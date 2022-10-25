Read full article on original website
Genesee County man claims $261,000 Club Keno The Jack jackpot
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A lucky feeling turned into tears of joy for a Genesee County man, who claimed a more than $261,000 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery's Club Keno The Jack game. The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched eight of the 20 Club Keno numbers...
9 Mid-Michigan school districts get millions for electric or propane buses
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Students in nine Mid-Michigan school districts will be riding on new buses powered by something other than gasoline or diesel fuel soon. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded over $900 million for school districts across the country to purchase buses powered by electric batteries or compress propane gas.
Michigan providing new financial incentives for educators in training
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - College students training to become teachers can apply for two new incentive programs beginning next week. Michigan is launching the MI Future Educator Fellowship and Stipend programs on Oct. 31. The fellowships provide a $10,000 break in college tuition while the stipend offers up to $9,600 in pay for student teachers during their internships.
Food Bank of Eastern Michigan kicks off holiday fundraising campaign
The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan has launched its annual holiday fundraising campaign to continue feeding needy people in 22 Mid-Michigan counties. Food Bank of Eastern Michigan kicks off holiday fundraising campaign. President and CEO Kara Ross said food banks are more important now than ever before.
Lane closures planned on U.S. 23 at Hill Road to repair damaged bridge
MUNDY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Five months after a city of Flint truck damaged the Hill Road bridge over U.S. 23, the Michigan Department of Transportation plans to make permanent repair. All lanes of northbound U.S. 23 will be closed in Mundy Township from Nov. 3 to 7 while contractors...
Attorney says it could be years before civil suits are resolved in the Oxford deadly shooting
OXFORD, Mich. (WJRT) - The attorney representing students and families in a civil lawsuit against Oxford Community Schools expects years of litigation before civil lawsuits are settled. The suspect, 16-year-old Ethan Crumbley, pleaded guilty on Monday to all 24 charges in connection with the deadly Nov. 30, 2021, shooting at...
Ethan Crumbley pleads guilty to all charges in Oxford High School shooting
PONTIAC, Mich. (WJRT) - 16-year-old Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including terrorism and first-degree murder, in an Oakland County courtroom Monday. "Originally we filed a notice of insanity, but based on the conversations we have had and a review o the discovery, we felt it was appropriate to withdraw that and have him plead guilty," said Crumbley's defense attorney Paulette Loftin.
