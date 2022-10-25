ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston County, NC

Raleigh News & Observer

3 people found dead in wrecked car on rural NC road in suspected murder-suicide

In what police suspect was a double murder-suicide, three people were found dead in a crashed car on a rural Gaston County road Monday afternoon. Officers found two men and a woman dead in the car that wrecked in the 300 block of Robinson Clemmer Road near Dallas, according to a Gaston County Police Department news release. On Tuesday, officials said a 911 call about the wreck was made around 3:15 but it’s believed the incident and shooting may have happened earlier “prior to 1:30.”
wccbcharlotte.com

North Carolina A&T Freshman From Statesville Shot To Death

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a shooting Tuesday night the left two people dead and four others injured. Police say the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Circle Drive. North Carolina A&T State University officials have identified one of the victims as Kaneycha Turner, 19....
FOX8 News

YMCA daycare worker accused of sharing out ‘obscene material’ at North Carolina school facing charges: sheriff

MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman accused of sharing out obscene material at an elementary school in Burke County is facing numerous charges, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said an initial report was made on Monday, Oct. 10, of an alleged dissemination of obscene material by a YMCA daycare employee. […]
106.3 WORD

Search is on for inmate that escaped an Upstate jail

The search is on for an inmate who escaped an Upstate jail. Rob Jones has more on that story. Authorities say, 25 year old Joshua Lee Shoemaker escaped the Cherokee County Detention Center sometime around 10 PM, Monday night.
WYFF4.com

Woman killed in crash in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A woman died Monday night in a crash in Spartanburg County, according to Coroner Rusty Clevenger. The crash happened around 5 p.m. on SC 296 near Freys Drive, Lee said. According to troopers, the driver of a car was traveling east on SC 296 when...
kiss951.com

Don’t Dew This: North Carolina Woman Cited For Shooting Mountain Dew

When Gastonia Police officers got the call of shots fired this week, they probably weren’t expecting what they found. The call led them into a neighborhood where they encountered a 64-year-old woman who was shooting at bottles of Mountain Dew in her backyard. The woman admitted to shooting the soda bottles with a revolver. And the reasons? She didn’t like her father drinking them. Wouldn’t it have been easier just to pour the drink out?
Queen City News

Gastonia woman shot at Mountain Dew bottles because she ‘didn’t approve’ of her dad drinking it, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman was cited Monday after she was accused of shooting at Mountain Dew bottles in a Gastonia neighborhood because she “didn’t approve” of her father drinking them, according to police. Police said officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots in a residential neighborhood Monday where they found a […]
