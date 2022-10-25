Read full article on original website
Related
Vladimir Putin's Health Called Into Question After Video Shows Russian Leader With 'IV Track Marks' On Back Of Hand
Vladimir Putin’s health has once again been called into question as IV track marks were seen on the back of his hand in a newly released video, RadarOnline.com has learned. The apparent track marks on the back of the 70-year-old Russian leader’s hand have reignited rumors Putin is battling some form of debilitating cancer. The development also comes as Putin continues his assault against Ukraine.
American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia
A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
Brittney Griner lost her appeal and will now begin a 9-year sentence in one of Russia's infamous penal colonies
Though the WNBA superstar had hoped for a reduced sentence, she did "not expect any miracles," her lawyers said in a statement provided to Insider.
White House provides update on status of Brittney Griner coming home
The White House has released an update about Brittney Griner‘s detainment in Russia. On Oct. 25, Jake Sullivan, the National Security Advisor, provided a statement that said the United States is still making efforts to bring home the basketball legend. The statement comes after Griner’s appeal was denied by...
Kremlin breaks silence on Brittney Griner prisoner swap talks after 9-year prison sentence upheld
Brittney Griner’s appeal on her nine-year prison sentence in Russia has been rejected, and so she is now heading to a penal colony where she will have to spend her sentence if the USA were to fail to get her out. Hope is not lost about her release since prisoner swap talks between the USA and Russia continue, though Kremlin did reiterate its previous warning when it comes to negotiations.
Vladimir Putin's Health Takes A Downward Spiral With 18-Pound Weight Loss, 'Coughing Fits & Loss Of Appetite' As War Rages On
Russian leader Vladimir Putin's inner circle is worried about his "rapidly deteriorating" health as he's experiencing a number of worrisome symptoms, RadarOnline.com has learned. Putin reportedly suffers from coughing fits, loss of appetite, and constant nausea, which sources say has resulted in him losing 18 pounds over the past several...
Russia upheld its prison sentence for Brittney Griner, here’s what happens next
Brittney Griner’s appeal of her nine-year prison sentence in Russia was denied. Griner has been convicted of possessing and smuggling cannabis oil. WNBA star Brittney Griner’s appeal of her nine-year prison sentence for possessing and smuggling cannabis oil has been denied. This is the end of the road for Griner as far as individual judicial proceedings go, and there is no further recourse for Griner to reverse the court’s decision on her own.
Watch Brittney Griner speak before Russian court upheld conviction
CNN's Erica Hill speaks with US State Department spokesperson Ned Price after a Russian court upheld basketball star Brittney Griner's drug smuggling conviction.
Brittney Griner’s Wife Sends Message to President Biden, Social Media Sounds Off
Yesterday, October 18, marked Brittney Griner’s 32nd birthday. She spent her birthday behind bars in… The post Brittney Griner’s Wife Sends Message to President Biden, Social Media Sounds Off appeared first on Outsider.
Russian court starts hearing Brittney Griner’s appeal of 9-year sentence
Griner took part in the session held at the Moscow Regional Court via video call from a penal colony outside Moscow where she is being held.
Prisoner swap talks about WNBA star Brittney Griner must be confidential, Kremlin says
MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin on Wednesday kept the door open for talks on a possible swap involving jailed U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner but reiterated that any such discussions must be kept strictly confidential. A Russian court on Tuesday rejected Griner’s appeal against her nine-year prison sentence for...
hotnewhiphop.com
White House Pens Statement On Brittney Griner’s Appeal Denial
They stressed that she has been “wrongfully detained” & said she had to “undergo another sham judicial proceeding.”. Although the Biden administration has been chastised over Brittney Griner’s continued incarceration, the White House continues to denounce the WNBA star’s sentence. Earlier this year, Griner was detained while traveling in Russia after officials located cannabis oil cartridges in her luggage. Griner has long contested that it was all a mistake, reportedly stating that the marijuana was prescribed by a physician in the U.S.
Report: U.S., Russia Have Discussed Brittney Griner ‘In Recent Days’
The WNBA star has been wrongfully detained for 249 days as of Monday.
Biden Sees No Movement in Griner Case After Promise to Work for Release
Biden said he doesn't plan to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 Summit but would be willing to discuss WNBA star Brittney Griner's case.
Mexico’s Senate votes to end daylight saving time for most of the country
Mexico’s Senate voted on Wednesday to end daylight saving time in most parts of the country, sending the legislation to Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who is expected to sign it. The measure would have most of Mexico remain permanently in standard time instead of daylight...
Nicki Swift
48K+
Followers
35K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0