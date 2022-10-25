Meet Mr. Bandit! He can be a bit shy and reserved at first but does warm up with a little love and patience. He loves his people very much and wants to be with them all the time. His family loves him but are moving and cannot take him with. Because he can be shy to warm up, and can act a bit defensive and protective, an adult-only home will be best for him. He has lived with another small dog and did well with him. He needs a bit of work in the house-training department, but we have no doubt he can get there! If you'd like to meet this 12-pound cutie, apply today!

7 DAYS AGO