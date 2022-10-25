ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Industry’ Renewed For Season 3 By HBO

By Denise Petski
 2 days ago
HBO has renewed banking drama series Industry for a third season.

Created by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay and produced in the UK by Bad Wolf, Industry gives an insider’s view of the blackbox of high finance following a group of young bankers as they forge their identities within the pressure cooker environment and sex and drug fueled blitz of international bank Pierpoint & Co’s London office.

In Season 2, the grads are no longer allowed to hide behind their graduate status. The market is ripping, and Pierpoint’s back to work or else mandate has the trading floor more charged up and paranoid than ever. New U.S. management will be gasoline on the flames – an injection of cross Atlantic energy that lights a fire under each and every employee. Now Harper (Myha’la Herrold), Yasmin (Marisa Abela) and Robert (Harry Lawtey) must drive new business and make new alliances both in and out of the office as Pierpoint and its junior bankers seek to take every advantage in a post-COVID world.

Season 2 cast also includes David Jonsson, Ken Leung, Conor MacNeill, Alex Alomar Akpobome, Indy Lewis, Katrine de Candole, Jay Duplass, Sonny Poon Tip, Adam Levy. Returning recurring cast included Sarah Parish, Nicholas Bishop, Sagar Radia, Mark Dexter and Caoilfhionn Dunne.

Industry reached new heights in season two, cementing its status as a buzzy hit with addictive storytelling, layered characters, a breakneck pace, and keen observations about contemporary workplace dynamics,” said Kathleen McCaffrey, Senior Vice President, HBO Programming. “We’re incredibly proud of what Mickey and Konrad, Jami O’Brien, Jane Tranter and the team at Bad Wolf, together with our entire cast and crew, accomplished. We couldn’t be more excited to continue our journey with them into season three.”

Industry is created, written and executive produced by Down & Kay; written and executive produced by Jami O’Brien. The series is a Bad Wolf Production for HBO/BBC and is executive produced by Jane Tranter, David P. Davis, Ryan Rasmussen, and by Ben Irving for BBC; produced by Edo Ferretti. Additional writers include Matthew Barry, Zara Meerza, Joseph Charlton and Charly Evon Simpson. Directors include Birgitte Stærmose, Isabella Eklöf and Caleb Femi.

Deadline

