Greensburg, PA

Greensburg man sentenced for inappropriate sexual contact with girls

By Renatta Signorini
Tribune-Review
 2 days ago
A Greensburg man was sentenced to five to 17 years in a state prison for inappropriate sexual contact with two girls.

John Harry Patak III, 31, pleaded guilty Monday to several counts in two cases including attempted aggravated indecent assault of a child, indecent assault, child endangerment and corruption of minors. He was ordered to spend three years on probation after the prison term.

Greensburg police said he inappropriately touched two girls, ages 9 and 12. The older girl told police he touched her chest and rubbed his body against her, according to court papers. The younger girl told police Patak touched her genitals on more than one occasion.

Patak was given credit for time served since June 20, 2021. He was ordered to have no contact with minors. He is prohibited from accessing the Internet to use social media or material involving children, according to a court order.

Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

