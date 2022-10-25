ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Police searching for west Charlotte armed robbery suspect

Police are searching for the car that belonged to a 32-year-old woman who was murdered in Charlotte. Police say Quintin Roark was spotted in rural Gaston County on July 12th. The Race will be hosted at North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2023. The respiratory illness RSV is spreading more aggressively this...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

College student from Statesville killed in Greensboro shooting

The daycare owner here is no stranger to RSV, but doctors say the virus is hitting the children earlier in the season. Charlotte remains number 16 on the rent list from last year, but data shows rent is steadily increasing. Deer wrangled out of South Carolina restaurant after it wandered...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcitymetro.com

Man arrested for murder of woman at ATM in July

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested a man accused of killing a woman at a Charlotte ATM in July. J’wuan Horton, 24, faces multiple charges including first-degree murder, robbery, and gun possession as a felon in the killing of 48-year-old Karen Baker. The incident happened in the University City area...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

One Person Injured In Shooting In University City

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting is under investigation in Northeast Charlotte. Medic confirms that one person was treated for life threatening injuries after responding to Tyler Trail Court in University City Tuesday night before 9 p.m. CMPD has not released information about the shooting. Stay with WCCB News for...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

3 dead after murder-suicide near Charlotte

DALLAS, N.C. — Three people were found dead in a car on Monday afternoon after what authorities said was a murder-suicide. Two people were shot in the car by a man before the man turned the gun on himself, according to the Gaston County Police Department. Police said David...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy