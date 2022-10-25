Read full article on original website
kvrr.com
Rep. Armstrong predicting a good midterm for Republicans
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota Congressman Kelly Armstrong met with staff and patients at The Ridge a treatment and recovery center in Fargo. He says he predicts a good night for Republicans in the upcoming midterm elections because of “economic headwinds” causing problems for families across North Dakota. He says he believes voters will get the country back on track.
valleynewslive.com
Three sworn in as Fargo Police Officers
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department has three new officers on the force. They were sworn in at Fargo City Hall on Tuesday, October 25, in front of family, friends and their new colleagues. Alex Nelson was a training officer, field supervisor and on the SWAT...
740thefan.com
2022 Fargo Urban Deer Hunt
The City of Fargo, Fargo Park District and Sandhills Archery Club Announce 2022-2023 Wildlife Management Program. Interested individuals encouraged to register for program. FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA – The City of Fargo, in cooperation with the Fargo Park District and the Sandhills Archery Club, is opening registrations for The City of Fargo’s 2022-2023 Wildlife Management Program. This program, permitted and regulated by the North Dakota Game & Fish Department, seeks to reduce the urban deer population in The City of Fargo by utilizing a limited archery season and a small number of certified hunters. As approved by the Fargo City Commission and Fargo Parks, the 2022-2023 Wildlife Management Program will operate on property owned by the Fargo Park District and The City of Fargo.
kvrr.com
Cyber attack affects 60,000 Arvig customers in Minnesota
PERHAM, Minn. (KVRR-KDLM) – A ransomware attack on Tuesday left thousands of Minnesota customers without internet, phone and TV services. Arvig says about 60,000 customers across the state were affected. The company says service was disrupted service for more than three hours. “This attack failed due to the extra...
740thefan.com
Pilot program will test portable restrooms in downtown Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – After seeing an uptick in biohazards downtown over the summer, several organizations are partnering to roll out a pilot program to put portable restrooms in two locations in downtown Fargo. Cindy Graffeo, executive director of Downtown Community Partnership (DCP) said the Business Improvement District (BID) found...
740thefan.com
Wrigley: ND law prohibits election officials from requiring proof of citizenship
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – With less than two weeks to go before the general election, state Attorney General Drew Wrigley has issued an opinion regarding proof of citizenship and voting, answering a request made by Cass County State’s Attorney Birch Burdick in July. In the letter, Wrigley says North Dakota law prohibits election officials from requiring a voter to provide documentary proof of citizenship in order to vote.
valleynewslive.com
Moorhead police search neighborhood after burglary call
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Police searched a Moorhead neighborhood overnight following an alleged call for a burglary. It happened just after 11:30 P.M. on Wednesday, Oct. 26 in the 1700 block of 7th St. S. A viewer tells Valley News Live a perimeter was set up around their...
valleynewslive.com
One woman airlifted to Fargo Sanford
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman, 50-year-old Dell Johnson has been airlifted to Sanford hospital in Fargo after a rollover. Two other passengers, 30-year-old Larissa Oakgrove and 43-year-old Melissa Perkins are being treated at the Bemidji Sanford Emergency Room for non-life threatening injuries. A Chevrolet Tahoe lost control...
voiceofalexandria.com
This Is the Best Private High School in North Dakota
Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
valleynewslive.com
Update: Four officers did not violate policy, according to Police Chief
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Four Fargo officers involved in a Mapleton fatal shooting have been cleared of any wrongdoing by Chief David Zibolski. They were not found to be in violation of FPD policies and have returned to active duty, says Zibolski. The shooting took place at the...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber speaking out against Term Limit Ballot Measure
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber is speaking out against a ballot measure that would impose term limits on the governor and state legislators. Measure One would limit the governor to two terms and limit state legislators to eight years in the state House and eight years in the state Senate.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Assistant Cass County State's Attorney says desire for public service sparked candidacy for judge
(Fargo, ND) -- Cass County Assistant State's Attorney Connie Cleveland is talking about why she'd like to be elected Judge for the Eastern Central District. "I think that it is a combination of my background and the experience I've had. I've had a long history throughout my life, in fact in my childhood, of being involved in public service. I served in the legislature when I was in college for two terms and that was an amazing opportunity. I served on the Judicial Committee at that time for both terms," said Cleveland.
valleynewslive.com
Ada community fed up with safety hazards at local Dollar General
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Members of the Ada community are fed up. They say their local dollar general store is poorly managed and safety has become a big concern. When most people walk into a store they are expecting clean and safe conditions. These Ada community members say...
The Horace Mann Elephant: A far-fetched Fargo fable
FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — The deeper one digs into the urban legends of North Dakota, the more likely they are to come across some that shift from the interesting to the frightening and eventually to the downright bizarre. This is the case with the elephant rumored to be buried under Horace Mann Elementary School: A […]
valleynewslive.com
Video captures woman stealing Halloween decoration from a Fargo yard
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Have you seen this woman?. A Fargo Woman claims a Halloween grinch stole her decoration, right off of her front lawn. She caught it on video and says it happened Wednesday just before 3 p.m. at 1218 14th St. S. She says her young daughter is devastated.
In Fargo, The Ultimate Nightmare For A Deputy ( Or Anyone )
Internal Investigations Continue
valleynewslive.com
Sunday threats at the Dakota Magic Casino & C Store lead to a lockdown
RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Office says it was called to assist the Sisseton Wahpeton Police Department on Sunday at around noon. They say this was because of a threat made to the Dakota Magic Casino C Store & possibly the Dakota Magic...
valleynewslive.com
Update on Fargo’s 52nd Avenue South reconstruction project
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fargo held a short informational meeting Tuesday evening to discuss plans for a roadway project on 52nd Avenue South -- from 63rd Street, near the Rocking Horse development, to Sheyenne Street. The plan includes new concrete paving, a new bridge over the Sheyenne River, roundabout revisions at 52nd and Sheyenne, along with new street lights and more.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Police, Red River Valley SWAT conduct high risk search warrant
(Fargo, ND) -- Police and Red River Valley SWAT conducted a high-risk search warrant in South Fargo Friday morning that has led to five people being detained. Fargo PD tells WDAY Radio that the incident happened around 6 a.m. in the 4800 block of 47th street south at the Cascades Apartments.
kfgo.com
Have a low level active warrant in West Fargo? Certain ones can be cleared without arrest next Tues.
WEST FARGO (KFGO) – Overwhelmed by the number of outstanding active warrants, West Fargo Municipal Court is holding a “Second Chance” day next week for those with warrants who show up before Judge Trent Barkus. Police Chief Denis Otterness says it’s possible those with outstanding warrants could...
