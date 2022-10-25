‘The Greatest Hits’: Austin Crute Joins Lucy Boynton, Justin H. Min In Ned Benson-Directed Searchlight Romance

EXCLUSIVE : Austin Crute ( Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. ) has been tapped to star alongside Lucy Boynton and Justin H. Min in the romance The Greatest Hits , which Ned Benson ( The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby ) is directing for Searchlight Pictures from his own script.

The film currently in production is billed as a love story centering on the connection between music and memory and how they transport us, sometimes literally. Details as to Crute’s role are being kept under wraps.

But Michael London and Shannon Gaulding are producing for Groundswell Productions, alongside Benson, Stephanie Davis and Cassandra Kulukundis. Searchlight’s Heads of Production and Development DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas are overseeing the project for the studio, along with VP of Production Richard Ruiz and Creative Executive Cornelia Burleigh.

Crute is an actor, singer-songwriter and music producer who most recently starred opposite Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown in Adamma Ebo’s Focus Features comedy Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. , also appearing in Universal and Blumhouse’s thriller They/Them from writer-director John Logan, which debuted on Peacock in August. Other past credits include Olivia Wilde’s acclaimed feature directorial debut Booksmart for Annapurna, ABC’s comedy Call Your Mother opposite Kyra Sedgwick and Netflix’s post-apocalyptic series, Daybreak .

Crute made his acting debut on Donald Glover’s award-winning FX series Atlanta and also previously appeared on Netflix’s series Trinkets , as well as its Emmy winner Orange Is the New Black from creator Jenji Kohan. He will release the mixtape Twenties this year as his follow-up to his acclaimed sophomore mixtape Deutschland , and is represented by Paradigm and Ninety5ive.