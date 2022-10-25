Read full article on original website
Charles Edward Oldham, 86
Charles Edward Oldham, 86, passed away Monday, October 25, 2022, at Park West Hospital in Knoxville, Tennessee. He was born at home in Macon County, Tennessee, on November 19, 1935, son of Brice and Izette Oldham of Nashville, Tennessee. After attending Litton High School in Nashville, Charles received his B.S....
Gloria Ellen Guettner, Powell
Gloria Ellen Guettner, age 75, of Powell, Tennessee went home to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at her home. She was born January 13, 1947, to Earl Sterling Donica and Mary Jeanette Farmer Donica in New Castle, Indiana. She attended a beauty school in Vincennes, Indiana after high school and became a licensed Beautician. She later attended college in Indianapolis where she became a certified activity director, and then furthered her education at Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana receiving her Associates Degree in Social Services. She was a member of PawPaw Plains Baptist Church. She loved to travel and sing with her husband and play the bass guitar. Gloria was a selfless and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. When not spending time with family, which she loved very much, she had a passion for painting. She also enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and working in her flower gardens. She was preceded in death by her mother and father and step-father, Walter Eugene Brown “Pops”; brother, Larry Dwayne Donica and his wife, Dorothy; step-sister, Phyllis Carpenter.
Stacey Broyles, Harriman
Ms. Stacey Broyles, age 48, of Harriman, passed away on October 24, 2022, at her home. Stacey loved life and enjoyed helping others. She was preceded by her parents: Merlin & June Lay. Father-in-law: Frank Broyles. She is survived by her 3 sons: Zackary Broyles & girlfriend Talyor Gallaher, Zane...
Deborah Lynn “Deb” Henegar, Clinton
Deborah Lynn “Deb” Henegar, age 61, of Clinton, TN, went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 24th, 2022 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. Deb was an active member of Eagle Bend Apostolic Church in Clinton, TN and she was very dedicated to her church and serving the Lord. She loved flowers, and above all, she loved her family dearly. Deb will also be missed by her cats Nikko, Peas, and Chanel.
Charles Allen “Charlie” Sherwood, 89
Charles Allen “Charlie” Sherwood, age 89, passed away at his home in Clinton, TN on Tuesday, October 25th, 2022. Charlie was a longtime member of Second Baptist Church in Clinton, TN. During his time spent with the church, he worked on Disaster Relief trips, church youth retreats, and he also volunteered to work in the food pantry at Second Baptist. Charlie loved the Lord and had the heart of a servant; he always wanted to do for others. In his free time, he enjoyed keeping the art of rail splitting alive. He would split rails at the Museum of Appalachia every homecoming. He has been married to the love of his life, Wilma Sherwood, for 66 years. He will be remembered as a kind, hardworking man, and “The Best Dad Ever”. Charlie loved his family dearly, and he will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Wallace Bryan Emert, Oak Ridge
Wallace Bryan Emert, age 69, of Oak Ridge, passed away at his residence on Sunday, October 23, 2022. He was born in Honolulu, HI on October 6, 1953, to the late George Wallace and Elliott Jane Bryan Emert. Bryan was a Christian man. He was an avid motorcycle rider and hunter. He was also a black belt in Judo. In addition to his parents, Bryan is preceded by his sister, Sharon Emert.
Ruby Rose Nance, Kingston
Ruby Rose Nance age 77 of Kingston, TN passed away Monday, October 24, 2022, at Parkwest Medical Center. Survived by daughter Sarah Hawkins of Kingston, TN. grandchildren: Chad Claiborne, Tiffany Snodderly, Melodie, and Alyssa Hamilton,. great-grandchildren: River and Kaylen Snodderly. Graveside service 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 28, 2022, at East...
Billy Ray Freytag, Wartburg
Billy Ray Freytag, age 79, of Wartburg passed away on October 25, 2022, with his family by his side. He was born on July 15, 1943. Billy Ray was a carpenter for 50+ years. He is preceded in death by his parents Dave & Susie Hawn Freytag; sisters Libby Neal, Lena Vowell, and Margie Rich; brother David Freytag.
Anderson County Chamber of Commerce Hosts Groundbreaking Ceremony for New Facility
Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.
ALBA HEALTH TO CLOSE – 175 JOBS LOST IN ROCKWOOD
Alba Health Facility, 425 North Gateway Avenue, Rockwood, which has held on for many, many, years in the Sock and Hosiery industry, announced Monday that they will be closing that facility soon affecting 175 jobs. The facility is slated to close early next year. Operations will then possibly be moved to Mexico, according to sources. Alba Health is a subsidiary of Encompass Group, LLC of McDonough, GA. The facility which has lined Gateway Avenue in Rockwood for 80 plus years has been a centerpiece of the Hosiery industry in The Southeast, one of only a few that has survived. According to sources, employees got the word Monday time that the plant would be closing soon. We will continue to follow this and let you know more as we get more information and an official announcement from the company.
