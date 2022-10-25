ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Explosion rocks neighborhood, damages home in Cleveland

By Athina Morris
 2 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Firefighters are putting out flames following a building explosion in Cleveland, Ohio Tuesday morning.

Nexstar affiliate WJW reports the explosion occurred at an auto repair shop on the city’s east side at about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, and a fire spread to a nearby home.

About 50 firefighters responded and are still working to put out the blaze.

No injuries have been reported as of this writing.

