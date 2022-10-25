One could visit a galaxy far, far away in search of the finest “Pops” orchestra in the universe. As it happens, a subway ride to Carnegie Hall is a better bet. There, on a cool October night, The New York Pops, led by Maestro Steven Reineke and with the help of 78 of the finest musicians in this galaxy, thrilled a packed house of music lovers and Star Wars fans by turning the Ronald O. Perelman Stage into a movie soundstage. Cosplay was encouraged, with a chance to be featured on Carnegie Hall’s social media channels. Only days after the conclusion of the New York Comic Con, the fun continued, with some in attendance, including entire families, dressed in Jedi costumes, wearing Princess Leia hairstyles, or even brandishing lightsabers. There was even a lightsaber photo shoot with a Yoda and Chewbacca backdrop available at intermission in the Weill Café.

