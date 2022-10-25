(WFRV) – Colder temperatures can bring illness to everyone, but seniors can be especially susceptible. Woodside Senior Communities Administrator Jessica Atkinson visited Local 5 Live along with Nurse Ashley Ellner-Graef with the precautions taken at the senior community, how they are keeping their residents healthy, and with cold and flu season upon us, what are some things you can do to protect yourselves and your loved ones.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 5 HOURS AGO