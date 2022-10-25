ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galloway, NJ

Beach Radio

Person threatens to harm themselves; Asbury Park, NJ cops step in

Every Friday we honor local law enforcement in New Jersey. Some honorees get reported with multiple stories in the news and others are barely mentioned. We get a lot of feedback from our audience through the website about local cops doing great things and our morning show Producer Kristen spends a lot of time searching through social media in order to bring some of the lesser-known stories to the air.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Beach Radio

Elizabeth, NJ man charged with stopping only to look at fatal hit-and-run victim

TOMS RIVER — An Elizabeth man wanted by police is accused of fatally striking a pedestrian on Sunday, stopping to look at the victim, and then fleeing the scene as she died. Sierra Fisher, 28, of Manchester, was crossing Route 70 at the intersection with Massachusetts Avenue in Toms River around 2 a.m. when she was hit by a Ford Explorer, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.
ELIZABETH, NJ
Beach Radio

These 2 Haunted Things Will Scare You This Weekend in New Jersey

Haunted houses and Halloween have become so popular in New Jersey and there are several great ones. Halloween is just days away. This is your last chance to get scared. My favorite thing about Halloween is the haunted hayrides. They're hard to find in New Jersey and Ocean County since there is no one. A haunted hayride is the "best" way to get scared for me.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

Is Crime On The Rise In Ocean County?

There has been considerable buzz on Facebook and other social media sites lately about what appears to be a sudden increase in criminal activity in areas of Ocean County. Much of that has to do with cars and even homes being broken into which leaves victims feeling totally violated and concerned about their future safety.
Beach Radio

Polar plunge next month benefits NJ animal rescue shelter

BELMAR — The Monmouth County SPCA’s 2nd Annual Doggy Paddle Polar Plunge to raise money to help support the thousands of homeless animals cared for by the Eatontown shelter will be held the weekend after Thanksgiving. Registration opens at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26 at D’Jais, 1801...
BELMAR, NJ
Beach Radio

A Busy Last Weekend of October

Hard to believe but we are heading into the final weekend of October, one that will include trick or treating in some towns, the beginning of the state football playoffs and a run in downtown Toms River for a great cause. Sunday is NOT Halloween but it is the day...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
