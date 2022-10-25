757Teamz football top 15: Warhill rejoins the poll after sixth consecutive victory, Churchland reclaims ranking after key win

Warhill, the preseason favorite in the Bay Rivers District, has recovered from an 0-2 start to win six straight games. The Lions rejoin the Top 15, as did Churchland after the Truckers’ big Eastern District win over Norcom.

Staffers Sonny Dearth, Jami Frankenberry, Ray Nimmo, Marty O’Brien, Larry Rubama and Dylan White voted in the poll.

Team, record (first-place votes) and total points are included.

1. Oscar Smith, 7-0 (6), 90

This week: at Western Branch, 7 p.m. Friday

2. Phoebus, 8-0, 82

This week: at Gloucester, 7 p.m. Friday

3. Green Run, 8-0, 79

This week: vs. Tallwood, 7 p.m. Friday

4. Maury, 5-1, 73

This week: at Booker T. Washington, 7 p.m. Friday

5. Kempsville, 7-1, 60

This week: vs. Cox, 7 p.m. Friday

6. Western Branch, 7-1, 59

This week: vs. Oscar Smith, 7 p.m. Friday

7. King’s Fork, 7-1, 57

This week: vs. Lakeland, 7 p.m. Friday

8. Lake Taylor, 7-1, 54

This week: vs. Granby at Powhatan Field, 7 p.m. Friday

9. Warwick 8-1, 40

This week: vs. vs. Menchville at Todd Stadium, 7 p.m. Friday

10. Cox, 7-1, 34

This week: at Kempsville, 7 p.m. Friday

11. Lafayette, 7-1, 26

This week: vs. Poquoson at Wanner Stadium, 7 p.m. Friday

12. Woodside, 6-2, 24

This week: vs. Denbigh at Todd Stadium, 7 p.m. Thursday

13. Indian River, 5-3, 14

This week: vs. Deep Creek, 7 p.m. Friday

14. Churchland, 5-3 13

This week: vs. Manor, 7 p.m. Friday

15. Warhill, 6-2, 8

This week: vs. York at Bailey Field, 7 p.m. Friday

Dropped out: Norcom (6-3), Salem (5-3).

Also receiving votes: Salem 5, Norcom 4, Nansemond River 1.