Michigan State

Genesee County man claims $261,000 Club Keno The Jack jackpot

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A lucky feeling turned into tears of joy for a Genesee County man, who claimed a more than $261,000 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery's Club Keno The Jack game. The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched eight of the 20 Club Keno numbers...
9 Mid-Michigan school districts get millions for electric or propane buses

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Students in nine Mid-Michigan school districts will be riding on new buses powered by something other than gasoline or diesel fuel soon. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded over $900 million for school districts across the country to purchase buses powered by electric batteries or compress propane gas.
Michigan providing new financial incentives for educators in training

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - College students training to become teachers can apply for two new incentive programs beginning next week. Michigan is launching the MI Future Educator Fellowship and Stipend programs on Oct. 31. The fellowships provide a $10,000 break in college tuition while the stipend offers up to $9,600 in pay for student teachers during their internships.
Food Bank of Eastern Michigan kicks off holiday fundraising campaign

The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan has launched its annual holiday fundraising campaign to continue feeding needy people in 22 Mid-Michigan counties. Food Bank of Eastern Michigan kicks off holiday fundraising campaign. President and CEO Kara Ross said food banks are more important now than ever before.
Ethan Crumbley pleads guilty to all charges in Oxford High School shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. (WJRT) - 16-year-old Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including terrorism and first-degree murder, in an Oakland County courtroom Monday. "Originally we filed a notice of insanity, but based on the conversations we have had and a review o the discovery, we felt it was appropriate to withdraw that and have him plead guilty," said Crumbley's defense attorney Paulette Loftin.
