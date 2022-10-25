Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick. When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Chiefs Trade for Former First-Round Wide Receiver
The Kansas City Chiefs went all-in on rebuilding their wide receiver group during the offseason and despite seeing the group come together nicely over the last few weeks, the team is adding even more talent to the room. Per Jordan Schultz of theScore, Kansas City is sending a third-round pick and a sixth-round pick to the New York Giants in exchange for wide receiver Kadarius Toney.
Big Blue View
NFL trade rumors tracker 2022: New York Giants rumors
Follow any and all NFL 2022 trade rumors that impact the New York Giants leading up to the Tuesday, Nov. 1 trade deadline. We will add full stories on anything that is worthwhile. Tuesday, Oct.25. CBS Sports says the Giants should trade for Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki. [FULL...
Yardbarker
The Yankees may have struck gold with heavily criticized trade acquisition
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman whiffed on a number of moves before and during the 2022 season. However, he set the team’s outfield up perfectly for 2023 (given they retain Aaron Judge). Aside from the Yankees calling up rookie Oswaldo Cabrera, who excelled defensively and offered some...
Big Blue View
Giants Reacts Survey: Week 8
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in New York Giants fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.
Yardbarker
Three receivers New York Giants should target before the NFL trade deadline
It’s without question that the New York Giants have been the biggest surprise in the NFL through the first seven weeks of the season. After five consecutive years of double-digit losses and a rookie head coach installed, few could have fathomed that the team would be 6-1 as they prepare to take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8. But head coach Brian Daboll has shown the leadership qualities of a veteran coach and has his team playing smart and fundamentally sound football.
Yardbarker
The Astros Were Not Shy About A Yankees Request
The ALCS is over, and the Houston Astros have emerged victorious. It was yet another matchup between them and the New York Yankees, who have been longing for revenge after news broke about the Astros sign-stealing scandal in 2017. However, revenge will have to wait. Prior to the series, Yankees...
TMZ.com
Giants' Daniel Bellinger Suffers Fractured Eye Socket In Bloody Play
New York Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger will be out indefinitely ... after he suffered a broken eye socket against the Jaguars in a terrifying play on Sunday. The scary incident happened with 56 seconds left in the first half of NY's game against Jacksonville in Florida ... when Bellinger caught a 13-yard pass and was inadvertently poked in the left eye by a Jags defender.
Yankees clearing $42 million with 3 players’ contracts expiring
The New York Yankees will need every cent they can get if their No. 1 goal is to retain Aaron Judge on a contract extension. This season, the Yankees had $249 million in estimated final payroll with $188 million for the 2023 season before arbitration. Their main contracts come from...
Sporting News
James Tamou's return to Cowboys confirmed with one-year deal
James Tamou will return to his former club next season, signing a one-year deal with the North Queensland Cowboys. The 33-year-old was left unsigned by the Tigers at the end of 2022, with the possibility of retirement staring the veteran front-rower in the face. But in a surprising twist, reports...
Big Blue View
Nick Gates returns! Giants activate offensive lineman
Nick Gates was added to the New York Giants’ 53-man roster on Wednesday, 405 days after a gruesome left leg injury that many thought would end his career. Gates fractured the tibia and fibula in that leg and required seven surgeries. Gates has been practicing with the team for...
Mike Greenberg Reacts To New York Jets' Running Back Trade
The New York Jets aren't going to sit around and lament over the season-ending injury to rookie running back Breece Hall. In a shocking trade made this Monday afternoon, the Jets acquired Jacksonville Jaguars' running back James Robinson for a sixth-round pick. Prominent ESPN voice and ...
Yardbarker
Giants Designate Three To Return Including OT Matt Peart
Peart, 25, is a former third-round pick by the Giants in the 2020 NFL Draft out of UConn. He’s in the third year of a four-year, $4,499,404 rookie contract and is set to earn a base salary of $978,500 this season. In 2021, Peart appeared in 15 games for...
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: Cowboys hit top five; Packers' plunge continues into bottom half of league
Week 6 will forever be remembered as the Sunday that broke the NFL Power Rankings. Week 7 was about picking up the pieces. The Eagles and Bills, each idle, remain the cream of the crop. The Chiefs' resounding victory in San Francisco further entrenched Andy Reid's team among the Big Three. The Cowboys won with Dak Prescott, mercifully stabilizing the top four.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Giants-Seahawks Week 8 Odds, Lines and Spread
Two of the biggest surprises in the NFL in 2022 will square off in Week 8 when Geno Smith and the Seahawks welcome the red-hot Giants to Lumen Field. New York is 3-0 straight-up (SU) and against the spread (ATS) on the road will put its four-game winning streak on the line against a Seattle squad that owns the fifth-best scoring offense (26.1 points per game).
San Luis Obispo Tribune
FanNation Proposes Deals Before NFL Trade Deadline
The NFL trade deadline is on November 1st and several trades have already been made ahead of the deadline. The Cleveland Browns are one of the teams that has already made a move, acquiring linebacker Deion Jones from the Atlanta Falcons. One of the benefits of that deal in addition...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jaguars Add CB Tevaughn Campbell From Raiders’ Practice Squad
The Jacksonville Jaguars made a move to address their cornerback depth in the wake of injuries on Thursday, officially signing cornerback Tevaughn Campbell to the 53-man roster from the Las Vegas Raiders' practice squad. Earlier in the week, the Jaguars placed starting cornerback Shaquill Griffin on injured reserve with a...
