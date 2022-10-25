Read full article on original website
City of Cincinnati explores moving trick-or-treating to weekends only
Councilmembers who filed the motion said moving trick-or-treating to a weekend would make it more safer for children.
Fox 19
LIVESTREAM: Pike County massacre trial
Cincinnati Magazine's October Musical Brunch is at a NEW location featuring Bluegrass with My Brother's Keeper. Are you in the mood for some live music? How about a good brunch? Then you will LOVE Cincinnati Magazine's next "Musical Brunch" THIS Sunday, October 30! • This popular concert series features a different musical genre the last Sunday of each month through the end of this year, coupled with an amazing brunch, held at a NEW location - Gatherings of Blue Ash. • The chef is here today to give us a sneak peek of the delicious menu we have to look forward to on Sunday! • The featured local band for Sunday is My Brother's Keeper, which is a progressive bluegrass band that draws inspiration from rock, gospel, bluegrass and everything in between. • The Musical Brunch will be a fun, lively and toe-tapping celebration of LIVE local music paired with one of the most delicious and over-the-top Sunday brunches found in the Queen City. • Enjoy a delicious brunch and lunch buffet, cake from Maribelle Cakery, plus a garnish-your-own Bloody Mary bar, Bellinis and plenty of mimosas. • This innovative live concert series blends Cincinnati's love for food with local musical talent to create an energetic and delicious experience like no other. • Tickets are just $35 per person and there are a few tickets still available for this event that typically sells out! • Buy tickets now at cincinnatimagazine.com/musicalbrunch or at the door.
Fox 19
Frank's First Alert Forecast
Ice Skating and Bumper Cars Return to Downtown Cincinnati's Fountain Square Nov. 5
Fountain Square is the only rink in the Tri-State to offer the chance to drive a bumper car on ice.
Fox 19
Meals on Wheels ‘Bust a Crust’ fundraiser gets bourbon partnership
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Meals on Wheels ‘Bust a Crust’ fundraiser usually raises money by selling donated pies but there is a new addition this year in the form of a limited edition bourbon whiskey. You can buy the five-year-aged bourbon from Northside Distillery. Proceeds from sales will go...
Fox 19
Findlay Market accepting donations for Trick-or-Treat event Sunday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The folks at Findlay Market want to make sure your ghosts and goblins have costumes to wear and candy to eat at their trick-or-treat event on Sunday. They are collecting gently used or new Halloween costumes for their annual Trick or Treat at Findlay Market. The last...
Fox 19
Cincinnati Magazine's October Musical Brunch is at a NEW location featuring Bluegrass with My Brother's Keeper
● New research has revealed 64% of US shoppers are considering using store financing or payment plans to pay for gifts over time ● 70% of Americans say they already have a plan to shop earlier to ensure they can get items they want ● 8 in 10 shoppers said they will shop around for even more deals and discounts as economic pressures continue ● 73% of shoppers said they would wait, more than ever before, for big sales from their favorite retailers.
WKRC
Savor Cincinnati returns with all new chef pairings for a unique culinary experience
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's a one-of-a-kind dinner series that has the top cooks in the Tri-State joining forces. Savor Cincinnati is back next month, and it is a must-attend event for local food lovers. Annette Troescher from Cincinnati Magazine and Daniel Messer from Council Oaks Steaks and Seafood talk about this collaborative competition involving five-course meals.
WLWT 5
Reports of a robbery on Montgomery Road in Evanston
CINCINNATI — Reports of a robbery on Montgomery Road in Evanston. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
Include the Cincinnati Zoo in Your Holiday Plans
I have visited many zoos; in fact, for the purpose of this article, I counted, and I have been to at least ten zoos in the United States. I have lived in Cincinnati for most of my life, and our Zoo is outstanding. It has pros and cons to other zoos I have visited, but they continue to make improvements every year. In fact, last winter, they were voted the biggest and best light display for the Festival of Lights. The Cincinnati Zoo has really improved the food and beverage selection which includes a variety of vegetarian options. There are many wonderful events at the Cincinnati Zoo.
pethelpful.com
Video of Hippo Enjoying a Pumpkin at Cincinnati Zoo Is Too Cute
Fall is officially in session and you know what that means - pumpkin season! Everywhere you look it's pumpkin-flavored drinks and treats and pumpkin decorations. And you'd be surprised who is jumping in on the pumpkin lifestyle. The Cincinnati Zoo, known on TikTok as @cincinnatizoo, decided to treat their animals...
From Methodism To Pleasure: The Origin Of Some Curious Cincinnati Street Names (F to P)
Peruse this second installment of stories behind peculiar and prominent Cincinnati street names. The post From Methodism To Pleasure: The Origin Of Some Curious Cincinnati Street Names (F to P) appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
dayton.com
10 breakfast spots you should know in the Dayton region
Ahead of releasing our Best of Dayton winners on Friday, we’re going into the archives for past winners and finalists in some of our most popular categories. An alphabetical list of area breakfast spots that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests. Another...
Fox 19
Q&A with Cincinnati Zoo senior keeper: How are Fritz, Fiona and family doing?
CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) -Calling all Fritz and Fiona (and Bibi and Tucker) fans. Somehow, hippo baby Fritz has already made it past his 2-month-old mark. Remember when he was born in the dark at Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden on Aug. 3? The next morning, senior keeper Jenna Wingate described it all, noting, “I heard a plop.”
earnthenecklace.com
Erica Collura Leaving WKRC-TV: Where Is the Ohio Meteorologist Going?
For a decade, Erica Collura has been Cincinnati’s favorite source for weather updates. But now she is stepping back for personal reasons. Erica Collura announced that she is leaving WKRC-TV in October 2022. Local 12 viewers naturally had questions about the announcement. They want to know where the meteorologist is going and if they will see her in broadcasting again. They especially want to know if she is staying in Cincinnati, Ohio. Fortunately for her viewers, Erica Collura answered most queries about leaving WKRC-TV.
moversmakers.org
Saving masses of food for those who need it most
OUTSTANDING CORPORATION: SugarCreek, John & Julie Richardson. Rescuing nearly 1 million pounds of food annually – almost all of it highly valuable protein – is part of what makes SugarCreek the 2022 National Philanthropy Day corporate winner. But why do the company’s owners, John and Julie Richardson, give...
WLWT 5
All aboard! The North Pole Express runs through Greater Cincinnati
Take a journey with Santa Claus and his elves aboard the North Pole Express via Lebanon LM&M Railroad. The train runs on select days through November and December, offering a family-friendly ride throughout scenic portions of Warren County. Riders sip on hot chocolate and enjoy Christmas cookies as Santa and...
WLWT 5
Expansion and addition announced at Cincinnati Premium Outlets
MONROE, Ohio — Cincinnati Premium Outlets has announced the addition of a store and the expansion of another, both opening early next month. The outlet says a Forever 21 Outlet is coming to Suite 937 with the Adidas shop relocating to Suite 310, directly across from its former location.
15 Ways to Celebrate the 100th Anniversary of Cincinnati-Style Chili
Cincinnati-style chili is celebrating its 100th birthday on Oct. 24.
