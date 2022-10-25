Doctor Who reveals new ‘remastered’ logo and fans are divided on its appeal: ‘Very old school’

Ahead of the forthcoming season of BBC’s Doctor Who , the series has revealed its “new logo for a new era”.

The 60th anniversary – which will to return in 2023 on the BBC in the UK and Disney Plus worldwide – will star Sex Education ’ s Ncuti Gatwa as the 15th Doctor, replacing Jodie Whittaker , who left the show on Sunday (23 October) and David Tennant, who has returned to the role for three episodes,

On Tuesday (25 October), the BBC shared its remastered logo of the popular British sci-fi programme, and the result has received mixed reactions.

Numerous fans loved the new look, praising it for being “very old school” and comparing it to the 1973-1980 logo.

“They’ve remastered one of the classic logos??” one fan tweeted excitedly.

A second said it was a “gorgeous remake”, while a third found it “old school but modern at the same time”.

“Important news: the diamond logo is back!” one responded.

Others found it “too childish”, with many comparing it to the children’s animated series Paw Patrol.

“Not to be that person, but it looks like the Paw Patrol logo,” someone argued.

Another agreed: “It really is Paw Patrol, and I will never unsee it.”

One called it “ugly”, while another countered: “For those complaining about the new logo and calling it Paw Patrol , you’re just wrong.”

Back in May, fans were delighted when Gatwa was announced as the new shape-shifting Time Lord , who has been portrayed since its 2005 return by Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant, Matt Smith, Peter Capaldi and Whittaker.

In an interview shortly after the casting reveal, Gatwa said he was “deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared”.

He added: “This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care.”

Doctor Who will return in November 2023 on BBC in the UK and Disney Plus worldwide.