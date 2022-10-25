Read full article on original website
'Ghosts' Cast Previews 'Wild' and 'Bonkers' Halloween Seance Episode (Exclusive)
The Ghosts gang is celebrating Halloween in the best way possible -- having a seance, of course!. This week's episode, "Halloween 2: The Ghost of Hetty's Past," puts the spooky holiday center stage when Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) hold a last-minute Halloween party and have a seance, which conjures up a spirit from Hetty's former life. The episode features guest stars Carolyn Taylor, Saturday Night Live's Punkie Johnson, Darrin Baker and Hannah Rose May.
How To Stream ‘It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ For Free This Halloween
Halloween is a celebration that individuals have always actively participated in throughout the world. People hold that day special as they rock their Halloween costumes, which often feature vampires, ghosts, and skeletons. Also, everyone has a special Halloween broadcast they watch during this season. For those who grew up with...
We Tried It: A Ghost Hunters Set Visit Inside the Abandoned —and Haunted — St. Ignatius Hospital
Ghost Hunters, with original team members Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves, Shari DeBenedetti and Dave Tango, is now streaming on Discovery+ and Travel Channel What It Is: A Ghost Hunters set visit inside the abandoned St. Ignatius Hospital in Colfax, Washington Who Tried It: Julie Jordan, PEOPLE Editor at Large I've experienced my fair share of movie and television set visits over the years but as a lover of all things paranormal, I was ecstatic when Discovery+ and Travel Channel reached out about going to an investigation site for their hit reality series Ghost Hunters. The...
The Art of Dracula of Transylvania Showcases a Stunning Take on the Horror Icon
Halloween is always a good excuse to dive into some new vampire stories, and Ricardo Delgado's Dracula of Transylvania is a great choice for anyone craving a unique take on the iconic horror character. Fresh off the release of the illustrated novel, Delgado is giving readers a much closer look at this visually stunning horror universe with a companion book called The Art of Dracula of Transylvania.
Fantasmic! Showtimes Altered Ahead of Return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Showtimes have changed for some upcoming performances of “Fantasmic!” The nighttime spectacular will make its long-anticipated return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios on November 3, 2022. “Fantasmic!” is still scheduled to be performed at 8:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. from November 3 through 7, and at just 8:00...
Original Hocus Pocus Stars Share Their Thoughts on Sequel
The highly anticipated sequel Hocus Pocus 2 debuted on Disney+ last month and fans around the world have been able to dive into the adventure, with stars of the original Hocus Pocus Omri Katz, Vinessa Shaw, and Jason Marsden also eventually checking out the experience. With the new film pivoting away from the events of the original almost entirely, some fans were hoping to see characters from the 1993 film incorporated more heavily, with the stars themselves largely being supportive of the sequel, yet admitted that they weren't entirely impressed with the outing. Hocus Pocus 2 is now streaming on Disney+.
‘Terrifier 2’ is Coming to Streaming Just in Time For Halloween
If you’re a fan of gory horror movies led by a murderous clown, then you’re in luck because the highly anticipated slasher sequel, Terrifier 2, is finally coming to streaming just in time for Halloween. The movie, which first hit theaters on Oct. 6, will exclusively join the horror-themed streaming platform Screambox on Monday, Oct. 31.
Dracula’s castle is throwing the ultimate Halloween party
Of all the spooky places you could think of to spend Halloween, it’s hard to get more bone-chilling than Dracula’s castle in Transylvania. And you’re in luck: it exists, and it throws one hell of a Halloween party. Okay, so the fortress popularly known as ‘Dracula’s Castle’...
Ramin Bahrani’s ‘2nd Chance’ Doc, About Modern-Day Bulletproof Vest Inventor, to Premiere in Theaters in December
Showtime Documentary Films and Bleecker Street will release “2nd Chance,” an upcoming documentary from director Ramin Bahrani, in theaters in New York and Los Angeles on Friday, Dec. 2. The film will expand to additional cities on Dec. 9. Showtime will offer the doc on air, on streaming and on demand for its subscribers in spring 2023. Bahrani’s feature-length documentary debut explores the life and legacy of Richard Davis, the charming and brash inventor of the modern-day, kevlar bulletproof vest, who shot himself 192 times to prove his product worked. Davis, who parlayed his self-tested invention into the launch of Second...
Katie Holmes to star in 'The Wanderers' on Broadway
Katie Holmes has signed on to star in Roundabout Theatre Company's production of "The Wanderers" by playwright Anna Ziegler.
NEWS: DATES Announced for 2023 EPCOT Festival of the Arts
It’s not even November yet, but we have NEWS about one of the EPCOT festivals happening at Disney World next year!. EPCOT’s Food and Wine Festival is still taking place right now, and right after Thanksgiving, Festival of the Holidays will begin. And now, we know the official dates for the first festival happening in the park in 2023!
Nightmare Before Christmas director takes fence on holiday debate
You may think that the debate over whether Die Hard is a Christmas movie or not is the biggest debate of its type, but The Nightmare Before Christmas has divided opinion just as intensely for years now. You’d hope the director of the animated movie, Henry Selick, would offer a definitive answer, but he isn’t willing to pick a side.
People Are Sharing The Movies They Think Are Absolutely And Utterly Perfect — Here Are 17 Of Them
"I was absolutely captivated from start to finish."
How to complete the Halloween Quests in Disney Dreamlight Valley
You'll be stockpiling pumpkins and eating a lot of candy.
The New York Pops — The Music of Star Wars
One could visit a galaxy far, far away in search of the finest “Pops” orchestra in the universe. As it happens, a subway ride to Carnegie Hall is a better bet. There, on a cool October night, The New York Pops, led by Maestro Steven Reineke and with the help of 78 of the finest musicians in this galaxy, thrilled a packed house of music lovers and Star Wars fans by turning the Ronald O. Perelman Stage into a movie soundstage. Cosplay was encouraged, with a chance to be featured on Carnegie Hall’s social media channels. Only days after the conclusion of the New York Comic Con, the fun continued, with some in attendance, including entire families, dressed in Jedi costumes, wearing Princess Leia hairstyles, or even brandishing lightsabers. There was even a lightsaber photo shoot with a Yoda and Chewbacca backdrop available at intermission in the Weill Café.
PHOTOS: New Fantasmic! Entrance Billboard at Hollywood Studios Pays Homage to Walt Disney’s ‘Fantasia’
Just days before “Fantasmic!” returns to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, new art promoting the nighttime spectacular can be seen on Sunset Boulevard. The art can be found on the LED billboard just outside The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, which is used prominently in Sunset Seasons Greetings. It...
Who is the cat in Hocus Pocus 2? Meet Cobweb
We’re big fans of Hocus Pocus, the 1993 comedy fantasy movie about the Sanderson Sisters, a coven of witches who return to modern day to wreak havoc anew. For us, the best thing about it was Thackery Binx, a teenage boy cursed to live in the body of a black cat. We say ‘cursed’, but he absolutely stole the show.
