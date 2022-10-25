ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bennington, VT

UAlbany Defaced By Nazi Propaganda: Help NY Police Find This Man

The recent rise in anti-Semitism and ethnic hate speech has reared its ugly head in Albany. UAlbany Police are looking for a man believed to have plastered Nazi propaganda across the school’s campus. Posters were placed in prominent public areas across campus with the phrase “Blood and Soil,” which...
Suspect caught in Bennington homicide

A person has been arrested in connection with a homicide in Bennington, Vt. Police say Elliot Russell was taken into custody around 3 p.m. Thursday. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday outside the Green Mountain Power substation on Route 9, say police. Police and first responders found a man...
Lights Out? Albany PAL Teases about Future of Popular Xmas Display

On Tuesday afternoon, members of the Albany Police Athletic League (PAL) sent a press release to local media partners in regard to the future of Capital Holiday Lights in the Park, the long-running, very popular light display that's been bringing Holiday cheer to Albany's Washington Park for a quarter-century. Normally...
Bennington College launches No-Loan Initiative for Vermont residents

Under the new program, eligible Vermont residents can attend Bennington College without student loans. Vermont Business Magazine Bennington College announced today its new “No-Loan Initiative” for Vermont residents. The No-Loan Initiative builds on Bennington’s established merit- and need-based aid programs and its interest in supporting college access and affordability for Vermont residents.
