Governor Hochul announced Monday that New York is sending out 28 million dollars to cities such as Buffalo and Rochester to combat gun violence. Each city can get up to 4 million dollars to be used as part of project RISE. RISE, which stands for Respond, Invest, Sustain and Empower is a community center based program meant to help youth and families in areas where there is more gun violence. Community centers can each receive up to 500K dollars. Hochul is saying that these community centers and initiatives will combat the root causes of gun violence and create safer neighborhoods.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO