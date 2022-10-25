ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin's Health Called Into Question After Video Shows Russian Leader With 'IV Track Marks' On Back Of Hand

Vladimir Putin’s health has once again been called into question as IV track marks were seen on the back of his hand in a newly released video, RadarOnline.com has learned. The apparent track marks on the back of the 70-year-old Russian leader’s hand have reignited rumors Putin is battling some form of debilitating cancer. The development also comes as Putin continues his assault against Ukraine.
Newsweek

American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia

A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
rolling out

White House provides update on status of Brittney Griner coming home

The White House has released an update about Brittney Griner‘s detainment in Russia. On Oct. 25, Jake Sullivan, the National Security Advisor, provided a statement that said the United States is still making efforts to bring home the basketball legend. The statement comes after Griner’s appeal was denied by...
ClutchPoints

Kremlin breaks silence on Brittney Griner prisoner swap talks after 9-year prison sentence upheld

Brittney Griner’s appeal on her nine-year prison sentence in Russia has been rejected, and so she is now heading to a penal colony where she will have to spend her sentence if the USA were to fail to get her out. Hope is not lost about her release since prisoner swap talks between the USA and Russia continue, though Kremlin did reiterate its previous warning when it comes to negotiations.
FanSided

Russia upheld its prison sentence for Brittney Griner, here’s what happens next

Brittney Griner’s appeal of her nine-year prison sentence in Russia was denied. Griner has been convicted of possessing and smuggling cannabis oil. WNBA star Brittney Griner’s appeal of her nine-year prison sentence for possessing and smuggling cannabis oil has been denied. This is the end of the road for Griner as far as individual judicial proceedings go, and there is no further recourse for Griner to reverse the court’s decision on her own.
hotnewhiphop.com

White House Pens Statement On Brittney Griner’s Appeal Denial

They stressed that she has been “wrongfully detained” & said she had to “undergo another sham judicial proceeding.”. Although the Biden administration has been chastised over Brittney Griner’s continued incarceration, the White House continues to denounce the WNBA star’s sentence. Earlier this year, Griner was detained while traveling in Russia after officials located cannabis oil cartridges in her luggage. Griner has long contested that it was all a mistake, reportedly stating that the marijuana was prescribed by a physician in the U.S.
