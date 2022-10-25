ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military members are trolling Tom Brady in his DMs over deployment comments

By Ellie Abraham
 2 days ago

American football star Tom Brady is being trolled by members of the military after he was criticised for comparing the NFL season to deployment.

Brady made the awkward, tone-deaf comments on his podcast Let’s Go! , which he hosts with Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. The episode also featured guest Kevin Durant who plays basketball for the Brooklyn Nets.

During their discussion, Brady explained what going back into an NFL season feels like for him, but many took offence to the comparison.

Brady explained: “I almost look at like a football season like you’re going away on deployment in the military, and it’s like, ‘Man, here I go again.’ There’s only one way to do it.”

A few days after the podcast aired, Brady apologised for his clumsy comparison in a press conference. But, the damage was already done and the star is now facing trolling from military members after an Instagram page shared screengrabs of people posting hilarious messages to the athlete using military language.

One person had DM’d Brady writing: “Aye bro I didn’t see you at formation this morning. You got somewhere more important to be?”

Another wrote: “Aye killer, why do I have company guns blowing my phone up about your rifle being dirty?? Get your a** down to the armoury asap.

“It’ll behove of you to respond.”

Someone else posted: “Hey man, the WO wants to talk to you about your work in the shop. (It’s unsat) be at his hatch at 0800. They know what you did in the bricks last weekend too.”

According to the military page admin, NotInRegz received more than 200 screenshots from people who had DM’d Brady poking fun at his ridiculous comment.

Game shows — and especially game shows with celebrities — have become a mainstay on broadcast and cable TV, but now there will be one less star-studded competition on the air. Arena, the competitive game show that saw celebrities team up with WWE Superstars in madcap series of challenges, is now canceled. The cancellation comes with the entire shutdown of G4TV, which produced the program in partnership with WWE.
