Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Two of the Best Fiber Internet Providers (According to CNET) that are Available Commercially in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesCharlotte, NC
Related
Reward increased to $40K for information leading to arrest of suspects in 2021 Charlotte murder
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The reward for information leading to the arrest of suspects in the murder of a 46-year-old man found shot to death in southwest Charlotte last year has been raised to $40,000, according to authorities. Police said officers responded to a shooting around 10:54 on Oct. 9, 2021, at 10800 […]
WBTV
Crime Stoppers: Police looking to identify man who robbed west Charlotte 7-Eleven
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify a man who robbed a 7-Eleven convenience store in west Charlotte. The robbery happened Sunday, Sept. 25 around 12:30 a.m. at the 7-Eleven located at 1824 Freedom Drive. “We had a suspect enter the business, point...
Suspect in shooting outside Gastonia convenience store sought
A suspect in a weekend shooting outside of a convenience store in Gastonia is being sought, Gastonia Police said Wednesday.
WBTV
Police searching for west Charlotte armed robbery suspect
Police are searching for the car that belonged to a 32-year-old woman who was murdered in Charlotte. Police say Quintin Roark was spotted in rural Gaston County on July 12th. The Race will be hosted at North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2023. The respiratory illness RSV is spreading more aggressively this...
East Charlotte homicide suspect took victim’s vehicle: CMPD
The suspect who shot and killed a woman in east Charlotte this week also took the victim's car, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Wednesday.
Gastonia Police share video of suspected vehicle after shooting at store
GASTONIA, N.C. — Police in Gastonia are investigating a shooting that happened earlier this week at a convenience store, and the police department released surveillance video on Wednesday that appears to show the suspect vehicle at the time of the shooting. A 34-year-old man was hurt in the shooting...
1 dead in Pageland shooting; woman charged with murder, police say
PAGELAND, S.C. — One person is dead and a woman is in custody after a deadly shooting in Chesterfield County on Tuesday, police confirmed. Police said they went to a home on North Oak Street in Pageland for the shooting. EMS arrived and took someone who had been shot to the hospital, where they died from their injuries, authorities said.
WBTV
College student from Statesville killed in Greensboro shooting
The daycare owner here is no stranger to RSV, but doctors say the virus is hitting the children earlier in the season. Charlotte remains number 16 on the rent list from last year, but data shows rent is steadily increasing. Deer wrangled out of South Carolina restaurant after it wandered...
qcnews.com
Missing 73-year-old man found dead near southeast Charlotte park, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The body of a missing 73-year-old Charlotte man was found dead in a creek near McAlpine Creek Park Wednesday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said William Brewer Bobbitt was last seen at his home in south Charlotte in the 900 block...
WBTV
‘Sunday was horrible for me’: Charlotte family of murdered 32-year-old woman pushes for answers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two days after a 32-year-old woman was found dead in east Charlotte, her parents are pushing for answers and hoping someone comes forward. “She was the life of the house, the life of the party,” mom Mary McMasters said. Ahlyea Willard had a cheerful spirit,...
Student found unconscious after several exposed to unknown chemical on school bus: LCSO
The incident happened on an Indian Land High School bus around 5:00 p.m.
Police find person dead in southeast Charlotte creek
The incident happened on the 8700 block of Monroe Road near McAlpine Creek Dog Park.
WBTV
Husband, wife sentenced after stealing over $230K from Charlotte high school athletics boosters
Court investigating computer error that dismissed 16K traffic cases in Mecklenburg County. A several hundred-page document with specific criteria for what cases could be dismissed was sent from Mecklenburg County to the AOC in Raleigh. Woman charged with murder after shooting in Pageland, S.C. Updated: 6 hours ago. “At no...
Multiple shots fired on Freedom Drive in west Charlotte; no injuries reported
A peaceful afternoon took a very quick turn after a person pointed a gun out of their window and opened fire.
CMPD finds body when searching McAlpine Creek Park in southeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said they found a body while searching McAlpine Creek Park in southeast Charlotte Wednesday afternoon. Officers said they were called to the area to look for a missing person and found them dead in the park. They have not been identified at this point. Chopper...
qcitymetro.com
Man arrested for murder of woman at ATM in July
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested a man accused of killing a woman at a Charlotte ATM in July. J’wuan Horton, 24, faces multiple charges including first-degree murder, robbery, and gun possession as a felon in the killing of 48-year-old Karen Baker. The incident happened in the University City area...
wccbcharlotte.com
One Person Injured In Shooting In University City
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting is under investigation in Northeast Charlotte. Medic confirms that one person was treated for life threatening injuries after responding to Tyler Trail Court in University City Tuesday night before 9 p.m. CMPD has not released information about the shooting. Stay with WCCB News for...
Police believe man killed mother, friend in car before dying by suicide in Gaston Co.
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County police believe a man killed his own mother and a friend before dying by suicide inside a car near Dallas Monday afternoon. Authorities responded to the shooting at about 3:15 p.m. on Robinson-Clemmer Road and Briarwood Drive, according to Gaston County Emergency Medical Services.
WBTV
Father charged after toddler killed in early-morning Statesville wreck
One man in the area says he sees cars speeding and racing up and down this area every day. 91st Mallard Creek BBQ happening Thursday in Charlotte. We caught up with Charles Kimrey and got a preview of the event. Updated: 9 hours ago. Two people were taken into custody...
3 dead after murder-suicide near Charlotte
DALLAS, N.C. — Three people were found dead in a car on Monday afternoon after what authorities said was a murder-suicide. Two people were shot in the car by a man before the man turned the gun on himself, according to the Gaston County Police Department. Police said David...
Comments / 0