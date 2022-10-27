ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 4 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pGZOY_0ilyQ7BA00

Jake Paul ’s boxing journey continues on Saturday, as the YouTube star takes on former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva .

Paul is 5-0 as a professional boxer, having knocked out each opponent he has fought. Most recently, the American stopped ex-UFC champion Tyron Woodley in December – going one better than the decision win he recorded against the American last August.

Since then, Paul, 25, has seen bouts with Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr fall through. Meanwhile, Silva is regarded by many as the greatest UFC fighter of all time, and the Brazilian has a 3-1 professional boxing record.

At 47, age is against Silva, though he does hold a decision win over former boxing world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr – driving home the “Spider”’s fighting pedigree.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

Paul vs Silva will take place on Saturday 29 October at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

The main card is set to begin at 1am BST on Sunday 30 October (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Saturday). Ring walks for the main event are expected to take place at 4am BST (8pm PT, 10pm CT, 11pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the event will stream live on FITE TV.

In the US, the fights will air live on Showtime pay-per-view.

Odds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UacTo_0ilyQ7BA00

Paul – 4/6

Sillva – 5/4

Draw – 12/1

Via Betfair .

Full card

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva

LeVeon Bell vs Uriah Hall

Ashton Sylve vs Braulio Rodriguez

Chris Avila vs “Doctor” Mike

Danny Barrios vs Edgar Ortiz Jr

Adrian Rodriguez vs Dominique Griffin

