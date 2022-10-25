Doctor Who’s logo is going all retro for the new Russell T Davies era and fans are loving it

Fans of the BBC’s hit sci-fi series Doctor Who have been well and truly spoilt over the past few days, following David Tennant’s return to the franchise in “The Power of the Doctor” on Sunday and now, a look at the logo for the new era of Who next year.

Jodie Whittaker handed over the reigns as the 13th carnation of the Time Lord in the special feature-length episode last weekend, while showrunner Chris Chibnall has now been succeeded by former lead writer Russell T Davies, who rebooted the franchise back in 2005.

Tennant will play the 14th Doctor in three special episodes to mark the show’s 60th anniversary, before the previously announced Ncuti Gatwa – star of Sex Education – will play the 15th version of the time-travelling alien.

In a tweet shared this afternoon , the official Doctor Who Twitter account unveiled the logo used for the 2023 era – a ‘diamond’ design reminiscent of the franchise’s logo during the 1970s.

The announcement also coincided with the news that streaming service Disney+ would become the global home of Doctor Who for fans outside the UK and Ireland.

Davies said of the partnership: “I love this show, and this is the best of both worlds – with the vision and joy of the BBC and Disney+ together we can launch the TARDIS all around the planet, reaching a new generation of fans while keeping our traditional home firmly on the BBC in the UK."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

However, some fans aren’t too keen on the look, describing it as “ugly” or “childish”, or comparing it to the logo for the animated children’s series, Paw Patrol :

Many though have defended the show’s return to a more classic look:

Tennant’s three special episodes will air in November 2023, and are also set to feature Heartstopper ’s Yasmin Finney, comedian Catherine Tate (who returns as companion Donna Noble) and A Series of Unfortunate Events actor Neil Patrick Harris.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.