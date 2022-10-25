ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Appleton concert menu: Mahler, Price, premiere

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra will present three works for its second subscription concert of the 2022-2023 season. Info: foxvalleysymphony.com. The performance, titled “Mahler 5!” is at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29 in Thrivent Financial Hall of Fox Cities Performing Arts Center. Music director Kevin...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Week ahead: A few lighter shows arriving

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As new COVID-19 cases continue to be reported, performance companies remain on alert. Some facilities recommend masks, and some may require masking due to local conditions. Some people attending performances continue to wear masks. TOTALS TO DATE. Since the performance cancellations and postponements started...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay Gamblers Pre-Game Trick-or-Treat Trail this Saturday

(WFRV) – It’s a safe, weather-proof trick-or-treating event and you can catch a Gamblers game afterwards. Terry Charles visited Local 5 Live with details on the upcoming Trick-or-Treat Trail event before the Gamblers game this Saturday. Get your tickets at gamblershockey.com and be sure to check their Facebook...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

CAP Services set to host Trivia Night Unplugged, all ages welcome

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Trivia night unplugged is a family-friendly game night (WITHOUT technology) happening in Appleton on Saturday, November 5. This event is held by CAP Services, and all funds will support the skills enhancement program in Outagamie County. Teams can be from 4-10 people and for all...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Grease’ opening ‘New Horizons’ season in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Theatre is heading into a new season next week with an umbrella title of “New Horizons.” Info: uwoshkosh.edu.theatre. On the website, Jane Purse-Wiedenhoeft, artistic director and chair of UWO Theatre, says this:. “We have a classic American musical, ‘Grease;’ a...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Woodwalk Gallery in Door County, a locally owned art gallery shop

EGG HARBOR, Wis. (WFRV) – Woodwalk Gallery (WWG), located in Egg Harbor is a locally owned art gallery shop. Owned and run by Joslyn and Matt Villalpando, this shop is unique and a tradition to Door County. WWG features over 80 different local, Midwest artists, ranging from watercolors, jewelry,...
EGG HARBOR, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fall Wine and Beer Walk this weekend in Two Rivers

(WFRV) – Sip, walk, and check out special displays and prizes. Local 5 Live gets a preview of the Fall Wine and Beer walk happening this weekend in Two Rivers. The Two Rivers Fall Wine and Beer Walk – “Reds, Whites and Brews,” will be held on Friday, Oct. 28th from 5:00 – 8:30 pm. Participants can choose to sample either wine flavors or beer flavors at Two Rivers businesses.
TWO RIVERS, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Halloween light show celebrates three years in Bellevue

Bellevue, WI (WFRV) – They flipped the switch Monday night on the 3rd Annual Halloween Light Show in Bellevue. The house along East Ridge Terrace at Woodgate Avenue also does it up big for Christmas. They have repurposed the lights for a family-friendly Halloween-themed show that runs about 20...
BELLEVUE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Parker John’s Halloween drink ‘The Tipsy Transfusion’

(WFRV) – Eat, drink, and be scary with a liquid transfusion for any age. Local 5 Live gets a preview the newest holiday drink from Parker John’s, ‘The Tipsy Transfusion’, available October 28-31. Parker John’s Green Bay location is at 2851 S. Oneida. They also have...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

92Oats offers fresh, healthy on the go food options

(WFRV) – They are full of protein and pack a nutritional punch on the go. Dana from 92-Oats stopped by Local 5 Live with a look at the healthy, delicious options available from this local business. 92Oats is available at:. Bode, 2467 Glendale Avenue, Green Bay. Glas Coffee House,...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay manufacturer donates 1k pounds of food to Paul’s Pantry

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the holiday season swiftly approaching, food pantries are looking for donations, and one local manufacturer is making sure no person or pet goes hungry. Carnivore Meat Company, an ultra-premium freeze-dried and frozen raw pet food company, donated nearly 400 cans of food to...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

HealthWatch: World Stroke Day – local survivor celebrates life after a stroke

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – October 29 is World Stroke Day. According to the World Stroke Organization, about one in four people will have a stroke in their lifetime. Luxemburg’s Michelle Voelker is one of those four and allowed Local 5 News a glimpse into her recovery process to share the message, there is life after a stroke.
LUXEMBURG, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Woodside Senior Communities: Protecting seniors during cold/flu season

(WFRV) – Colder temperatures can bring illness to everyone, but seniors can be especially susceptible. Woodside Senior Communities Administrator Jessica Atkinson visited Local 5 Live along with Nurse Ashley Ellner-Graef with the precautions taken at the senior community, how they are keeping their residents healthy, and with cold and flu season upon us, what are some things you can do to protect yourselves and your loved ones.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘I could sense they were scared’: Green Bay crossing guard helps reunite siblings with mother

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The work of crossing guards typically goes unnoticed to the naked eye, but one good samaritan helped three lost siblings reunite with their mother. According to a Green Bay Police Department release, Tony Helminger, a crossing guard employed by Cross Safe, was stationed at Edgewood Drive and Robinson Avenue near Wilder Elementary School on October 20.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Historic park in Brown County to be rebuilt after standing strong for 25 years

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – Say goodbye to the playground at Pamperin Park as officials plan to rebuild it after standing tall for 25 years. Brown County Parks Director Matt Kriese says upkeep and maintenance are the main reason for tearing down the playground, saying, “There’s also some safety issues on the current playground that we are addressing.”
BROWN COUNTY, WI

