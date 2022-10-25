PONTIAC, Mich. (WJRT) - 16-year-old Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including terrorism and first-degree murder, in an Oakland County courtroom Monday. "Originally we filed a notice of insanity, but based on the conversations we have had and a review o the discovery, we felt it was appropriate to withdraw that and have him plead guilty," said Crumbley's defense attorney Paulette Loftin.

