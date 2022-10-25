Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Chiefs Trade for Former First-Round Wide Receiver
The Kansas City Chiefs went all-in on rebuilding their wide receiver group during the offseason and despite seeing the group come together nicely over the last few weeks, the team is adding even more talent to the room. Per Jordan Schultz of theScore, Kansas City is sending a third-round pick and a sixth-round pick to the New York Giants in exchange for wide receiver Kadarius Toney.
Eleven Warriors
Dallas Cowboys Trade for Johnathan Hankins, Add Kendall Sheffield to Practice Squad
The Dallas Cowboys added two Buckeyes on Tuesday. The Cowboys made a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders for Johnathan Hankins, sending a pair of late-round draft picks in exchange for the former Ohio State defensive tackle. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are also signing former Ohio...
Titans place rookie WR Kyle Philips on IR, sign Chris Conley
Tennessee's banged-up wide receiver group is getting even thinner with the Titans placing rookie Kyle Philips on injured reserve and signing Chris Conley off Kansas City's practice squad Tuesday to replace him
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
49ers Are Re-Signing Veteran Running Back To Practice Squad On Wednesday
A familiar face is back in the building for the San Francisco 49ers this Wednesday. After releasing running back Tevin Coleman from the team's 53-man roster yesterday, David Lombardi announced this afternoon that San Francisco has re-signed the running back to their practice squad. "The ...
NBC Sports
Eagles' leading WR in 2020 is back on practice squad
The Eagles signed Greg Ward, their leading receiver two years ago, to their practice squad on Monday. Ward, who’s been on and off the Eagles’ roster and practice squad since 2017, suffered a toe injury at practice on Aug. 1 and missed the rest of training camp. He went on IR on Aug. 30 and then was released with an injury settlement on Sept. 9.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Broncos Reveal Two Injured Starters, Key RB to ‘Miss Some Time’
The Denver Broncos are paying a heavy price to lose games. As if dropping precious games isn't bad enough, the Broncos are losing key players to injury game after game. We're not talking about bottom-of-the-roster special-teamer types, but key players. Most Broncos fans don't need a reminder of all the tier-one talent this team has lost to the injury bug since the season began.
Yardbarker
Giants Sign TE Andre Miller To Practice Squad
RB Sandro Platzgummer (International) Miller, 6-2 and 220 pounds, signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Maine following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was released by the team with an injury settlement coming out of the preseason, however. During his four-year college career, Miller recorded 104...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Broncos Should Resist the Temptation to Hold a Fire-Sale
With the Denver Broncos disappointing for yet another year, fans are calling for the team to tear it down and start over. While there are a few players who could be traded for draft capital, it would be unwise to strip the team of valuable pieces completely. This team is...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Buffalo Bills New Look: Unveiling of Stadium - First Renderings
The Buffalo Bills have made their visions for the future, namely those of a championship variety, quite clear. On Thursday, they unveiled the first look at the battleground where those battles toward the Super Bowl will be staged. Buffalo has released the first renderings of what's currently labeled "New Bills...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Why Lions Need to Worry about Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle
If you're looking for speed at the wide receiver position, look no further than the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins, which happen to be the Lions' Week 8 opponent, feature two of the quickest receivers in the entire game: Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. They likely will pose matchup problems aplenty...
Yardbarker
Jaguars Signing CB Tevaughn Campbell Off Raiders’ Practice Squad
Campbell, 29, is a former third-round pick in the CFL and played for the Calgary Stampeders, Saskatchewan Roughriders, and Montreal Alouettes. He signed on with the Jets to a futures contract back in 2019 but was waived coming out of the preseason and caught on with the Chargers’ practice squad.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe and Bill Belichick: ‘Clue’ or Controversy For Patriots QBs
FOXBORO — With Halloween fast approaching, the New England Patriots are mixing a bit of mystery into their 2022 season. During the time of year in which cryptic cliffhangers rule, the Patriots provided the ultimate puzzle in the form of adding layers of confusion to their current quarterback situation.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Staff Score Predictions: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Baltimore Ravens
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4) return home after two disheartening performances on the road at Pittsburgh and Carolina. Matched up against two middling teams that were well below .500, the Buccaneers had an opportunity to take care of business and build up their record. Instead, they enter a crucial Thursday night matchup against the Baltimore Ravens (4-3) with a losing record through seven games - something no one predicted entering the year.
Cardinals sign 2 O-linemen to practice squad
The Arizona Cardinals announced some practice squad moves Wednesday. Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship was signed to the active roster and receiver Laquon Treadwell was cut, leaving two vacancies. They added a pair of offensive linemen, signing Sage Doxtater and Danny Isidora. Isidora was brought back after getting released earlier in October....
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Browns Could Buy and Sell at Deadline if Opportunities are There
The two goals Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry have in preparation for a pivotal offseason include reclaiming draft assets spent in acquiring quarterback Deshaun Watson and finding cost effective pieces that can at least give them options in addressing some of their areas of weakness. As a result, the...
