Apple iPad pro and iPad 10th gen review: It’s not fair how good these tablets are

Apple has just released its latest iPads . Three of them, in fact – the 10th-generation iPad and two new iPad pros, one with an 11in display and one with a 12.9in display.

Apple has, unusually, kept last year’s iPad (the ninth-generation model) in the range as well. And, as there’s an iPad air and an iPad mini too, it means you now have six Apple tablets to choose from (not to mention having to decide between wifi only or wifi plus cellular connection). But does this create a real range of choice or just too much to get your head around?

The range now consists of the ninth-generation iPad (from £369), 10th-generation iPad (from £499), iPad mini (from £569), iPad air (from £669), iPad pro 11in (from £899) and iPad pro 12.9in (from £1,249). Prices go up if you increase memory storage or add cellular connectivity.

The iPad pro is a capable update, but uses the same design as before. So, the new iPad is a more eye-catching departure, as it updates the look to match the other iPads with flat edges, and adds 5G connectivity for the first time. It also removes the touch ID button from the front, so the screen size shoots up to 10.9in, without noticeably increasing the size of the device compared with the previous model, which featured a 10.2in screen.

How we tested

I’ve been testing the iPad and iPad pro since they were announced last week, putting them through their paces in every way. How easy was the setup? Is video playback smooth or jittery? How faithful are the colours on screen? Does the tablet slow down when you ask it to run demanding programmes? And how does the battery fare? All questions I set out to answer. Both tablets have accessories: a stylus and keyboard case. So, these were tested for efficiency and ease of use. The overall value of the iPad and iPad pro, compared with other Apple tablets and those from rival manufacturers, was also taken into account.

Apple iPad pro

Apple pencil

Apple iPad 10th generation

Apple pencil

Folio keyboard

Performance and battery life

The verdict: Apple iPad pro and iPad 10th generation