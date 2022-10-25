ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

News 8 WROC

Construction for 2023 PGA Championship already underway

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester and Oak Hill will be the first PGA Championship site ever to begin venue construction in the fall. Buildout for a PGA Championship is usually a three month job, but the weather in western New York will likely be a hindrance to construction in February. Work has already begun on […]
ROCHESTER, NY
CITY News

Simeon Banister looks to make his mark on Greater Rochester

The Rochester Area Community Foundation’s new leader is focused on equity. Few people can point to a life-defining moment that happened to them when they were 9 years old. Simeon Banister, the new head of the Rochester Area Community Foundation, is one of the few. It occurred on a day that his mother, the well-known Rochester educator Iris Banister, took...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Third-prize Powerball ticket sold in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Someone who recently visited a local business has a winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000. The third-prize ticket was sold at A1 Food & Meat Market on South Plymouth Avenue. The winner's identity has not been announced. The winning numbers for Wednesday's drawing were: 19-36-37-46-56 and a...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: William Carter

Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on Boys & Girls Clubs of Rochester member William Carter. After high school, Carter joined O'Connell Electric at the invitation of a company vice president and club board member. Carter jumped at the chance to accompany crews in recovery efforts in Florida,...
ROCHESTER, NY
wbtai.com

Morning News Brief

Governor Hochul announced Monday that New York is sending out 28 million dollars to cities such as Buffalo and Rochester to combat gun violence. Each city can get up to 4 million dollars to be used as part of project RISE. RISE, which stands for Respond, Invest, Sustain and Empower is a community center based program meant to help youth and families in areas where there is more gun violence. Community centers can each receive up to 500K dollars. Hochul is saying that these community centers and initiatives will combat the root causes of gun violence and create safer neighborhoods.
BUFFALO, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester Business Hall of Fame welcomes new inductees

Rochester, N.Y. — Three local business leaders were inducted Monday night into the Rochester Business Hall of Fame. The honorees included Andrew Gallina, president of Gallina Development Corporation; Eric Johnson, CEO of Baldwin Richardson Foods; and the Zweigle family. The inductees were selected based on their leadership and contributions...
ROCHESTER, NY
buffstaterecord.com

Cheektowaga pizzeria doesn’t budge on wing prices

The prices of pizza and wings have taken an astronomical jump recently. The times of reasonably priced pizza pies and chicken wings seem to be long gone. It’s a real task now to find a pizzeria that makes their food affordable for families. However, one establishment in Cheektowaga has...
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester International Jazz Festival club passes on sale Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival will take place from June 23 through July 1 in 2023, and passes to the venue’s highlight series will be for sale Friday. This will mark the 20th annual festival. You can order online here, or call 585-454-2060 for early bird prices, though festival producers […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

The start of November looks warm

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - We've had a recent stretch of much warmer than normal weather. Starting last Friday, the high temperature has been around 10-15 degrees warmer than normal in WNY. The normal high temperature for this time of year is only in the upper 50s, but the last 4...
ROCHESTER, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Western New York To Get New 624 Area Code

The New York State Public Service Commission has announced that residential, business and wireless customers within the existing 716 area code region should begin to prepare for the introduction of the new 624 area code, as early as the second quarter of 2024. To meet the increasing demand for residential...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY

