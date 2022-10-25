Read full article on original website
Massive Sports Dome Coming To Lancaster, New York
There is going to be a brand-new sports dome that will host all of your games and matches soon in Lancaster, New York. Work is set to begin in the beginning of next year for four brand-new fields and an enclosed sports dome for indoor flag football, soccer lacrosse games.
Construction for 2023 PGA Championship already underway
PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester and Oak Hill will be the first PGA Championship site ever to begin venue construction in the fall. Buildout for a PGA Championship is usually a three month job, but the weather in western New York will likely be a hindrance to construction in February. Work has already begun on […]
Simeon Banister looks to make his mark on Greater Rochester
The Rochester Area Community Foundation’s new leader is focused on equity. Few people can point to a life-defining moment that happened to them when they were 9 years old. Simeon Banister, the new head of the Rochester Area Community Foundation, is one of the few. It occurred on a day that his mother, the well-known Rochester educator Iris Banister, took...
13 WHAM
Third-prize Powerball ticket sold in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Someone who recently visited a local business has a winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000. The third-prize ticket was sold at A1 Food & Meat Market on South Plymouth Avenue. The winner's identity has not been announced. The winning numbers for Wednesday's drawing were: 19-36-37-46-56 and a...
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: William Carter
Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on Boys & Girls Clubs of Rochester member William Carter. After high school, Carter joined O'Connell Electric at the invitation of a company vice president and club board member. Carter jumped at the chance to accompany crews in recovery efforts in Florida,...
Rochester’s new campaign ‘Keep the Change,’ draws attention
The flyer saw mixed feedback from residents and council members, with over 70 quote tweets.
wbtai.com
Morning News Brief
Governor Hochul announced Monday that New York is sending out 28 million dollars to cities such as Buffalo and Rochester to combat gun violence. Each city can get up to 4 million dollars to be used as part of project RISE. RISE, which stands for Respond, Invest, Sustain and Empower is a community center based program meant to help youth and families in areas where there is more gun violence. Community centers can each receive up to 500K dollars. Hochul is saying that these community centers and initiatives will combat the root causes of gun violence and create safer neighborhoods.
Powerball ticket sold in Rochester 4 numbers short of $700M jackpot
No one ended up hitting the jackpot Wednesday, bringing the grand total to an estimated $800 million for Saturday's drawing.
13 WHAM
Rochester Business Hall of Fame welcomes new inductees
Rochester, N.Y. — Three local business leaders were inducted Monday night into the Rochester Business Hall of Fame. The honorees included Andrew Gallina, president of Gallina Development Corporation; Eric Johnson, CEO of Baldwin Richardson Foods; and the Zweigle family. The inductees were selected based on their leadership and contributions...
No one hits Powerball jackpot, new drawing climbs to estimated $800 million
The biggest lottery jackpot to date was a $1.586 billion Powerball prize that three ticket holders won in 2016.
This Amazing Lake Is the Shallowest of New York’s Finger Lakes
If the thought of being in the middle of a lake with a seemingly never-ending bottom sends chills down your spine and fear into your heart, great news - this is not one of them!. If you much prefer the idea of a lake that you can see the bottom...
buffstaterecord.com
Cheektowaga pizzeria doesn’t budge on wing prices
The prices of pizza and wings have taken an astronomical jump recently. The times of reasonably priced pizza pies and chicken wings seem to be long gone. It’s a real task now to find a pizzeria that makes their food affordable for families. However, one establishment in Cheektowaga has...
Rochester International Jazz Festival club passes on sale Friday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival will take place from June 23 through July 1 in 2023, and passes to the venue’s highlight series will be for sale Friday. This will mark the 20th annual festival. You can order online here, or call 585-454-2060 for early bird prices, though festival producers […]
Kucko’s Camera: Down to the edge of the Genesee River
Prepare to take a walk with News 8's John Kucko down to the edge of the Genesee River to see some of the longest-lasting color
13 WHAM
The start of November looks warm
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - We've had a recent stretch of much warmer than normal weather. Starting last Friday, the high temperature has been around 10-15 degrees warmer than normal in WNY. The normal high temperature for this time of year is only in the upper 50s, but the last 4...
Helen Barrett Montgomery School No. 50 to hold first ever Fall Food Truck Festival
Families, students and community members from the school are invited for an evening of music, games and an array of food truck offerings.
13 WHAM
Brighton's Tyler Martinovich earns UR Medicine Sports Medicine Play of the Week
Tyler Martionvich made his best Josh Allen impression on Friday night. As the Brighton QB leapt into the end zone to help his team beat Irondequoit 42-26. with his exciting TD, Martinovich earned the UR Medicine Sports Medicine Play of the Week.
newyorkalmanack.com
Western New York To Get New 624 Area Code
The New York State Public Service Commission has announced that residential, business and wireless customers within the existing 716 area code region should begin to prepare for the introduction of the new 624 area code, as early as the second quarter of 2024. To meet the increasing demand for residential...
Oh, deer: Monroe Co. second highest county for animal-car crashes
These numbers tend peak in autumn, according to representatives, with October, November, and December far and above the peak of animal crash season.
WHEC TV-10
City lawmakers and customers will meet on Thursday to call for public takeover of RG&E
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Some customers and city lawmakers are calling for a public takeover of the privately owned RG&E. This comes after RG&E proposed a hike in its gas and electric prices and amid billing issues that we’ve investigated for months. See our stories about RG&E:. President of...
