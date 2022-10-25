North Carolina realtor arrested for allegedly putting security cameras in smoke detectors, spying on visitors

Read full article on original website
BAMUZ_
1d ago
I’ve watched too many movies, it causes me to seriously look at things especially hotel rooms, with an observant eye. Then this freak, like easypeasy said, pops up
‘A disturbing trend’: North Carolina sheriff reports 7 threats of violence made by students this school year
The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office has reported what they're calling a 'disturbing trend' after they said at least seven threats of violence have been made by students this school year.
Child locked in dog kennel tells detectives he ‘lived outside’ for months; 3 family members arrested
Three adults were arrested in North Carolina last week after a child was found locked in a dog kennel overnight in below freezing temperatures on a home's property.
Student found unconscious after several exposed to unknown chemical on South Carolina school bus, sheriff’s office says
The incident happened on an Indian Land High School bus around 5:00 p.m.
YMCA daycare worker accused of sharing out ‘obscene material’ at North Carolina school facing charges: sheriff
MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman accused of sharing out obscene material at an elementary school in Burke County is facing numerous charges, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said an initial report was made on Monday, Oct. 10, of an alleged dissemination of obscene material by a YMCA daycare employee. […]
Don’t Dew This: North Carolina Woman Cited For Shooting Mountain Dew
When Gastonia Police officers got the call of shots fired this week, they probably weren’t expecting what they found. The call led them into a neighborhood where they encountered a 64-year-old woman who was shooting at bottles of Mountain Dew in her backyard. The woman admitted to shooting the soda bottles with a revolver. And the reasons? She didn’t like her father drinking them. Wouldn’t it have been easier just to pour the drink out?
Inmate that escaped Upstate jail apprehended in North Carolina
The inmate that escaped an Upstate jail earlier this week, has now been apprehended. As we previously reported, Shoemaker escaped from the Cherokee County Detention Center, Monday night.
Winston-Salem police searching for 2 suspects after teen shot during robbery on West Clemmonsville Road
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are searching for two suspects after a teen was shot in the arm during a robbery in Winston-Salem on Wednesay, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. At 2:43 p.m., Winston-Salem officers responded to Wyandotte Avenue when they were told about a shooting. Arriving officers found an 18-year-old lying […]
Man kills 2 people and himself inside vehicle in North Carolina, police say
Emergency officials were called to the scene around 3:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at the intersection of Robinson-Clemmer Road and Briarwood Drive.
‘Please Don’t DEW This’: Police respond to soda shooting in Gastonia neighborhood
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A Gastonia woman was issued a criminal citation in a recent shooting, but it’s not the kind of shooting you would expect. The victims? Four Diet Mountain Dew bottles. The Gastonia Police Department Facebook page posted Tuesday morning that they responded to a neighborhood recently...
Families living in former Burke County school forced out after building deemed unsafe
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A former elementary school in Burke County has become home to people with nowhere else to go. Now, the fire marshal has deemed the building unsafe. The shelter is on George Hildebran School Road in Connelly Springs. Channel 9′s Dave Faherty said there are warning signs for people not to go inside, saying “the structure is unsafe.”
Married couple sentenced for stealing nearly $240K from North Carolina high school booster club
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A husband and wife pair was sentenced to prison Monday for stealing more than $239,000 from a Charlotte high school booster club, according to U.S. District Attorney Dena King. Anthony Sharper, 42, and his wife Deana Sharper, 47, are accused of operating a scheme between 2017 and June 2020 […]
Red Tape: Police couldn’t track man’s ankle monitor as he allegedly robbed dozens of people
CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 uncovered warrants that revealed an 18-year-old is accused of robbing more than two dozen people across Charlotte while wearing an ankle monitor. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said they couldn’t use the ankle monitor to find Kaivon Belton’s location that was being monitored by the Department of Juvenile Justice.
Lexington man accused of embezzling $2 million from High Point business bought lakefront home, Myrtle Beach condo, more, DOJ reports
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A Lexington man is headed to federal prison after pleading guilty to stealing more than $2 million from a company in High Point, including some $750,000 of pandemic relief money the company had received. Samuel Allen Mouzon, 62, of Lexington was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles for the […]
'Rogue nurse' charged with murder for giving deadly doses of insulin to Wake Forest Baptist patients
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police arrested a former Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center nurse accused of murdering two patients in his care at the hospital. Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill announced two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder for 47-year-old Johnathan Hayes Tuesday....
North Carolina couple stole $200,000 from high school booster club, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A former booster club president in North Carolina and his wife are headed to prison for stealing more than $239,000 from the organization. Anthony Sharper, 42, is the former president of the Charlotte High School Booster Club, according to Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.
York County woman gave marijuana to juvenile: SLED
A York County woman has been charged with distributing marijuana to a juvenile, SC Law Enforcement Division announced.
Man charged with killing South Carolina deputy released from hospital, booked into jail
63-year-old Duane Leslie Heard was booked into the York County Detention Center Thursday, October 20. He faces several charges, including murder, in the June 21 killing of Spartanburg County Deputy Austin Aldridge.
Gastonia woman shot at Mountain Dew bottles because she ‘didn’t approve’ of her dad drinking it, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman was cited Monday after she was accused of shooting at Mountain Dew bottles in a Gastonia neighborhood because she “didn’t approve” of her father drinking them, according to police. Police said officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots in a residential neighborhood Monday where they found a […]
Deputies seize enough fentanyl to kill about 15 million in South Carolina
On Monday, the York County Sheriff's Office showed the results of a year-long investigation into a drug operation in Clover that netted enough fentanyl to potentially kill millions of people.
Former nurse charged with patient deaths at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The district attorney of Forsyth County announced charges against a former nurse in the deaths of multiple patients. District Attorney Jim O’Neill announced on Tuesday that he is bringing criminal charges against a former nurse named Johnathan Hayes who worked at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. O’Neill says […]
