UAlbany Defaced By Nazi Propaganda: Help NY Police Find This Man
The recent rise in anti-Semitism and ethnic hate speech has reared its ugly head in Albany. UAlbany Police are looking for a man believed to have plastered Nazi propaganda across the school’s campus. Posters were placed in prominent public areas across campus with the phrase “Blood and Soil,” which...
3,500 acres of southern Vermont’s Glebe Mountain to join federal conservation refuge
The forestland in the towns of Londonderry and Windham will help anchor a new U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service management area. Read the story on VTDigger here: 3,500 acres of southern Vermont’s Glebe Mountain to join federal conservation refuge.
The Kinderhook Blob Stalks the Woods near Albany, New York
Going back to the 1960s, there have been six different eyewitness accounts of what was described as a "floating, blob-like creature" in the woods of Kinderhook, New York. There was even a sighting as recently as 2017. The first encounter was reported by a 10-year-old boy, Bruce Hallenbeck, who was...
Rutland man dies in cell at Southern State Correctional
A 67-year-old Rutland man was found dead in his cell Tuesday at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, according to a press release from the Vermont State Police.
More than 200 headstones damaged during vandalism at Bennington Village Cemetery
BENNINGTON, Vt. — Bennington Police are asking the public for help after more than 200 gravestones were vandalized over the weekend at the Bennington Village Cemetery. Police said many of the stones were seriously damaged during the incident, with some of the oldest markers dating back to the 1700s.
1989 double homicide suspect brought back to Vermont
Michael Louise, the suspect in a 1989 double homicide in Danby, was brought back to Vermont on Wednesday, after his waiver of extradition from New York, Vermont State Police said in a press release.
Over 200 gravestones overturned at Bennington cemetery
Bennington Town officials said Monday that over 200 gravestones were overturned at the Village Cemetery on Morgan Street over the weekend.
Say Farewell! Order This All-Time Fast Food Item in Upstate NY While You Can
An all-time fast food item is returning to Upstate New York and beyond. If you believe the headlines, however, this time may be its last. We're here to tell you what's happening, where you can find it, and most importantly, when it may be gone forever. McDonald's Announces the Return...
Suspect caught in Bennington homicide
A person has been arrested in connection with a homicide in Bennington, Vt. Police say Elliot Russell was taken into custody around 3 p.m. Thursday. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday outside the Green Mountain Power substation on Route 9, say police. Police and first responders found a man...
Miss New York Wins Miss United States And Brings Crown Back To The Capital Region
Lily K. Donaldson, a Ph.D. student at RPI and newly crowned Miss United States, is coming to Menands this Sunday, October 30, to participate in the village's Halloween parade!. Representing New York state in the pageant, Donaldson is originally from Tennessee but has called New York home for a few years.
Generous Deli in Saratoga Doing Free Holiday Dinner- No Questions Asked!
Generous Deli in Saratoga Doing Free Holiday Dinner- No Questions Asked!. We love Daniel Chessare the owner of Saratoga's Broadway Deli in Saratoga Springs. Hard-working and outspoken, he's never shied away from speaking his truths when it comes to his restaurant, his customers, or anything else on his mind. Chessare...
Alleged mastermind of kidnap-for-drug-debt case arrested, charged
Jason Simpson, 26, of Massachusetts, is accused of planning the kidnapping of a Bennington woman in September to ensure her boyfriend paid $1,500 in drug money that Simpson was trying to collect. Read the story on VTDigger here: Alleged mastermind of kidnap-for-drug-debt case arrested, charged.
Lights Out? Albany PAL Teases about Future of Popular Xmas Display
On Tuesday afternoon, members of the Albany Police Athletic League (PAL) sent a press release to local media partners in regard to the future of Capital Holiday Lights in the Park, the long-running, very popular light display that's been bringing Holiday cheer to Albany's Washington Park for a quarter-century. Normally...
‘Stolen’ Castelli sign was on private property: Sheriff
Signs reported as stolen in Fulton County were improperly placed on private property and rightfully removed, authorities said.
West Rutland man accused of breaking into garage
A West Rutland, Vermont man has been cited to court after Troopers claim he broke into a garage on Chapel Street and stole several items.
Bennington College launches No-Loan Initiative for Vermont residents
Under the new program, eligible Vermont residents can attend Bennington College without student loans. Vermont Business Magazine Bennington College announced today its new “No-Loan Initiative” for Vermont residents. The No-Loan Initiative builds on Bennington’s established merit- and need-based aid programs and its interest in supporting college access and affordability for Vermont residents.
Overnight fire at RPI threatens academic building
Fire crews worked overnight, between Wednesday and Thursday, to douse a blaze at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
19 displaced, building torn down after Schenectady fire
Over a dozen people are without homes after a fire tore through a Schenectady apartment building early Sunday morning. The building was demolished Monday.
Bennington County restaurant ranked among best in world for date night
The Silver Fork, a restaurant located in Manchester, Vermont, has not only been ranked among the best in the United States for date night, but best in the world. According to Tripadvisor's 2022 Travelers’ Choice Awards, the eatery was ranked second on the "Top Date Night Restaurants" in the U.S. list, and 16th on the world's list.
Meet Mechanicville barbershop behind local man’s winning mullet
STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, Scott Salvadore was crowned the best mullet in America on live network television. He beat out competitors from across the country to win the U.S.A. Mullet Championship to bring the title home to Stillwater. The groundwork for Scott’s mullet began in 2018. He wanted a hairstyle that matched his […]
Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York.
