ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

You can have dinner with Meghan Markle — but it will cost you

By Samantha Ibrahim
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45cxdT_0ilyLwzd00
The former actress will appear at a charity event in Indianapolis next month. Samir Hussein/WireImage

What would you pay to have dinner with the Duchess?

Meghan Markle will be heading to the Midwest next month for a very special charity event alongside her husband Prince Harry.

The pair will appear at The Power of Women: An Evening With Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, sponsored by the Women’s Fund of Central Indiana on Nov. 29.

Guests can purchase tickets to the bash at the Indianapolis Marriott Downtown, but it will cost them quite a hefty sum.

Tables of 10 are available on WomensFund.org starting at $5,000.

Markle, 41, will be interviewed by Rabbi Sandy Sasso, who is the first woman rabbi ordained by the Reconstructionist Judaism movement. Sasso previously served as rabbi of Congregation Beth-El Zedeck in Indianapolis.

According to a press release, the event will run from 5 to 8:30 p.m. The mission of Women’s Fund of Central Indiana is “to create equitable and sustainable change for all women and girls no matter of their race, place or identity.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46dwiD_0ilyLwzd00
Guests, and nine of their friends, can dine with Markle at the event — for a mere $5,000.

Guests will need to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours of the bash.

On Tuesday’s episode of her podcast, “Archetypes,” the former “Suits” actress shut down the “Duchess Difficult” label that she has been associated with. The moniker was first minted by Daily Express in 2018 after rumors surfaced that Markle had “dictatorial” behaviors.

“You’re allowed to set a boundary, you’re allowed to be clear,” the Duchess of Sussex told her podcast guest Ziwe Fumudoh. “That does not make you demanding, it does not make you difficult — it makes you clear.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0axJLu_0ilyLwzd00
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be heading to Indiana on Nov. 29.

Markle also noted that she “makes a choice” to be “grounded” because “things are going to be said” no matter what she does.

She then admitted that she finds herself “cowering and tiptoeing into a room” because she’s afraid of being seen in a bad light in workplace situations.

The mother of two explains that there will be moments when she will say a sentence where “the intonation goes up like a question.”

Markle added: “You’re like, ‘Oh my God, stop. Stop whispering and tiptoeing around it. Just say what it is you need. You’re allowed to set a boundary. You’re allowed to be clear. It does not make you demanding. It does not make you difficult. It makes you clear.’”

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
netflixjunkie.com

Royal Experts Claim That Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “Signed away their credibility and their dignity” for Money to Netflix

The House of Windsor and the royal experts are undoubtedly not happy with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries. A few months back, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a multimillion-dollar deal with American streaming giant Netflix to produce shows, docuseries and other content. Their first product for the streamer, the docuseries, is expected to unveil sometime later this year.
Cheryl E Preston

Prince Harry and Meghan are being blamed for Prince William's children being prematurely thrust into the spotlight

Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleTown and Country screenshot. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been blamed for a lot of issues related to the royal family and a new book is accusing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of something quite interesting. Royal correspondent and author Katie Nicholl is causing quite a stir with "The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and The Future of the Crown," Nicholls insists that "Megxit," caused more harm than anyone realized and that Harry and Meghan leaving the Uk for the US has placed "an unfair burden on the Prince and Princess of Wales' three young children"..
Cheryl E Preston

King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes

According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
Page Six

Queen denied Meghan Markle’s plea to wear scandalous wedding tiara: report

Meghan Markle’s #tiaragate is in the news yet again. While the Duchess of Sussex, 41, wore a stunning diamond headpiece for her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018, rumors have swirled through the years that Queen Mary’s Diamond Bandeau was not, in fact, her first choice — and Queen Elizabeth II had to nix her preferred sparkler in order to prevent controversy.
epicstream.com

Prince Harry 'Desperately Unhappy' After Leaving Royal Family With Meghan Markle? Prince William's Brother Still Hasn't Achieved Dream Of Living A Normal Life

Prince Harry wanted to live a normal life, that was why he left the firm after marrying Meghan Markle. However, two years after he stepped back from his royal duties, he still hasn't achieved his goal. Prince Harry Hasn't Realized His Dream Despite Sacrificing Everything. The Duke of Sussex has...
CALIFORNIA STATE
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Tells Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘Looks Beautiful’ on Their Wedding Day; Royal Trio Share Intimate Moment After Cambridge’s Tied the Knot

Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry shared a tight bond before Meghan Markle. The three royals were inseparable, earning them the moniker "the royal trio", and royal expert Marcia Moody talked about their friendship in her book. Prince William, Kate Middleton And Prince Harry Share Intimate Moment During Royal...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
72K+
Followers
58K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy