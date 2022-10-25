ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

cenlanow.com

Video shows handcuffed prisoner escape hospital custody in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies are still searching for a 22-year-old female inmate who escaped while being treated at Ochsner Lafayette General. Dervanisha Carter was in jail on charges of illegal discharge of a weapon. Information concerning her hospital visit cannot be...
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish searching for a suspect wanted for kidnapping

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for a suspect wanted on multiple charges, including kidnapping. According to Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson, Steven Robert Thompson, 43 of Youngsville is wanted for second degree kidnapping, home invasion, 2 counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of firearm by convicted felon and simple criminal damage to property.
ACADIA PARISH, LA
KPEL 96.5

Another Lafayette Parish School Threatened, This Time by Anonymous Note

LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - Despite a few weeks with no issues, another school in Lafayette Parish has come under potential threat. On Wednesday, school officials at L.J. Alleman Middle School, alongside law enforcement, investigated a threatening note found on campus. However, school officials believe the threat is not credible. School will take place as usual, but additional safety precautions will be in place.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Wanted fugitive arrested following pursuit in Hessmer area

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office said a wanted fugitive was arrested on Oct. 26 after a pursuit in the Hessmer area. According to APSO, matters with Brennan Chenevert, 35, began on Aug. 26 when he was arrested for forgery and theft and was booked into the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office DC-1 Jail. On Oct. 19, APSO received a court order to transfer him to the Hope Center in Marksville. On Oct. 20, he was transported there. However, according to Hope Center staff, he left the facility sometime on Oct. 23. On Oct. 24, a fugitive arrest warrant was issued for him for failure to comply with the term of his sentence under the following charges:
HESSMER, LA
brproud.com

Identity of suspect accused of burglaries sought by BRPD

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police are seeking the identity of a man accused of several crimes, including burglary. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the suspect is believed to be connected to vehicle burglaries, dirt bike theft, and using a stolen credit card. No further details were provided.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Speed Suspected as a Factor in Louisiana Crash on LA 115 that Killed One and Injured Another

Speed Suspected as a Factor in Louisiana Crash on LA 115 that Killed One and Injured Another. Louisiana – On October 24, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers from LSP Troop I began investigating a single-vehicle incident on Louisiana Highway 115 north of LA 106 in Evangeline Parish soon after 7:30 p.m. on October 23, 2022. Jaworski Christmas, 41, of Bunkie, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
EVANGELINE PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Breaux Bridge woman killed in crash between Lafayette and Maurice

A Breaux Bridge woman was killed in a Monday night crash between Lafayette and Maurice. Tylor Nicole Girard, 24, was driving a 2017 Hyundai Veloster east on Bourque Road when she failed to yield at the stop sign and drove into the path of a 2007 Dodge Dakota driving south on U.S. 167, Louisiana State Police Trooper Derek Senegal said in a statement.
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
stmarynow.com

Local police make arrests on heroin, meth charges

Morgan City police made arrests Tuesday on heroin and methamphetamine possession charges, and Berwick police made a meth possession arrest. Police Chief Chad M. Adams reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 48 calls for service over the last 24-hour reporting period and made these arrests:. —Kaleb Williams...
MORGAN CITY, LA

