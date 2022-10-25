Read full article on original website
kitco.com
Gold market sees muddle sentiment, but price needs to hold above $1,620 next week
The latest Kitco News Gold Survey shows that bullish analysts and retail investors have a slight advantage; however,...
kitco.com
Gold prices testing support around $1,650 as U.S. PCE rises 0.6% in September, in line with expectations
(Kitco News) - The gold market is testing critical support around $1,650 an ounce as U.S. inflation pressure rise in line with expectations. Friday, the U.S. Department of Commerce said its core Personal Consumption Expenditures price index increased 0.5% last month, up from August's increase of 0.6%. The data was in line with expectations.
kitco.com
Is the Fed ready to slow down? Gold price is watching what Powell has to say
(Kitco News) Next week is all about monetary policy as gold wraps up Friday under heavy selling pressure. With the fourth 75-basis-point rate hike already priced in for Wednesday, the main question is whether the Federal Reserve will be slowing down after the November meeting. A few data points already...
kitco.com
Canada's growth slows in the summer as a smaller rate hike eyed
OTTAWA, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Canada's economy grew slightly more than expected in August and most likely stayed in positive territory through the summer, official data showed on Friday, a result that did not change expectations for another smaller rate hike. The economy grew by a surprise 0.1% in August,...
kitco.com
Commodity stocks, Natwest drag FTSE 100 lower
Oct 28 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 fell on Friday as widening COVID-19 curbs in China dragged down commodity-linked stocks, while British bank Natwest slumped after reporting a flat third-quarter profit. The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 (.FTSE) closed 0.4% lower, with precious metal miners (.FTNMX551030) falling 3.3% as gold and silver...
kitco.com
Russia accuses West of stealing reserves, Bank of Canada surprise, and is Bitcoin safe haven again?
(Kitco News) Gold is now well anchored around the $1,650 level ahead of the big Federal Reserve meeting next week. Markets have already priced in another 75-basis-point rate hike, which would be the Fed's fourth in a row. But the real focus will be on any talk of a slowdown when it comes to rate hikes. Here's a look at Kitco's top three stories of the week:
kitco.com
Yen slips after BOJ stays dovish; dollar recovers some lost ground
SINGAPORE/LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The yen weakened on Friday as the Bank of Japan stuck to its dovish stance, while the dollar was trying to rebound across the board from losses early in the week on expectations the Federal Reserve will hint at slowing its aggressive pace of rate hikes.
kitco.com
90% chance a ‘pretty big recession' strikes by 2023 as money supply shrinks at ‘unprecedented' rate - Steve Hanke
Third quarter real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rose by 2.6%, according to data released by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis on Thursday. This was higher than the consensus estimate of 2.4%, and follows two consecutive quarters of GDP contraction. Steve Hanke, Professor of Applied Economics at Johns Hopkins University,...
kitco.com
Gold/Silver: Who wants to take delivery?
It was another week of panic, as volatility kept the investing public on tilt as rates, real yields, and U.S. Dollars continued to drive markets. As I write this story, the Dow Jones continues to tac on points creating a 1794-point range this week fueled by a rotation out of technology and into more favorable sectors. Is this the beginning of a new bull market? I don't believe so, as we set up another heavy week of global inflation data releases and the much anticipated November 2 FOMC meeting. Will the Fed raise 50 or 75 bps? It doesn't matter, but if you want to know the probability, here it is.
kitco.com
Can the blockchain support gold, real estate, and other real assets? - Deven Soni
Deven Soni, CEO of the Matador Network, talks about stocks, the gold market, crypto, and how blockchain is making it possible to securitize real assets. He spoke with David Lin, Anchor and Producer at Kitco News. Disclaimer: The content on this website, including, without limitation, news, videos, interviews and commentaries,...
kitco.com
Russian rouble strengthens as cenbank leaves key rate unchanged
MOSCOW, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The rouble strengthened on Friday, hovering between 61 and 62 to the dollar and showing limited reaction to the central bank's decision to leave interest rates unchanged as expected, while Russian stocks climbed to a more than one-month high. By 1105 GMT, the rouble was...
kitco.com
Price pressure on gold, silver as USDX, bond yields rebound
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are moderately down in early U.S. trading Friday, once again falling victim to a higher U.S. dollar index and rising U.S. Treasury yields to end the trading week. December gold was last down $10.90 at $1,654.60 and December silver was down $0.199 at $19.29.
kitco.com
Germany keeps 'head above water' with surprise Q3 growth
BERLIN, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Germany staved off the threat of recession in the third quarter with unexpected growth, data showed on Friday, but indicators pointed to even higher inflation driven by the painful shift away from Russian energy in Europe's biggest economy. Gross domestic product increased by 0.3% compared...
kitco.com
Italian inflation surges in October ahead of euro zone figures
ROME, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Italian inflation surged to a new record high in October, data showed on Friday, underscoring the economic challenges facing new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and increasing the risk of a further rise in the euro zone as a whole. Italy's EU-harmonised consumer price index (HICP)...
kitco.com
The next recession: something evil this way comes
Following better than expected GDP growth in Q3, CPM Group's Jeffrey Christain discusses the potential for a recession coming up in the near term. Although no one can predict the exact start date, Jeff lays out why CPM Group expects one, and some of the strategies investors can use to prepare.
kitco.com
U.S. oil and gas rig count edges up in Oct as drilling steadies - Baker Hughes
Oct 28 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and natural gas rigs fell this week, but edged up in October in the first monthly increase since July as drillers largely hold activity steady despite high energy prices and soaring profits. The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output,...
kitco.com
Interest in cryptos remains high, but regulations are needed to usher in mass adoption
In a recent conversation between Kitco Crypto and Damian Scavo – CEO and founder of the stock, EFT,...
kitco.com
Southern Copper posts net income of $519M in Q3, flags lower metal prices and higher costs
The company explained that lower mined copper output was primarily driven by an 11.8% drop in production at...
kitco.com
Barclays sees rosy outlook for Mexican peso in 2023
MEXICO CITY, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso could close 2023 at 19.00 vs the U.S. dollar, Barclays analysts said on Friday, citing well-financed public accounts, appropriate actions taken by the country's central bank and benefits from nearshoring. The peso-dollar exchange rate would ease 4.15% from its current levels...
kitco.com
Battery-metal miners hit turbulence
Battery-metal producers warned of softer prices in this season's quarterlies, said mining audiences manager Michael McCrae. On Friday McCrae recorded Kitco Roundtable with correspondent Paul Harris and Revival Gold CEO Hugh Agro. In Eramet's Q3 released yesterday the company said that it sees a "weakening of demand and prices." Eramet...
