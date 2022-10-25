Read full article on original website
1 dead in Pageland shooting; woman charged with murder, police say
PAGELAND, S.C. — One person is dead and a woman is in custody after a deadly shooting in Chesterfield County on Tuesday, police confirmed. Police said they went to a home on North Oak Street in Pageland for the shooting. EMS arrived and took someone who had been shot to the hospital, where they died from their injuries, authorities said.
wbtw.com
Unconscious teen among several exposed to unknown substance on North Carolina school bus
LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Several students and their bus driver were exposed to an unknown substance Wednesday afternoon, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. One of the students, a 14-year-old girl, was found unconscious after deputies found the Indian Land High School bus at about...
North Carolina man arrested following fatal crash in South Carolina
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office is responding to a crash Tuesday near Landrum.
Raleigh News & Observer
3 people found dead in wrecked car on rural NC road in suspected murder-suicide
In what police suspect was a double murder-suicide, three people were found dead in a crashed car on a rural Gaston County road Monday afternoon. Officers found two men and a woman dead in the car that wrecked in the 300 block of Robinson Clemmer Road near Dallas, according to a Gaston County Police Department news release. On Tuesday, officials said a 911 call about the wreck was made around 3:15 but it’s believed the incident and shooting may have happened earlier “prior to 1:30.”
wccbcharlotte.com
North Carolina A&T Freshman From Statesville Shot To Death
GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a shooting Tuesday night the left two people dead and four others injured. Police say the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Circle Drive. North Carolina A&T State University officials have identified one of the victims as Kaneycha Turner, 19....
Man charged with killing South Carolina deputy released from hospital, booked into jail
63-year-old Duane Leslie Heard was booked into the York County Detention Center Thursday, October 20. He faces several charges, including murder, in the June 21 killing of Spartanburg County Deputy Austin Aldridge.
YMCA daycare worker accused of sharing out ‘obscene material’ at North Carolina school facing charges: sheriff
MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman accused of sharing out obscene material at an elementary school in Burke County is facing numerous charges, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said an initial report was made on Monday, Oct. 10, of an alleged dissemination of obscene material by a YMCA daycare employee. […]
WBTV
‘Sunday was horrible for me’: Charlotte family of murdered 32-year-old woman pushes for answers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two days after a 32-year-old woman was found dead in east Charlotte, her parents are pushing for answers and hoping someone comes forward. “She was the life of the house, the life of the party,” mom Mary McMasters said. Ahlyea Willard had a cheerful spirit,...
Three dead after separate collisions in the Upstate
Three people are dead following separate collisions across the Upstate Tuesday night. The first fatal collision occurred in Spartanburg County just before 6PM when the driver of a 2007 Chevy pickup collided with a 2015 Ford sedan.
Red Tape: Police couldn’t track man’s ankle monitor as he allegedly robbed dozens of people
CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 uncovered warrants that revealed an 18-year-old is accused of robbing more than two dozen people across Charlotte while wearing an ankle monitor. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said they couldn’t use the ankle monitor to find Kaivon Belton’s location that was being monitored by the Department of Juvenile Justice.
3-year-old killed in Statesville crash; dad charged with DWI, police say
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A 3-year-old boy was killed in a crash in Statesville early Tuesday morning, and his father was charged with driving while impaired, police said. Officers responded to a crash around 1:45 a.m. and found a minivan that had flipped onto its side in a ditch along East Broad Street near Cassady Avenue.
He’s jailed for second-degree murder. Should North Carolina parole him?
GREENSBORO, NC (WGHP) – A man doing a 45-year term in state prison for a variety of crimes in several counties – including second-degree murder – could be released from prison on parole. The North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission, which has the power to release some inmates convicted of crimes that occurred before […]
Deputies seize enough fentanyl to kill about 15 million in South Carolina
On Monday, the York County Sheriff's Office showed the results of a year-long investigation into a drug operation in Clover that netted enough fentanyl to potentially kill millions of people.
Search is on for inmate that escaped an Upstate jail
The search is on for an inmate who escaped an Upstate jail. Rob Jones has more on that story. Authorities say, 25 year old Joshua Lee Shoemaker escaped the Cherokee County Detention Center sometime around 10 PM, Monday night.
WYFF4.com
Woman killed in crash in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A woman died Monday night in a crash in Spartanburg County, according to Coroner Rusty Clevenger. The crash happened around 5 p.m. on SC 296 near Freys Drive, Lee said. According to troopers, the driver of a car was traveling east on SC 296 when...
kiss951.com
Don’t Dew This: North Carolina Woman Cited For Shooting Mountain Dew
When Gastonia Police officers got the call of shots fired this week, they probably weren't expecting what they found. The call led them into a neighborhood where they encountered a 64-year-old woman who was shooting at bottles of Mountain Dew in her backyard. The woman admitted to shooting the soda bottles with a revolver. And the reasons? She didn't like her father drinking them. Wouldn't it have been easier just to pour the drink out?
Gastonia woman shot at Mountain Dew bottles because she ‘didn’t approve’ of her dad drinking it, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman was cited Monday after she was accused of shooting at Mountain Dew bottles in a Gastonia neighborhood because she “didn’t approve” of her father drinking them, according to police. Police said officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots in a residential neighborhood Monday where they found a […]
WYFF4.com
North Carolina couple stole $200,000 from high school booster club, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A former booster club president in North Carolina and his wife are headed to prison for stealing more than $239,000 from the organization. Anthony Sharper, 42, is the former president of the Charlotte High School Booster Club, according to Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.
Married couple sentenced for stealing nearly $240K from North Carolina high school booster club
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A husband and wife pair was sentenced to prison Monday for stealing more than $239,000 from a Charlotte high school booster club, according to U.S. District Attorney Dena King. Anthony Sharper, 42, and his wife Deana Sharper, 47, are accused of operating a scheme between 2017 and June 2020 […]
FOX Carolina
Confederate camp responds to call for flagpole along I-85 to come down
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - This week a large Confederate flag was raised along the interstate in Spartanburg County, but officials said the owner has 20 days to make changes because of a problem with where the flag is located. A FOX Carolina crew spotted the flag from Interstate 85...
