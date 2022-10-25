Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania Elections: 2022Dayana SabatinPennsylvania State
Walmart Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Hempfield Area HS to Raise Money for Pediatric Cancer ResearchAlex's Lemonade StandWestmoreland County, PA
Pittsburgh’s Only Walmart ClosesBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
blink-182 Featuring Tom DeLonge Head to Pittsburgh in 2023Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
Ex-Bruins Wing Sets NHL Record For Consecutive Games Played
Vegas Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel, who began his career as a member of the Boston Bruins, is the NHL’s new “Iron Man.”. Kessel broke the NHL record for consecutive games played when he hit the ice for the Golden Knights in their matchup with the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night, skating in his 990th consecutive game stretching back to Nov. 3 2009, when he was a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs.
markerzone.com
PENGUINS FAN THROWS MOST UNNECESSARY JERSEY TOSS OF ALL-TIME, LEON DRAISAITL THROWS IT BACK
Throwing a team's jersey on the ice is a major statement of disapproval that almost always causes a stir. Even when the throw itself makes sense, it is a questionable act. You paid for the threads (which ain't cheap, by the way) just to throw them on the ice and probably give one of the arena staff a free jersey. Awesome.
Yardbarker
Nazem Kadri stays hot, carries Flames over Penguins
Nazem Kadri recorded two goals and an assist and Jacob Markstrom made 32 saves as the Calgary Flames posted a 4-1 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. The Flames won their second consecutive game and improved to 5-1-0 on the season. Jonathan Huberdeau and Michael Stone scored Calgary's...
Breaking: Jake Guentzel Joins Penguins Practice
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Pittsburgh Penguins winger Jake Guentzel joined practice on Thursday at Rogers Arena. It is the first time he has joined the team since he was felled by teammate Kris Letang’s shot against the LA Kings seven days ago. Guentzel has been dealing with an...
WITN
Hurricanes bounce back with win at Vancouver late Monday night
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored his seventh goal of the season and the Carolina Hurricanes handed the winless Vancouver Canucks their seventh straight loss, 3-2 Monday night. Sebastian Aho and Jesper Fast also scored for the Hurricanes, and Brent Burns had two assists. Frederik Andersen had...
Yardbarker
The best starts to Calgary Flames seasons in franchise history
Friends, the Calgary Flames’ win on Tuesday over the Pittsburgh Penguins set a franchise record! The Flames reached five wins faster than they’ve ever reached it before, and tied a record from the Atlanta days for the fastest to 10 points in franchise history. Let’s dive into how...
Yardbarker
Sam Poulin Set to Make NHL Debut with Penguins
Poulin was recently called up alongside Drake Caggiula as the Penguins await the return of multiple forwards from injuries. While originally called up thanks to injuries from Teddy Blueger and Jake Guentzel, Jason Zucker has recently been listed as day-to-day with an injury. Thanks to a third forward going down,...
Penguins Early Issues, What to Worry and What to Ignore
CALGARY, Alberta — The Edmonton Oilers fed the Pittsburgh Penguins a heaping slice of humble pie. Before reporters got to the locker room, it was essentially cleared out. After fun wins, the boys hang out and talk. After a 6-3 thrashing like that, with a plane to board, the players didn’t stick around.
Yardbarker
Hurricanes’ 2nd Line Dominating Early This Season
Just over a week into the NHL season, the Carolina Hurricanes have been off to a pretty good start, led by the young players, and specifically their second line. Through the team’s first five games, Andrei Svechnikov has six goals and eight points, Martin Necas has three goals and four assists, and Jesperi Kotkaniemi has a pair of assists.
Report: Steelers Will Consider Firing Matt Canada If Offensive Struggles Continue in Philly
The Pittsburgh Steelers are on the verge of drastic change.
WFMZ-TV Online
Flyers acquire Evan Barratt from Chicago, assign him to Lehigh Valley
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Philadelphia Flyers have acquired Evan Barratt from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for Cooper Zech. Barratt has been assigned to Lehigh Valley following the completion of the deal. Barratt is a local product from Bristol, Pennsylvania, and played collegiate hockey at Penn State University for three...
NHL
Tomorrow: Flyers to Host First-Ever Throwback Thursday Night
Tomorrow night's game will celebrate Flyers of the 60s and 70s. PHILADELPHIA (October 26, 2022) - Tomorrow, the Philadelphia Flyers will host their first-ever Throwback Thursday game in celebration of the Flyers of the 60s and 70s. At tomorrow night's game against the Florida Panthers, fans will receive a custom Flyers print commemorating the 60s and 70s teams and specialty, throwback food and beverage items will be available. Additionally, fans can expect special appearances from Flyers Alumni from the 60s and 70s teams including Bob Kelly, Bill Barber, Orest Kindrachuk, Paul Holmgren, Jim Watson, Joe Watson, Larry Goodenough, and Bernie Parent.
Pgh Hockey Now
Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
220K+
Views
ABOUT
Premier coverage of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the NHL from experienced reporters.http://www.pittsburghhockeynow.com
Comments / 0