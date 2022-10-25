Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bham Now
Homewood passes financial agreement supporting Piggly Wiggly redevelopment
A financial tax agreement between the city of Homewood and a local developer supporting the construction of a much larger Piggly Wiggly grocery store building, surrounding businesss and additional parking passed the City Council on October 24th. The Plan. According to Murray Legg, a representative for the landowner who owns...
wbrc.com
WBRC Exclusive: Birmingham Water Works audit shows billing problems started earlier, more widespread than utility admitted
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new audit of the billing problems plaguing the Birmingham Water Works Board finds the backlog of unread meters or unissued bills began much earlier than previously thought, affected more customers than previously publicly acknowledged, and faults the utility’s management for a lack of training, staffing, and knowledge of basic processes in key areas of the billing operations. The audit also alleges the utility’s management may have mislead the Board about the extent of the problem and whether it was solved and warns the issues may still not be solved. The audit also warns that changes are needed to make sure the same problems don’t repeat themselves.
Clanton Advertiser
Commission pleased with the beautification efforts in downtown Clanton
The Chilton County Commission expressed their happiness with the beautification efforts in downtown Clanton such as the new lights that were hung across Second Avenue North. Commissioner Joe Headley thanked the city for their work during his commissioner report. “I think someone really needs to give them (a beautification award),...
wvtm13.com
Post office facility temporarily closed in Hoover
HOOVER, Ala. — A postal facility in Hoover has been temporarily closed. The United States Postal Service reported the Bluff Park Finance Station, located at 762 Shades Mountain Plaza, was closed due to a safety concern. Postal officials are working to resolve the issue, however, the nature of the...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham Police Chief responds to officers questions about new hours, staff shortage, safety
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: October 26th, 9:20 p.m.: The Birmingham Police Department released the following statement from Chief Scott Thurmond:. "The Birmingham Police Department’s leadership is open to meeting with the members of the department and the Fraternal Order of Police at any time. The Birmingham Police Department began the process of reinstituting it’s Quality Circle meetings on Monday of this week in an effort to hear the concerns of the department’s members. The Quality Circle meetings were paused for some time due to COVID-19 and now being reinstated to hear and address the concerns of our employees."
280living.com
Waste Management reps address commission
Two Waste Management representatives were in attendance at the Oct. 24 Shelby County Commission meeting to discuss issues that have taken place since the company took over garbage collection on Oct. 1. County Manager Chad Scroggins said the new contract was a hot topic at the previous commission meeting. After...
wbrc.com
USPS temporarily suspends operations at Bluff Park
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The U.S. Postal Service announced Wednesday it is temporarily suspending operations at the Bluff Park Finance Station in Birmingham. Postal officials say they have closed the location out of an abundance of caution due to safety concerns. Customers will be updated once a thorough assessment has...
Clanton Advertiser
Deeds
The following deeds were transferred in Chilton County from Oct. 20-26. Linda Gail Sherrill to Kathlene Latham for $20,000 for Section 1, Township 20, Range 14. Bobby Lee Sherrill to Kathelene Latham for $10,200 for Section 1, Township 20 North, Range 14 East. Michael Drewry Sr. to Carole Rush Drewry...
280living.com
Scroggins shares update on Shelby County
County Manager Chad Scroggins shared what has changed since he gave his state of the county in 2021 as he addressed the crowd in attendance at the Shelby County Chamber luncheon on Oct. 26 at the Pelham Civic Complex. Scroggins said the county’s leadership team has changed significantly in the...
More than 20 forgotten graves discovered by firefighters battling Jefferson County woods fire
Crews battling a woods fire made a surprising discovery in western Jefferson County Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters responded at 2:20 p.m. to reports of a blaze in the 4000 block of Council Avenue in Brighton. Brighton Assistant Fire Chief Kenneth Hooten, who also is the city’s police lieutenant, said not only...
Bham Now
JeffCo is spending over $18M on Grants Mill + Hueytown paving—what you need to know
Jefferson County is hard at work paving two major sections of road, with help from ALDOT and the City of Birmingham—one on Grants Mill Road and one in Hueytown. We spoke with Chris Nicholson, Deputy Director of Roads and Transportation, to bring you all the details. Grants Mill Road...
Shelby County officers searching for woman potentially involved in theft
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify an individual who may have something to do with a theft investigation. According to SCSO, a theft occurred in Sept. 2022 in the Montevallo area. If you have any information regarding the suspect, contact Sgt. Curenton at 205-670-6173.
Shelby Reporter
Shelby County Schools to dismiss early
SHELBY COUNTY – Shelby County Schools announced that all district schools will dismiss one hour prior to their normal dismissal times due to the threat of inclement weather. Buses will run their routes one hour earlier than normal as well. In a Facebook post, SCS also stated that all...
WSFA
Family of 7 loses house in Montgomery County fire
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County family has lost their home to a fire Friday night. According to the Snowdoun Volunteer Fire Department, units from the department arrived at the blaze on Nolan Lane in Pintlala around 7:55 p.m. There was heavy smoke and flames visible. Pintlala Volunteer...
wtvy.com
Alabama revenue surplus could lead to rebate for taxpayers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The state of Alabama could be sending you a check in the mail next year because of a surplus in revenue that our state got this year, but the Alabama Policy Institute says there could be a better option. The API says our state government collected...
WSFA
List of county-specific constitutional amendments on November ballot
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama voters will have choices on a number of county-specific amendments to the state constitution on Nov. 8. Here is a list of amendments for several central Alabama counties. Click here for the full list of statewide and county amendments. Autauga County. This would establish an...
Bham Now
BREAKING: Birmingham amphitheater funding clears first step
Last week, Birmingham erupted in equal parts excitement and frustration with the announcement of a proposed $50 million amphitheater in North Birmingham. On Monday, October 24, local leaders reached an agreement with the Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau to support the amphitheater—clearing the first step in the process.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s searching for missing man
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public in locating a missing man. According to JCSO, Kaleb Wilson, 25, of Center Point, has been missing since Oct. 15. He is described as being 5’10”, 125 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. If you have any information, contact […]
ABC 33/40 News
Body found in Mount Olive identified; Woman charged
A body found buried behind a home in the Jefferson County community of Mount Olive has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, the body is that of 31-year-old Zachery Steed Coats. Coats is from Wildomar, California. 39-year-old Christal Elaine Skelton is charged with abuse of a corpse and...
Alabama struggles to staff special education services, leaving students with limited options
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Brooke Hilyer had few options left for her son Logan’s education. Last spring before Logan graduated elementary school, Hilyer was told by Elmore County Schools that her local middle school, Holtville, did not have a special education class available for children with multiple disabilities.
Comments / 0