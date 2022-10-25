ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Report: Chiefs Trade for Former First-Round Wide Receiver

The Kansas City Chiefs went all-in on rebuilding their wide receiver group during the offseason and despite seeing the group come together nicely over the last few weeks, the team is adding even more talent to the room. Per Jordan Schultz of theScore, Kansas City is sending a third-round pick and a sixth-round pick to the New York Giants in exchange for wide receiver Kadarius Toney.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Eagles' leading WR in 2020 is back on practice squad

The Eagles signed Greg Ward, their leading receiver two years ago, to their practice squad on Monday. Ward, who’s been on and off the Eagles’ roster and practice squad since 2017, suffered a toe injury at practice on Aug. 1 and missed the rest of training camp. He went on IR on Aug. 30 and then was released with an injury settlement on Sept. 9.
HOUSTON, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Broncos Reveal Two Injured Starters, Key RB to ‘Miss Some Time’

The Denver Broncos are paying a heavy price to lose games. As if dropping precious games isn't bad enough, the Broncos are losing key players to injury game after game. We're not talking about bottom-of-the-roster special-teamer types, but key players. Most Broncos fans don't need a reminder of all the tier-one talent this team has lost to the injury bug since the season began.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Giants Sign TE Andre Miller To Practice Squad

RB Sandro Platzgummer (International) Miller, 6-2 and 220 pounds, signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Maine following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was released by the team with an injury settlement coming out of the preseason, however. During his four-year college career, Miller recorded 104...
MAINE STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Broncos Should Resist the Temptation to Hold a Fire-Sale

With the Denver Broncos disappointing for yet another year, fans are calling for the team to tear it down and start over. While there are a few players who could be traded for draft capital, it would be unwise to strip the team of valuable pieces completely. This team is...
DENVER, CO
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Buffalo Bills New Look: Unveiling of Stadium - First Renderings

The Buffalo Bills have made their visions for the future, namely those of a championship variety, quite clear. On Thursday, they unveiled the first look at the battleground where those battles toward the Super Bowl will be staged. Buffalo has released the first renderings of what's currently labeled "New Bills...
BUFFALO, NY
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Why Lions Need to Worry about Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle

If you're looking for speed at the wide receiver position, look no further than the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins, which happen to be the Lions' Week 8 opponent, feature two of the quickest receivers in the entire game: Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. They likely will pose matchup problems aplenty...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Jaguars Signing CB Tevaughn Campbell Off Raiders’ Practice Squad

Campbell, 29, is a former third-round pick in the CFL and played for the Calgary Stampeders, Saskatchewan Roughriders, and Montreal Alouettes. He signed on with the Jets to a futures contract back in 2019 but was waived coming out of the preseason and caught on with the Chargers’ practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe and Bill Belichick: ‘Clue’ or Controversy For Patriots QBs

FOXBORO — With Halloween fast approaching, the New England Patriots are mixing a bit of mystery into their 2022 season. During the time of year in which cryptic cliffhangers rule, the Patriots provided the ultimate puzzle in the form of adding layers of confusion to their current quarterback situation.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Staff Score Predictions: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Baltimore Ravens

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4) return home after two disheartening performances on the road at Pittsburgh and Carolina. Matched up against two middling teams that were well below .500, the Buccaneers had an opportunity to take care of business and build up their record. Instead, they enter a crucial Thursday night matchup against the Baltimore Ravens (4-3) with a losing record through seven games - something no one predicted entering the year.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cardinals sign 2 O-linemen to practice squad

The Arizona Cardinals announced some practice squad moves Wednesday. Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship was signed to the active roster and receiver Laquon Treadwell was cut, leaving two vacancies. They added a pair of offensive linemen, signing Sage Doxtater and Danny Isidora. Isidora was brought back after getting released earlier in October....
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Browns Could Buy and Sell at Deadline if Opportunities are There

The two goals Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry have in preparation for a pivotal offseason include reclaiming draft assets spent in acquiring quarterback Deshaun Watson and finding cost effective pieces that can at least give them options in addressing some of their areas of weakness. As a result, the...
CLEVELAND, OH

