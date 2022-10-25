Read full article on original website
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Plainfield (IL) Fire Truck Hit as it Was Blocking Interstate Lanes
No one was hurt when a semi-trailer truck hit a Plainfield (IL) Fire Protection District reserve truck as it was blocking a previous crash on Interstate 55 on Tuesday morning, according to a report published by Local Today, Illinois News. According to the report, the crashed into the engine at...
nrgmediadixon.com
Both Drivers of a Two Vehicle Crash Sunday Sent to Rockford Hospitals
Shortly after 4:30 in the afternoon of Sunday October 23, the Lee County Sheriff’s Department was called to a two-vehicle crash on Route 30 and Brooklyn Road. When deputies arrived on scene, they discovered a Nissan being driven by 23-year-old Madelyn Stambaugh of Waterman Illinois was traveling westbound on Route 30. At the same time, another vehicle being operated by 89-year-old Eileen Pascarella of Ashton was heading northbound on Brooklyn Road. The two vehicles collided at the intersection of the two roads. Brooklyn Road is regulated with stop signs.
Central Illinois Proud
Fire under investigation leaves 1 displaced, pets dead
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A house has been demolished after a fire caused thousands of dollars in damages Tuesday morning, leaving one person displaced and three dogs dead. The fire’s cause has yet to be determined. According to a press release by Peoria Fire & Rescue, firefighters and...
starvedrock.media
Short Foot Chase In Grand Ridge
There were some anxious moments in Grand Ridge Wednesday evening. Just past 8 o'clock police and paramedics were called about a single vehicle crash involving a utility pole near Main Street and Sylvan Avenue. The driver allegedly fled on foot before being tracked down by Grand Ridge's K-9. The suspect...
walls102.com
Downtown fire contained in Mendota; mostly smoke damage
MENDOTA – Multiple Fire Departments rushed to downtown Mendota Monday morning for a report of smoke in a multi-story building. Mendota and Troy Grove Fire were initially called to the 700 Block of Washington Street around 7:45 AM after resident in an adjacent apartment building called 911. Peru and Earlville Fire Departments assisted at the scene, where crews quickly contained the fire to a small portion of a room on the ground floor. The building was vacant and damage was limited to heavy smoke. The cause of the fire appears to be accidental, according to the Mendota Fire Department.
Central Illinois Proud
Coroner identifies Peoria’s latest homicide victim
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified Peoria’s latest homicide victim Tuesday. According to a press release, 46-year-old Christopher Terrell Harness Sr. of Peoria suffered gunshot wounds to the upper body and died instantly. Police initially responded to a shot spotter near Saratoga and...
Mendota Reporter
Firefighters douse small downtown Mendota fire
MENDOTA – Firefighters doused a small fire in the 700 block of Washington Street in downtown Mendota on Oct. 24. A call was received at 7:47 a.m. for the report of smoke in the building at 705 Washington St. In addition to the Mendota Fire Department, an ambulance and firemen from Troy Grove also responded to the scene. Upon arrival, smoke was found at 705 Washington St. and also heavy smoke was observed inside 703 Washington St.
25newsnow.com
Early morning fire heavily damages Peoria Heights home
PEORIA HEIGHTS (25 News Now) - Peoria Heights Firefighters say one home suffered catastrophic damage, and two others suffered exterior damage after a fire early Sunday morning. It happened around 4:30 AM on East Rouse Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from all sides of the home,...
wjol.com
Pedestrian Struck By Freight Train In Joliet
Rock Island man line train service temporarily suspended at Joliet due a pedestrian being struck by a freight train near Joliet. Several crews remain on scene at 90 E. Jefferson St. in Joliet.
Thieves steal 700 gallons of diesel fuel in DeKalb County
SHABBONA, Ill. (WTVO) — Police are searching for suspects after 700 gallons of diesel fuel were stolen from a fuel tank in Shabbona. According to Crime Stoppers, the theft happened at a private residence in the area of State Route 30 and Preserve Road sometime between September 28th and October 19th. Anyone with information on […]
starvedrock.media
La Salle Man Faces Cannabis Charge, Mendota Woman Jailed on Battery Charge
If you're gonna use weed, transport it properly. A La Salle man found that out the hard way Tuesday night. Peru police pulled over the vehicle of 40-year-old Mark Judd near the intersection of Wenzel and Marquette Roads. Judd was charged with Driver Possession of Adult-Use Cannabis. Police cut him loose with a notice to appear in court.
Central Illinois Proud
Heavy police presence on Sheridan Rd. in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There is a large police presence near the intersection of N. Sheridan Rd. and W. Mac Queen Ave. in Peoria. Police have partially stopped traffic for an incident. This is a developing story and will be updated.
25newsnow.com
15-year-old shot Monday night in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police say a 15-year-old girl was shot while inside a vehicle Monday night in Peoria. Sergeant Amy Dotson says Peoria Police were called to West Marquette, between South Westmoreland and South Madison Park Terrace around 8:30 PM for a 15 round shotspotter alert. Once...
KWQC
Village of Ohio mourns victim of Sunday morning shooting
OHIO, Ill. (KWQC) - A small Bureau County community mourned the tragedy of a Sunday morning shooting. On Tuesday night community members held a candlelight vigil in the victim’s honor. Less than 500 people live in the village of Ohio, Illinois. Organizers of the vigil held at First Lutheran...
starvedrock.media
Bureau County Man Jailed After Crashing Stolen SUV
A vehicle involved in a crash in downtown La Salle turned out to be stolen. Officers were called just after noon Tuesday about a crash at 1st and Gooding Streets. One officer followed an SUV driving away from the scene with major front end damage. When running the registration, the vehicle came back stolen out of Davenport, Iowa.
25newsnow.com
Man identified after early Saturday morning homicide
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man pronounced deceased after a shooting early Saturday morning has been identified. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says Couriaun L. Atkins, 23, of West Lincoln Avenue, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died instantly, according to an autopsy. Harwood says no further information is being...
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois man arrested after shooting, escaping on lawn mower, police standoff
SHERIDAN, Ill. (WMBD) — 55-year-old Jeffrey L. Plique has been formally charged for a shooting and police standoff that occurred early Saturday morning in LaSalle County. In a press release, LaSalle County Sheriff Adam Diss reports that deputies were called to the area of E. Si Johnson and N. Robinson Street in Sheridan just after 7:30 a.m. on Saturday for a report of a man shot in the leg. Reports came in at the same time that a suspect had shot at other individuals in the area as well.
1470 WMBD
Sheriff’s Office: Peoria county girl partially run over by lawn mower
ELMWOOD, Ill. — A local child is being treated for severe injuries following a near tragic accident where she was partially run over by a lawn mower. Peoria County Sheriff’s officials say it happened late Friday afternoon at a home along North Cramer Road in the community of Elmwood, just west of Hanna City.
Metra service suspended on 2 lines after train hits, kills pedestrian in Joliet
Metra said the Rock Island and Heritage Corridor lines are affected.
Man's body found lying in road leads to hours-long standoff between suspect and police
OHIO, Ill. — A suspect has been arrested after several hours of negotiation following the discovery of a man's body lying in an intersection in Ohio, Illinois, according to the Bureau County Sheriff's Office. On Sunday Oct. 23 shortly after 6 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 302 W. Railroad...
