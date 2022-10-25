Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Pet of the Week: Milo
This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Milo. Milo, a rare dachshund piranha, is ready for his forever home. He is very sweet and loving, until he wakes up on the wrong side of the bed. A typical miniature dachshund, Milo is alert, curious, playful...
Dog Owner at Vets Heartbroken After Spotting Sign on Desk: 'Not Prepared'
A veterinarian has left the internet in tears with their kind gesture, after a video of a candle that lights up only when animals are being euthanized went viral on social media. The clip, shared on TikTok last Saturday, by Oscarthepugglelondon, shows the dog owner waiting at the clinic to...
pethelpful.com
Maine Coon Kittens' 'Instant' Transitions to Full-Grown Cats Is Too Cute
Maine Coons are such gorgeous cats! They are so floofy and large, and some males have been known to grow up to 25 pounds. The Main Coon breed is known for being good-natured, sweet goofballs, and their owners can tell you they'd never have another breed of cat. But, like...
Best Cat Breeds To Have As Pets
Are you looking for a new feline friend? You're in luck! Science has determined the best cat breeds for pets based on personality and health traits. There's a perfect match if you're looking for a low-maintenance pet or a cuddly companion.
Elderly Rescue Dogs Treated to 'Pup Party' With Cake and Games of Twister
An animal shelter that specializes in caring for elderly shelter dogs decided to surprise its canine residents with a "Blind Pup Party." , was first founded over a decade ago with the express mission of providing a place for "senior" dogs to reside in peace. The ASPCA estimates around 3.1...
pethelpful.com
New Adoptable Dogs at Texas Shelter Have Us Falling in Love
It's very upsetting to think about how many sweet and lovable dogs are sitting in shelters waiting to be adopted. It is our greatest wish for these pups to be able to experience the care and comfort that comes from a loving family. Luckily, the employees at shelters across the country are trying their best to get their residents adopted, like this shelter is doing through their social media.
moneytalksnews.com
The Dog and Cat Breeds With the Highest Vet Bills
We probably all know somebody who would do anything for a beloved pet. Some of us are that person. And pet insurance is designed so that we don’t go bankrupt protecting them from health issues. But say you don’t have a pet right now or you’re planning to get another — would you want to know what breeds have the costliest care and possibly more health issues than others?
This Is Why You Should Never Pet A Dog With A Red Collar In New Jersey
Never ever pet a dog with a red collar, and this is why...I just learned about this too and my mind is blown. There are three colors that we should be paying attention to when we see a dog’s collar. Of course, not everyone follows this suggested practice but if you always use it as a gauge you’ll be safer in case they do.
ohmymag.co.uk
This extremely emaciated mama dog had her puppies taken away, then dumped
Dogs feel strongly about their puppies, and it’s impossible to imagine what this new mama pup has been through after she had been separated from her furballs and dumped in the forest. The neglected pooch is currently cared for by the vets while the whereabouts of her puppies are...
thecheyennepost.com
Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Adoptable Pets - October 20, 2022
Meet Mr. Bandit! He can be a bit shy and reserved at first but does warm up with a little love and patience. He loves his people very much and wants to be with them all the time. His family loves him but are moving and cannot take him with. Because he can be shy to warm up, and can act a bit defensive and protective, an adult-only home will be best for him. He has lived with another small dog and did well with him. He needs a bit of work in the house-training department, but we have no doubt he can get there! If you'd like to meet this 12-pound cutie, apply today!
The Best Dog for Me is the Golden Retriever!
Most people in the world love dogs. I love dogs as well. I do not have a dog in my house. My parents think that taking care of pets is too much for us. It is also because I have allergies and eczema. If I touch a dog's fur, then I will feel itchy. If I can have a dog, then I will choose a golden retriever as my pet. The reason why I prefer golden retrievers is because they look happy like me.
active.com
The Best Dog Beds for Your Furry Friend
How to Train Your Dog to Run With You | Best Hiking Gear for Dogs | Best Dog Harnesses | Best Dog Foods | Best Dog Leashes | Best Dog Balls | Best Dog Frisbees | Best Dog Backpacks | Best Dog Toys | Best Dog Beds | Best Dog Treadmills.
BBC
Pet charity fields record calls as cost of living bites
Animal charities said record numbers of owners were turning their pets over to them citing the cost of living crisis. The Dogs Trust in Salisbury said pets were being given up because people could not afford vet and food bills. Bath Cats and Dogs Home has also experienced a rise...
Animal Shelter Defends Olivia Wilde After Dog Walker Slams Her For Rehoming Pet
A Southern California animal rescue is speaking out after one of Olivia Wilde's former dog walkers accused the actress of rehoming her Golden Retriever mix, Gordon, so that she could spend more time with her current beau, Harry Styles. Maeday Rescue took to Instagram to share a sweet snapshot of...
