‘We could have worse’: In Hawes, Sunak’s constituents take stock

Passerby in the market town of Hawes in Rishi Sunak’s constituency of North Yorkshire gave mixed reviews of the new prime minister.

Rishi Sunak is undoubtedly a popular local MP, with a whopping, unassailable majority in Richmond, one of the UK’s safest seats.

But while many in the stunning Yorkshire Dales town of Hawes felt pride in his becoming prime minister, the joy was not felt by all.

“He wouldn’t have been my choice,” said Julie Gordge, who owns a craft supply shop on the town’s main street.

“Firstly, he’s our local MP but I’ve never, ever seen him in Hawes. He might have been here, but I’ve never seen him.

“Secondly, I lost a lot of respect for him when the reporters found out about his billionaire wife avoiding paying her taxes here. It just showed all MPs are the same, they are all out for themselves – it doesn’t matter which party they are.”

Further along the road is Walters Quality Country and Leisure Wear, which sells everything from dog leads to waxed jackets and wellies. Its owner, Gordon Walters, had not seen much of Sunak in Hawes either, but felt that was beside the point.

Julie Gordge, owner of the Little Shop on the Hill, which sells craft supplies. Photograph: Richard Saker/The Guardian

“What we need now is stability, that is all we are asking,” he said. “The last few weeks have been chaos – it’s made us look like a banana republic.

“I don’t know who these Tory party members are who voted for Liz Truss, or where they are. Why weren’t they voting for Rishi in the first place? What was their thinking? I don’t understand it.”

Stan Johnson, 67, lives in Hawes and has worked for 40 years at the dairy that makes wensleydale cheese, the town’s main claim to fame. Today, he is collecting for the Royal British Legion by selling poppies.

“He should have got in first, before Liz Truss. He’s done a good job round here up to now, and he deserves his chance as prime minister.

“You don’t see a lot of him, but he’s got other things to do. Good luck to him. I don’t think we should have a general election, you need to give him time to sort things out.”

Johnson said Boris had been brought down by lying to the public about parties. “If he [Sunak] is truthful about everything and he comes clean on things, then he will be all right. Bolton Castle, where Mary, Queen of Scots was, is only down the road, so there’s always a place for him there if he tells any lies.”

Stan Johnson, a retired dairy worker, says the British public need time for the chaos of recent weeks to abate rather than a general election. Photograph: Richard Saker/The Guardian

Annette and Jonathan Langhorn, who run a farm in the Dales village of Carperby, were in Hawes to have Covid jabs.

“The biggest emotion for us was relief,” said Annette. “The last few weeks have been appalling. I think Rishi is the best of a bad job.”

Neither were particularly effusive about Sunak, who was parachuted into the constituency eight years ago.

“He doesn’t seem as visible as the last MP, William Hague,” said Jonathan. “Even though Hague was foreign secretary he would be at school events, everything, as well as doing his national stuff. I don’t think you see Sunak as much.

“But he’s OK, he’s grown on us. We could have worse. We could have Liz Truss.”

Every local person the Guardian spoke to knew where Sunak’s constituency house is – an opulent manor house in the village of Kirby Sigston, with recently added swimming pool, hot tub, tennis court and gym complex. But not many seemed to mind the wealth and trappings.

“Good luck to him,” said Jonathan Langhorn. “I wish I had his money. And he wasn’t born straight into money, was he? I imagine most MPs aren’t on the breadline.

Nigel Cooke, a retired shipmaster, was spending the day in Hawes with his wife, Norma. They are constituents and Sunak supporters.

“Most people round here would say he is an excellent MP,” said Nigel. “He does get around, he does care. I’ve sent him a couple of emails on various things and he has responded.”

Norma agreed. “I think there is a sense of pride that he has become prime minister, although you’ll always get the detractors. He has always pushed stuff for us in the area.”

Jonathan and Annette Langhorn say Sunak has grown on them. Photograph: Richard Saker/The Guardian

Nick and Fiona Vyse, from Giggleswick, are not constituents but do have an opinion. “He should have been made leader first time round,” said Fiona. “It was all an unfortunate mistake having Liz Truss.”

Her husband agreed. “I am delighted – I think we have a period of stability coming, and boy do we need it. I think he will do a good, steady job and the big challenge is whether or not he can turn things around before the next general election.

“The last few weeks have been a fiasco. I feel slightly embarrassed. Our son has just married a girl whose father is a French politician, and the whole of British politics recently has just been embarrassing. We’re very much hoping that will change.”

Fiona and Nick Vyse, from Giggleswick, hope the new prime minister will usher in a period of stability. Photograph: Richard Saker/The Guardian

Janice Dowden, 74, moved from the home counties to Leyburn five years ago and is delighted.

“I think he will make a very good prime minister, I really do. Finance is his thing.

“I was disappointed that they ousted Boris, but that’s water under the bridge. I think Rishi will make an excellent prime minister and we’re rooting for him.”