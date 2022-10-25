ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Shout! Studios Secures North American Rights To ‘Refuge’ Doc From LevelFILM, Katie Couric Media & Artemis Rising Foundation

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a3SNz_0ilyM7Sy00

EXCLUSIVE : Shout! Studios has acquired all North American rights to the feature documentary Refuge from levelFILM , Katie Couric Media and Artemis Rising Foundation . The multi-platform entertainment distribution and production arm of Shout! Factory plans to release the film in theaters and across all major digital platforms early next year.

Directed and produced by award winners Erin Bernhardt and Din Blankenship , Refuge is set in the most diverse square mile in America — Clarkston, Georgia — and follows a Syrian Kurd, a former Klansman, and a town of refugees who seek belonging in a country that blames them for its problems. Swimming against the current of an increasingly polarized and isolated America, each must decide whether they will risk knowing and being known by those who oppose them. Ultimately, Refuge uncovers what is possible when we leave the security of our tribes, and what is at stake for our country if we don’t.

Refuge was exec produced by Katie Couric, Regina K. Scully, Patty Quillin, Sabrina Merage Naim, Geralyn Dreyfous, Pat Mitchell, Brenda Robinson, Caroline Tucker, Common Pictures, More Productions, David Hudakoc, Mary Beth Minnis, Emmanuel Jal, Stephen Nemeth and Betsy Stahl. Recent award wins during the film’s run on the festival circuit include the Atlanta Film Festival’s Audience Award for Best Feature, the Cleveland Film Festival’s Standing Up Award, the Boulder Film Festival’s Impact Award, the Sedona Film Festival’s Director’s Choice award for Best Documentary, and a Special Mention at DOC NYC.

Refuge is a stirring and inspiring blueprint for the healing of America – a story of two unlikely friends who transform their pain into compassion and understanding rather than division and violence,” said Shout! Studios’ SVP of Acquisitions & Originals, Jordan Fields. “It’s a message that speaks to our deepest core value here, and we are honored to send it into a world that sorely needs it.”

“We are so thrilled to partner with the team at Shout! Studios in the release of our film,” added Bernhardt and Blankenship. “We have witnessed their thoughtful and intentional distribution of many beloved movies and TV shows, and we know that our film is in capable hands with them. We can’t wait to launch our film into the world with this passionate and experienced team.”

The Toronto-based indie distribution company levelFILM was founded in 2013. Past credits include such films as Mr. Malcolm’s List , Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street , Together Together , The Souvenir Part II , Akilla’s Escape and Scarborough .

Shout! Studios’ upcoming releases include the topical drama On Sacred Ground , starring William Mapother and David Arquette; the sci-fi dramedy Linoleum , starring Jim Gaffigan and Rhea Seehorn; the fantasy adventure pic The Magic Flute , from EP Roland Emmerich, starring Jack Wolfe and F. Murray Abraham; the fantasy adventure Three Wishes for Cinderella , starring Scandinavian pop star Astrid Smeplass; the medieval action-adventure Kingslayer , starring Ryan Gage, David Hayman and John Rhys-Davies; and the animated feature Ainbo: Spirit of the Amazon .

Shout’s Fields negotiated the deal for Refuge with levelFILM’s Hudakoc and Robin Smith on behalf of the filmmakers.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Vanessa Williams’ Penthouse Magazine Scandal In Works As Limited Series At Sony TV With Neil Meron Producing

EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Williams’ personal story about the scandal that forced her to resign her Miss America crown in 1984 is in the works for the small screen. Sony Pictures Television has optioned rights to her story to develop as a limited series, with veteran Neil Meron executive producing. Williams made history in 1983 by becoming the first Black woman to be crowned Miss America. Weeks before completing her reign, she was forced to resign her title under pressure from the organization when controversy ensued after nude photos of her taken prior to her Miss America win were published without her consent...
Deadline

Fox‘s ’Call Me Kat‘ Pauses Production Following Leslie Jordan’s Death; Mayim Bialik & Co-Stars React

Production on Fox’s Call Me Kat has been halted following the death of Leslie Jordan. Jordan, who portrayed Phil in the series since Season 1, completed work on a total of 9 episodes. Thursday night’s episode titled “Call Me Uncle Dad” will air as scheduled and will include an in-memorium. Jordan died in a single-car crash in Hollywood today. He was 67. According to the LAPD, a driver, likely suffering a medical emergency, drove a car into a wall at the intersection of Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street around 9:45 a.m. today. “There aren’t words to convey the loss we are experiencing as...
Deadline

Niecy Nash-Betts Hires Traci Carter Holsey As Head Of Development For Her eOne-Based Banner

EXCLUSIVE: Niecy Nash-Betts, star of The Rookie: Feds, is staffing up her production banner. Nash-Betts has hired Traci Carter Holsey as her head of development for her first-look deal at eOne. It reunites Nash-Betts and Carter Holsey, who previously worked together on Yahoo! series Let’s Talk About Love, which was produced by Nash-Betts’ Chocolate Chicks (CC) Productions. The actor signed the first-look deal with eOne earlier this summer to produce scripted and unscripted content. Carter Holsey started her career at BET. She was a producer on OWN’s reality series Iyanla Fix My Life and has worked on non-scripted, talk and variety projects with Dave Chapelle,...
Deadline

‘Black Adam’ Star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Celebrates 90% Audience Score Amid Low Critics Score: “The Fans Matter Most”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is celebrating fans that have praised Black Adam and giving it a high audience score. The DC film scored a 90% on Rotten Tomatoes among moviegoers versus a 39% from movie critics. “This phenomenal 90% AUDIENCE SCORE for #BlackAdam is so gratifying for so many reasons,” Johnson tweeted. “15 years. THANK YOU for all so much for all the love and support. In the end, the only thing that matters to me is sending the people home happy. And that’s what I’ll always fight for.” After the film opened in theatres, Black Adam scored $67M at the box...
RadarOnline

CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Matthew Perry Apologizes After “Keanu Reeves Walks Among Us” Statements In New Book Raise Eyebrows – Updated

UPDATED with latest: Matthew Perry has issued a statement to Deadline regarding his comments about Keanu Reeves, which raised some eyebrows earlier today. “I’m actually a big fan of Keanu,” Perry’s statement reads. “I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologize. I should have used my own name instead.” The idea that Reeves’ name was picked at random seems odd. He is mentioned specifically in multiple passages in the book as an actor who “still walks among us” even as “the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die.” Perry did not elaborate further. PREVIOUSLY at 3 p.m.: “Why...
TheDailyBeast

‘Creative Genius:’ ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Producer Dead at 47

An award-winning producer on the hit series Schitt’s Creek has died at the age of 47. Ben Feigin passed away Monday of pancreatic cancer, his former employer United Talent Agency confirmed to Variety. Feigin, according to Variety, was the “key force in the series’ development and launch,” describing him as an “architect” of the show’s non-traditional funding that helped launch the Canadian series to a global audience. He was also responsible for the Netflix documentary Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell, along with merchandising and a sold-out tour that included a pop-up experience based on the show. He received an Emmy for outstanding comedy series for the show’s sixth and final season, along with a number of other awards including a Golden Globe for best musical or comedy television series and a GLAAD Media Award for best comedy series in 2020 and 2021. Feigin had also worked on such classics including Friends, The West Wing and ER. He leaves behind wife, Heidi Feigin, and 11-year-old daughter, Ellie.
Deadline

‘Young Sheldon’: Rachel Bay Jones & Will Sasso Join CBS Comedy As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Rachel Bay Jones and Will Sasso have joined Young Sheldon. The pair will have recurring guest roles on the current season of the CBS sitcom as the parents of Mandy (Emily Osment). Jones will play Audrey McCallister, Mandy’s domineering mother. She seems sweet, but is actually a force to be reckoned with both in her daughter’s life and in her marriage. She is unhappy with Mandy’s life choices (especially the one to have a baby with Georgie) and isn’t afraid to say so. Related Story 'So Help Me Todd' On CBS Ranks As Best Series Premiere So Far This Season; 'Ghosts'...
Deadline

Garcelle Beauvais Comments On Jennifer Coolidge Wanting To Be A Part Of ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’

Could Jennifer Coolidge be the next star to hold a diamond as part of the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? Garcelle Beauvais thinks the White Lotus star could use a signature maneuver to deal with the drama on the Bravo series. “She would be fantastic, we need some humor,” Beauvais said while guest co-hosting on The Talk. Beauvais remembered that Coolidge was on Legally Blonde and did the “bend and snap” move that Reese Witherspoon’s Elle Woods taught her character to get the attention of a man she had her eyes on. “She would bend and snap a b***h,” Beauvais...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Deadline

‘Will & Grace’ Actor Leslie Jordan Dies In Single-Car Accident At 67

Leslie Jordan, the actor who rose to fame on Will & Grace as the caustic Beverley Leslie, frenemy of Megan Mullally’s Karen Walker, died in a single-car crash in Hollywood today. He was 67. According to the LAPD, a driver, likely suffering a medical emergency, drove a car into a wall at the intersection of Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street around 9:45 a.m. today. A statement on Jordan’s Instagram page reads, “The love and light that Leslie shared will never go out…” In addition to Will & Grace, Jordan appeared on TV in American Horror Story, Hearts Afire, Murphy Brown, Ugly Betty,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Andy Cohen Apologizes To Garcelle Beauvais Following ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Reunion Backlash

Andy Cohen is apologizing to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais after the Bravo host received backlash from viewers. During the second part of the RHOBH reunion last week, Lisa Rinna admitted she was the one that threw Beauvais’ autobiographical book in the trash and not Erika Jayne, who had shared the moment on Instagram. While talking about the situation at the reunion, Cohen sidestepped Beauvais’ feelings about the memoir in the trash and instead made light of it by asking Rinna about her recycling habits. Fans of the reality series took to social media to call out Cohen,...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
NME

Legendary house producer Mighty Mouse dies “suddenly”

DJ and producer Mighty Mouse has died at the age of 48. The news was shared by Defected Records yesterday (October 25), with the label writing that he had “died suddenly” from an aortic aneurysm. “We are devastated to confirm that Matthew Ward aka Mighty Mouse, died suddenly...
AdWeek

HBO Max: What’s Coming and Going in November 2022

Thanksgiving isn’t the only thing to be thankful for in November. The second to last month of the year will see some amazing additions on HBO Max. New titles include seasons of The Sex Lives of College Girls, The Big Brunch and Titans and the original documentary Love, Lizzo, along with all eight Harry Potter movies and 11 Star Trek films.
Deadline

‘Yellowstone’: Special Sneak Peek From Season 5 To Screen At AMC Theatres

UPDATE: With tickets rapidly selling out to the big screen sneak peek of Yellowstone season 5, AMC Theatres is adding encore showtimes on October 29 and 30 to meet demand. Fans will also get a first look at Tulsa King, Taylor Sheridan’s latest project that stars Sylvester Stallone. Tickets are currently on sale on the AMC website and mobile app. PREVIOUS, October 20: Yellowstone is headed to the big screen. MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios have partnered with AMC Theatres to give Dutton fans an exclusive sneak peek of season 5 before it returns to the Paramount Network. It will be available across more...
Deadline

Michael Kopsa Dies: ‘The X-Files’, ‘Stargate SG-1’ Actor Was 66

Michael Kopsa, a Canadian actor whose roles on hits and cult-favorites like The X-Files, Highlander, Smallville and Stargate SG-1 made him an immediately recognizable TV presence, died Sunday, Oct. 23, of complications from a brain tumor. He was 66. His death was announced on Twitter by his ex-wife, actor Lucia Frangione. “The great Michael Kopsa, my dear friend and the father of my child, Nora, passed away Oct. 23, 2022, of a brain tumor,” she wrote yesterday. “He was an incredible stage and screen actor, voice actor, carpenter, musician and painter. Most importantly, he was a loving and richly present father.” A...
Deadline

Natasha Lyonne Uses Her Uncanny Lie Detecting Ability To Solve Crime In Peacock’s ‘Poker Face’ Trailer

Natasha Lyonne is on the case in Peacock‘s upcoming series Poker Face, which is set to debut in January, the streamer announced Wednesday. Along with the release date, Peacock also released the first teaser for the series from Knives Out and The Last Jedi helmer Rian Johnson. Throughout the 10-episode series, Lyonne’s Charlie shows off her uncanny ability to determine when someone is lying by using it to solve crimes. Among those crimes is a mysterious murder involving a host of characters, including Lil Rel Howery as a town sheriff who insists there was no foul play. You can watch...
Deadline

NBC Pilot ‘The Irrational’ Extends Options On Cast Led By Jesse L. Martin

EXCLUSIVE: NBC is keeping drama pilot The Irrational in contention a little longer. The network and producing studio Universal Television have extended the options on the cast, headlined by Jesse L. Martin. As Deadline reported last month, the actor options on the show were up in late October. I hear they have now been extended through the end of December. In a promising sign, NBC last month commissioned a mini-room to produce a couple of backup scripts to go with the well received pilot but the network clearly is not ready yet to make a series pickup decision on the...
Deadline

Amy Smart, Matt Davis, Billy Zane & More Board Mystery Thriller ‘Blunt’; Voltage Launching Sales Ahead Of AFM

EXCLUSIVE: Amy Smart, Matt Davis, Ne-Yo, Billy Zane and Greer Grammer are set to star in writer/director Anna Elizabeth James’ Blunt. Voltage Pictures is handling global sales on the mystery thriller and will introduce to buyers immediately. In Blunt, a single mother (Smart) wakes up to find herself hogtied and held captive at her country vacation rental by an unknown assailant. In a race against time, she must piece together clues from the previous guests to find out who assaulted her, and hopefully survive the ordeal. James produces under her Kiss and Tale Productions banner alongside Richard Switzer, Julie Gause, Paul Luba...
Variety

‘Sausage Party’ Series Ordered at Amazon, Multiple Original Cast Members Returning

A “Sausage Party” series has been ordered at Amazon, Variety has learned. The animated show is titled “Sausage Party: Foodtopia.” Plot details are being kept under wraps, so it is unknown if it will be a prequel or sequel to the 2016 film. Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz, and Edward Norton — all of whom lent their voices to the film — will return for the series. Additionally, Will Forte, Sam Richardson, Natasha Rothwell, and Yassir Lester will also star in the series. It is currently in production. “Film used to be the superior art form...
Deadline

Deadline

136K+
Followers
38K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy