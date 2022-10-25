ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Hundreds of Venezuelan Migrants Leave Southern Mexico to Travel to U.S. Border

TAPACHULA, Mexico (Reuters) - Hundreds of migrants set off from Mexico's southern border early on Friday on a northward journey to the U.S.-Mexico border where hundreds of others are stranded following a deal to expel Venezuelan migrants crossing into the United States. The group of people departed around 4 a.m....
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

U.S. sanctions logistics allies of Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel

MEXICO CITY, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday sanctioned individuals linked to Mexico's powerful Sinaloa drug cartel, days after bilateral security talks aimed at cracking down on trafficking of fentanyl and other contraband.
France 24

Colombia breaks cocaine production record

Colombia, the world's leading cocaine producer, broke its own record for coca leaf cultivation in 2021, a UN body said Thursday, as the government highlighted the "failure" of the US-led war on drugs. There was "an increase of 43 percent in the area planted with coca... from 143,000 hectares in...
Border Report

WATCH: CBP expels hundreds of Venezuelans to Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – U.S. officials on Friday sent hundreds of Venezuelan asylum seekers to Juarez, Mexico, as the Department of Homeland Security implemented a new policy making them eligible for Title 42 expulsions. The migrants began walking over the Paso del Norte International Bridge from El Paso around 2 p.m. in groups […]
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy