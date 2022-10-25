Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Nominate a local Veteran for upcoming Veterans Day Tribute Concert at Epic Event Center
(WFRV) – It’s a night of music telling the stories of Military families. Told through a non-profit organization, Operation Song, they are seeking a local Veteran for what others are calling a healing process. Executive Director of the organization, Mike Byer spoke to Local 5 Live from Nashville...
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton concert menu: Mahler, Price, premiere
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra will present three works for its second subscription concert of the 2022-2023 season. Info: foxvalleysymphony.com. The performance, titled “Mahler 5!” is at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29 in Thrivent Financial Hall of Fox Cities Performing Arts Center. Music director Kevin...
wearegreenbay.com
Week ahead: A few lighter shows arriving
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As new COVID-19 cases continue to be reported, performance companies remain on alert. Some facilities recommend masks, and some may require masking due to local conditions. Some people attending performances continue to wear masks. TOTALS TO DATE. Since the performance cancellations and postponements started...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Gamblers Pre-Game Trick-or-Treat Trail this Saturday
(WFRV) – It’s a safe, weather-proof trick-or-treating event and you can catch a Gamblers game afterwards. Terry Charles visited Local 5 Live with details on the upcoming Trick-or-Treat Trail event before the Gamblers game this Saturday. Get your tickets at gamblershockey.com and be sure to check their Facebook...
wearegreenbay.com
CAP Services set to host Trivia Night Unplugged, all ages welcome
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Trivia night unplugged is a family-friendly game night (WITHOUT technology) happening in Appleton on Saturday, November 5. This event is held by CAP Services, and all funds will support the skills enhancement program in Outagamie County. Teams can be from 4-10 people and for all...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Grease’ opening ‘New Horizons’ season in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Theatre is heading into a new season next week with an umbrella title of “New Horizons.” Info: uwoshkosh.edu.theatre. On the website, Jane Purse-Wiedenhoeft, artistic director and chair of UWO Theatre, says this:. “We have a classic American musical, ‘Grease;’ a...
wearegreenbay.com
Woodwalk Gallery in Door County, a locally owned art gallery shop
EGG HARBOR, Wis. (WFRV) – Woodwalk Gallery (WWG), located in Egg Harbor is a locally owned art gallery shop. Owned and run by Joslyn and Matt Villalpando, this shop is unique and a tradition to Door County. WWG features over 80 different local, Midwest artists, ranging from watercolors, jewelry,...
wearegreenbay.com
Fall Wine and Beer Walk this weekend in Two Rivers
(WFRV) – Sip, walk, and check out special displays and prizes. Local 5 Live gets a preview of the Fall Wine and Beer walk happening this weekend in Two Rivers. The Two Rivers Fall Wine and Beer Walk – “Reds, Whites and Brews,” will be held on Friday, Oct. 28th from 5:00 – 8:30 pm. Participants can choose to sample either wine flavors or beer flavors at Two Rivers businesses.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Something that anyone can still pretty much do’: American Legion hosts Senior Cornhole League
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The American Legion Post 38 hosted a Senior Cornhole League on Tuesday, proving the notion right that age is just a number. The 16-team league, which plays every Tuesday at West College Avenue, is an 8-week long season that includes an awards banquet with a dinner.
wearegreenbay.com
Fox Cities Chamber Business Award winner, Whisk and Arrow Sugar Studio
(WFRV) – The Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce has a sweet success story to share. Chamber President and CEO Becky Bartoszek stopped by Local 5 Live along with Business Award winner Nea Hahn, owner of Whisk and Arrow Sugar Studio. Nea gives viewers a closer look at her bakery,...
wearegreenbay.com
Halloween light show celebrates three years in Bellevue
Bellevue, WI (WFRV) – They flipped the switch Monday night on the 3rd Annual Halloween Light Show in Bellevue. The house along East Ridge Terrace at Woodgate Avenue also does it up big for Christmas. They have repurposed the lights for a family-friendly Halloween-themed show that runs about 20...
wearegreenbay.com
Parker John’s Halloween drink ‘The Tipsy Transfusion’
(WFRV) – Eat, drink, and be scary with a liquid transfusion for any age. Local 5 Live gets a preview the newest holiday drink from Parker John’s, ‘The Tipsy Transfusion’, available October 28-31. Parker John’s Green Bay location is at 2851 S. Oneida. They also have...
wearegreenbay.com
92Oats offers fresh, healthy on the go food options
(WFRV) – They are full of protein and pack a nutritional punch on the go. Dana from 92-Oats stopped by Local 5 Live with a look at the healthy, delicious options available from this local business. 92Oats is available at:. Bode, 2467 Glendale Avenue, Green Bay. Glas Coffee House,...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay residents given opportunity to vote on Pamperin Park’s new playground design
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Pamperin Park’s playground is over 25 years old, and the city of Green Bay has decided it’s time to make a change as community members had the opportunity to vote on the new playground design. The event, hosted at the Pamperin Park...
wearegreenbay.com
MJ’s Supper Club hosting haunted walk, raising money for Children’s Hospital
HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Ghosts, goblins, clowns, and all things that go bump in the night are ready to scare up some money for Children’s Hospital. Half of the proceeds from the $10 tickets will go to help families dealing with a medical crisis. Next Friday and Saturday...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay manufacturer donates 1k pounds of food to Paul’s Pantry
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the holiday season swiftly approaching, food pantries are looking for donations, and one local manufacturer is making sure no person or pet goes hungry. Carnivore Meat Company, an ultra-premium freeze-dried and frozen raw pet food company, donated nearly 400 cans of food to...
wearegreenbay.com
HealthWatch: World Stroke Day – local survivor celebrates life after a stroke
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – October 29 is World Stroke Day. According to the World Stroke Organization, about one in four people will have a stroke in their lifetime. Luxemburg’s Michelle Voelker is one of those four and allowed Local 5 News a glimpse into her recovery process to share the message, there is life after a stroke.
wearegreenbay.com
Woodside Senior Communities: Protecting seniors during cold/flu season
(WFRV) – Colder temperatures can bring illness to everyone, but seniors can be especially susceptible. Woodside Senior Communities Administrator Jessica Atkinson visited Local 5 Live along with Nurse Ashley Ellner-Graef with the precautions taken at the senior community, how they are keeping their residents healthy, and with cold and flu season upon us, what are some things you can do to protect yourselves and your loved ones.
wearegreenbay.com
‘I could sense they were scared’: Green Bay crossing guard helps reunite siblings with mother
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The work of crossing guards typically goes unnoticed to the naked eye, but one good samaritan helped three lost siblings reunite with their mother. According to a Green Bay Police Department release, Tony Helminger, a crossing guard employed by Cross Safe, was stationed at Edgewood Drive and Robinson Avenue near Wilder Elementary School on October 20.
wearegreenbay.com
Historic park in Brown County to be rebuilt after standing strong for 25 years
HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – Say goodbye to the playground at Pamperin Park as officials plan to rebuild it after standing tall for 25 years. Brown County Parks Director Matt Kriese says upkeep and maintenance are the main reason for tearing down the playground, saying, “There’s also some safety issues on the current playground that we are addressing.”
Comments / 0