Taylor Swift Suits Up in Chevron Prints and Teases ‘Midnights’ Tour on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

By Ayana Herndon
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YXb7K_0ilyQxYL00

Taylor Swift sat down in businesswear to discuss her new album on “ The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday. The songstress wore a chevron-print suit by Dorothee Schumacher, which featured a turtleneck top, blazer and trousers. The ensemble was styled by Joseph Cassell Falconer, a longtime collaborator with Swift.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GOXcK_0ilyQxYL00
Taylor Swift on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Oct. 24.

For accessories, Swift wore black suede Jimmy Choo boots, a pair of silver hoop earrings and a silver ring with a black stone. She sported black smoky-eye makeup and her signature red lipstick.

Swift discussed her musical process in making her 10th studio album, “Midnights,” which was released last Friday. She also teased the possibility of her going on a “Midnights” tour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iqd1U_0ilyQxYL00
Taylor Swift on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Oct. 24.

Swift released a music video on Tuesday for her track “Bejeweled,” which she both wrote and directed. It was modeled after the story of Cinderella, starring Laura Dern as the evil stepmother and the musical trio Haim as the stepsisters.

The promotion of her new music comes after Swift was honored with the Songwriter-Artist of the Decade Award at the Nashville Songwriter Awards last September.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oF97l_0ilyQxYL00
Taylor Swift on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Oct. 24, 2022

While accepting the award, she said this: “20 years ago, I wrote my first song. I used to dream about one day getting to bounce around the different musical worlds of my various sonic influences, and change up the production of my albums. I hoped that one day the blending of genres wouldn’t be such a big deal. There’s so much discussion about genre and it always usually leads back to a conversation about melody and production. But that leaves out possibly my favorite part of songwriting: lyricism.”

