3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
This Town in Ohio Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensCincinnati, OH
3 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Include the Cincinnati Zoo in Your Holiday PlansLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Cleveland Browns: 4 bold predictions for Week 8 vs. Bengals
We aren’t sure if the Cleveland Browns have given up on the season, but they sure aren’t anywhere near playoff contention right now. Losers of their last four games, the Browns host a red-hot Cincinnati Bengals squad at FirstEnergy Stadium in Week 8. The Browns will try to right the ship and get win No. 3, but it surely won’t be easy against the streaking Bengals. Here are our Cleveland Browns Week 8 predictions as they take on the Bengals.
NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds Ahead of Week 8 (Bucs, Packers Plummeting, Burrow's Bengals Back?)
The NFL is the only place where teams can be a game out of first place in their division and also look like they are the worst team in the NFL (see the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons). Seriously, the league has bene turned upside down with upsets, and two...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Broncos Reveal Two Injured Starters, Key RB to ‘Miss Some Time’
The Denver Broncos are paying a heavy price to lose games. As if dropping precious games isn't bad enough, the Broncos are losing key players to injury game after game. We're not talking about bottom-of-the-roster special-teamer types, but key players. Most Broncos fans don't need a reminder of all the tier-one talent this team has lost to the injury bug since the season began.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (10/26/22)
It is Wednesday, October 26, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are gearing up for the Halloween Week 8 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The top story for the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes offers a bit of perspective and good news as to where the team stands in the AFC North divisional race.
Yardbarker
Cleveland Browns Suffered Key Injuries Against Ravens
It might not have been the loss for the Cleveland Browns that hurt the most on Sunday, the injuries hurt too. Browns fell in Baltimore, 23-20, in a game they had a chance in, as they seem to always. Unfortunately, the Cleveland Browns lost another linebacker for the season. There...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Broncos Should Resist the Temptation to Hold a Fire-Sale
With the Denver Broncos disappointing for yet another year, fans are calling for the team to tear it down and start over. While there are a few players who could be traded for draft capital, it would be unwise to strip the team of valuable pieces completely. This team is...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
FanNation Proposes Deals Before NFL Trade Deadline
The NFL trade deadline is on November 1st and several trades have already been made ahead of the deadline. The Cleveland Browns are one of the teams that has already made a move, acquiring linebacker Deion Jones from the Atlanta Falcons. One of the benefits of that deal in addition...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Buffalo Bills New Look: Unveiling of Stadium - First Renderings
The Buffalo Bills have made their visions for the future, namely those of a championship variety, quite clear. On Thursday, they unveiled the first look at the battleground where those battles toward the Super Bowl will be staged. Buffalo has released the first renderings of what's currently labeled "New Bills...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Falcons’ Bradley Pinion ‘Not Just a Punter,’ Says Coach
In order to win games in the NFL, you need a complete 53-man team. So when talking about the Atlanta Falcons' success, you have to credit everyone, including punter Bradley Pinion. For punters, it's hard to measure success based on statistics, because when your team succeeds, it usually means you're...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Staff Score Predictions: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Baltimore Ravens
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4) return home after two disheartening performances on the road at Pittsburgh and Carolina. Matched up against two middling teams that were well below .500, the Buccaneers had an opportunity to take care of business and build up their record. Instead, they enter a crucial Thursday night matchup against the Baltimore Ravens (4-3) with a losing record through seven games - something no one predicted entering the year.
WWL-TV
Andy Dalton to get start at QB even though Jameis Winston is healthy now
METAIRIE, La. — Andy Dalton will remain as the Saints starting quarterback despite the fact that Jameis Winston, who started the season as the team's QB1, is now healthy and fully participating in practice, head coach Dennis Allen told the media Wednesday as the team returned from five days off after the Thursday night loss to Arizona.
