A car auction, which has been taking place for 41 years, teamed up to help raise money for a charity giving back to local first responders. The Branson Auction, which assembled a remarkable collection of collectible automobiles for sale to collectors, hobbyists and even museums from around the country and the world took place at the Branson Convention Center the weekend of Oct. 14 to 15. Auction Owners Jim and Cathy Cox partnered with the Taney County 100 Club to raise funds for the spouses of firefighters, police officers or paramedics killed or seriously injured in the line of duty.

BRANSON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO