North Carolina realtor arrested for allegedly putting security cameras in smoke detectors, spying on visitors

When Gastonia Police officers got the call of shots fired this week, they probably weren’t expecting what they found. The call led them into a neighborhood where they encountered a 64-year-old woman who was shooting at bottles of Mountain Dew in her backyard. The woman admitted to shooting the soda bottles with a revolver. And the reasons? She didn’t like her father drinking them. Wouldn’t it have been easier just to pour the drink out?

GASTONIA, NC ・ 11 HOURS AGO