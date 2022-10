Last week, Illinois sat at home and watched Big Ten West rivals Iowa, Purdue, Northwestern, and Minnesota all go on the road and lose. Bret Bielema and the Illini were not going to fall into that same boat. The vicious Illinois defense forced four takeaways and pitched a shutout in the second half to spark the No. 17-ranked Illini to a 26-9 road win over Nebraska on Saturday.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO