Knoxville, TN

earnthenecklace.com

Amanda Hara Leaving WVLT-TV: Where Is the Knoxville Anchor Going?

Knoxville has followed Amanda Hara for a decade on WVLT-TV. But now the Emmy Award-winning journalist is moving on to the next step of her career. Amanda Hara announced she is leaving WVLT-TV in November 2022. Her regular viewers naturally want to know where the veteran news anchor is going and if the new opportunity will also take her away from Knoxville. Fortunately for WVLT-TV viewers, there’s still some time before her exit. Find out what Amanda Hara said about her departure from WVLT-TV here.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Zoo Knoxville giraffe Jumbe euthanized

A Knoxville teen has been arrested and charged in a shooting that happened Monday, officials with the Knoxville Police Department announced Thursday. Charles F. Lomax Jr. said taking responsibility in the new role to empower the underserved was an honor. Coach Josh Heupel speaks ahead of Tennessee-Kentucky rivalry game. Updated:...
KNOXVILLE, TN
ballparkdigest.com

Smokies ballpark site plan seeks to reunify city

We’re seeing another important use emerge for a new Tennessee Smokies ballpark: the site design will seek to unify traditional neighborhoods fragmented by urban renewal in the past. As in many American cities, urban renewal led to some side effects, including the separation of neighborhoods. That has been determined...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Teen charged in Knoxville shooting

Charles F. Lomax Jr. said taking responsibility in the new role to empower the underserved was an honor. Coach Heupel spoke to the media ahead of Saturday's rivalry game. Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that it and the Appalachian Piedmont Coastal Fire Management Zone plan to burn 1,200 acres of fields in Cades Cove in November.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

All about the Benjamins: Why universities opt for alternate uniform looks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Saturday the Vols will take on Kentucky in the border battle between the two long-time rivals. Tuesday, the Vols announced they’re wearing what is called the dark mode uniforms featuring an all-black look including players’ helmets. ”If you really love your team, you’re going...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Seymour Haunted Car Wash comes back this weekend

KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Park closes trails in Gatlinburg due to bear activity

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced Wednesday that they would be closing some trails in Gatlinburg after reported bear activity. The affected routes are the Gatlinburg Trail between Gatlinburg and Sugarlands Visitor Center and the Twin Creeks Trail between Gatlinburg and the Twin Creeks Science and Education Center. Both trails are due to close because of a “large concentration of black bears feeding on acorns.”
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

Check out these Halloween themed events to Find Your Fun this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are many family-friendly events to Find Your Fun and get some candy on this Halloween weekend!. The Monster Mash Bash is back in Oak Ridge this Thursday! From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., hundreds of children will gather at A.K. Bissell Park for family-friendly fun. There will be a hayride, a pumpkin patch, a costume contest, and much more. This event is geared towards kids ages four through 4th grade.
OAK RIDGE, TN
WHNT News 19

Gatlinburg restaurant haunted by ghost bride, others

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The ghost of a bride who was stood up at the altar around the 1930s continues to reportedly haunt ‘The Greenbrier Restaurant’ located down the way from Gatlinburg’s main drag. “Back in the ‘30s the building itself was used for passersby, I guess as a lodge,” Rachel Saults, general manager of The Greenbrier […]
GATLINBURG, TN

