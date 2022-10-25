Read full article on original website
Louisiana witness reports UFO clusters moving in formations
cenlanow.com
Video shows handcuffed prisoner escape hospital custody in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies are still searching for a 22-year-old female inmate who escaped while being treated at Ochsner Lafayette General. Dervanisha Carter was in jail on charges of illegal discharge of a weapon. Information concerning her hospital visit cannot be...
Easton Shelvin Jr. turned in by family for alleged second-degree murder
Easton Shelvin Jr. wanted for murder
cenlanow.com
Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish searching for a suspect wanted for kidnapping
ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for a suspect wanted on multiple charges, including kidnapping. According to Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson, Steven Robert Thompson, 43 of Youngsville is wanted for second degree kidnapping, home invasion, 2 counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of firearm by convicted felon and simple criminal damage to property.
1 Person Died, 6 Others Injured In A Fatal Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
According to the Baton Rouge Police, a fatal crash was reported in Baton Rouge. Officials confirmed that 1 person died and 6 others were injured due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred in the 8100 block of Florida Boulevard.
Another Lafayette Parish School Threatened, This Time by Anonymous Note
LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - Despite a few weeks with no issues, another school in Lafayette Parish has come under potential threat. On Wednesday, school officials at L.J. Alleman Middle School, alongside law enforcement, investigated a threatening note found on campus. However, school officials believe the threat is not credible. School will take place as usual, but additional safety precautions will be in place.
Inmate Escapes from Lafayette Ochsner Medical Center
An inmate in the custody of the Lafayette Sheriff's Department escaped custody while at a hospital.
kalb.com
Wanted fugitive arrested following pursuit in Hessmer area
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office said a wanted fugitive was arrested on Oct. 26 after a pursuit in the Hessmer area. According to APSO, matters with Brennan Chenevert, 35, began on Aug. 26 when he was arrested for forgery and theft and was booked into the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office DC-1 Jail. On Oct. 19, APSO received a court order to transfer him to the Hope Center in Marksville. On Oct. 20, he was transported there. However, according to Hope Center staff, he left the facility sometime on Oct. 23. On Oct. 24, a fugitive arrest warrant was issued for him for failure to comply with the term of his sentence under the following charges:
UPDATE: Suspect of fatal shooting in Opelousas found
Officers say the OPD located 23-year-old Easton Shelvin Jr. of Opelousas last night at 10 pm for his involvement in the shooting.
UPDATE: Escaped inmate back in custody
Carter escaped while receiving medical treatment at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette's Oil Center Monday night.
brproud.com
Identity of suspect accused of burglaries sought by BRPD
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police are seeking the identity of a man accused of several crimes, including burglary. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the suspect is believed to be connected to vehicle burglaries, dirt bike theft, and using a stolen credit card. No further details were provided.
Pedestrian killed after being struck by intoxicated driver on I-10
An Arnaudville man was arrested on a DWI first offense charge after he struck a pedestrian on I-10.
Speed Suspected as a Factor in Louisiana Crash on LA 115 that Killed One and Injured Another
Speed Suspected as a Factor in Louisiana Crash on LA 115 that Killed One and Injured Another. Louisiana – On October 24, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers from LSP Troop I began investigating a single-vehicle incident on Louisiana Highway 115 north of LA 106 in Evangeline Parish soon after 7:30 p.m. on October 23, 2022. Jaworski Christmas, 41, of Bunkie, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Lafayette Mother Recalls Violent Kidnapping From Her Home, Cop Who Unknowingly Saved Her Life on ’48 Hours’
Lafayette, Louisiana was featured on a recent episode of '48 Hours' as Schanda Handley recounted events before and after a violent kidnapping for the first time since the harrowing incident unfolded back in 2017. Handley and her daughter Isabella sat with CBS Lead Correspondent David Begnaud and "48 Hours" to...
EBR Schools: One killed in crash involving school bus, nine others injured
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Wednesday morning school bus crash left one woman dead and nine injured in Baton Rouge. The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the scene of a deadly crash involving a school bus on Wednesday morning around 6:30 a.m. The two-vehicle crash happened on Florida and Wooddale boulevards. The […]
Abusive Boyfriend Sentenced in Killing of Iberia Parish Woman
A man previously convicted of abusing his girlfriend will now face four decades of hard labor after a judge has sentenced him for killing her.
brproud.com
K-9 search leads to discovery of heroin, methamphetamine and more during traffic stop in Louisiana
AMELIA, La. (BRPROUD) – Sandi Ann Leone Dominguez, 38, of Erath, La., was arrested after a recent traffic stop on U.S. 90. On Sunday, October 23, a traffic violation led a deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office to request that the vehicle stop. Domiguez was found to...
theadvocate.com
Breaux Bridge woman killed in crash between Lafayette and Maurice
A Breaux Bridge woman was killed in a Monday night crash between Lafayette and Maurice. Tylor Nicole Girard, 24, was driving a 2017 Hyundai Veloster east on Bourque Road when she failed to yield at the stop sign and drove into the path of a 2007 Dodge Dakota driving south on U.S. 167, Louisiana State Police Trooper Derek Senegal said in a statement.
stmarynow.com
Local police make arrests on heroin, meth charges
Morgan City police made arrests Tuesday on heroin and methamphetamine possession charges, and Berwick police made a meth possession arrest. Police Chief Chad M. Adams reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 48 calls for service over the last 24-hour reporting period and made these arrests:. —Kaleb Williams...
Acadia deputies looking for runaway
The 16-year-old left home in September. She's believed to be in the Kinder area. If you know where she is, call APSO or local law enforcement
Who Was That Man Holding a Sign on Camellia Boulevard in Lafayette?
There have been a rash of crashes involving motorcycles in the Lafayette area over the past few weeks.
