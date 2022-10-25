Read full article on original website
Inflation is hurting scratch ticket sales
By Colin A. Young, State House News Service STATE HOUSE, BOSTON, October 25, 2022 (State House News Service) -- Officials at the Massachusetts Lottery are preparing to make the case that the Legislature and next administration should provide it with more money for advertising as it faces the dual threat of an increasingly competitive gambling world and inflation that gnaws away at players' disposable income.Though the Lottery has posted some of its best years on record recently, headwinds have been mounting in recent months as economic uncertainty and an expanding menu of gambling options have sent lottery sales into a slide in...
WCVB
Powerball jackpot jumps to $625 million for Monday drawing
BOSTON — The Powerball jackpot for Monday's drawing has been increased to an estimated $625 million. The cash option on the prize is now an estimated $299.8 million. The drawing will be the 35th since the jackpot was last hit on Aug. 3, when a $206.9 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in Pennsylvania.
WMUR.com
More than 100 people in need of assistance arrive unannounced at Massachusetts hotel
KINGSTON, Mass. — More than 100 people, including children, are being housed at a hotel in Massachusetts after they were brought there unannounced. Kingston, Massachusetts, town administrators said the state gave them no warning. Since Friday, 107 people have shown up, including recent arrivals from Venezuela and Haiti. They...
Mass. State Lottery winner: $100,000 prize claimed in Lynn
There was a $100,000 Massachusetts State Lottery prize claimed in Lynn on Monday. The winning scratch-off ticket for the game ‘Millions’ was sold at a tobacco shop — Cal’s News Store. There were 679 winning lottery tickets worth at least $600 sold or claimed in Massachusetts...
These 4 free devices from Mass Save could reduce your utility bills
WORCESTER, Mass.—We’re all looking for ways to save money on our utility bills. The National Energy Assistance Directors Association predicts families will pay 17.2 percent more for home heating this winter, reaching a level not seen in more than ten years. Fortunately, Mass Save offers free home energy...
whdh.com
As RSV cases climb, local hospitals reaching capacity
BOSTON (WHDH) - As cases of RSV climb nationwide and especially in New England, pediatric emergency rooms are filling up. Some hospitals in Connecticut and Rhode Island are hitting capacity, but in Massachusetts, health officials said they’re keeping lines of communication open with other health care facilities to handle an increase of cases.
Report: Boston becomes the 2nd most expensive city in U.S.
BOSTON, Mass — Rent prices have been going up the past couple of years, and according to a report released by Zumper, Boston jumped to second place in most expensive cities in the U.S. The report took a closer look at home-rental prices across the country. The median for...
ABC6.com
Massachusetts residents will no longer be able to trash old mattresses or box springs
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts residents looking to get rid of their old mattress or box spring can no longer put it in their trash starting Nov. 1. The Commonwealth is implementing new waste ban disposal regulations that require mattresses and box spring boxes to be recycled or donated.
MISSING: Massachusetts Girl Believed to Possibly Be in New Hampshire or Maine
It's a sentence that I'm sure no parent ever in their life wants to speak. "My child is missing." And unfortunately, that's the exact sentence the Weaver family spoke to the Raynham Police Department in Massachusetts just a week ago. Raynham Police Department on the case. According to the official...
Massachusetts Has 3 of the Finest Hotels Throughout All of New England
The New England region is a destination in itself with plenty of spots to visit out of pure luxury. Along with that, there are plenty of amazing hotels throughout the region. It just so happens that Massachusetts has three of them that would be amazing spots to stay at. If...
nbcboston.com
NBC10 Boston Responds Helps Woman Wrongly Charged for Not Returning Bluebike
Bluebikes are all over Boston — public transportation via 4,000 bicycles, with 400 stations in 11 municipalities. Melissa Pesta relies on them to get to work from Somerville to Boston. "I use Bluebikes every day to get to and from work," said Pesta. "Unless it's raining, then I'll try...
nbcboston.com
How Much Snow Will Boston Get This Winter? Here's What Science and the Almanacs Say
Around this time each year, everyone starts wondering -- and speculating -- about how much snow we'll see during the upcoming winter season. And for good reason -- snowfall plays a huge role in people's commutes, the region's economy and our moods!. Our NBC10 Boston First Alert weather team is...
WBUR
Boston officials visit jail as they seek options to house people at 'Mass. and Cass'
With dozens of people still congregating in what's known as the "Mass. and Cass" area of Boston, city officials say they are "exploring all options" — including a controversial plan to use a nearby jail — to house people who linger there. Last fall, before Mayor Michelle Wu...
One of the Wealthiest Families in the World Resides in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Millionaires are more common than they used to be, but billionaires are still an elite group. However, if you look at the top 25 richest families in America, they've stacked up enough wealth combined to be richer than small nations.
25 Investigates: The pivotal decision that sent Harmony Montgomery to live with her father
MANCHESTER, NH — 25 Investigates has been covering the Harmony Montgomery case in-depth since the very beginning, including the pivotal decision that placed Harmony in her father, Adam Montgomery’s custody. Boston 25 News Anchor and Investigative Reporter Kerry Kavanaugh was the first to report on the lack of...
Powerball: $200,000 winning ticket sold Monday at Mass. Shell gas station
There were no Powerball jackpot winners Monday night for the $625 million prize, but three Massachusetts lottery players did win big prizes from the game. A $200,000 Powerball ticket was sold on Monday at Holbrook Food Mart, located in a Shell gas station, in Holbrook at 855 South Franklin St.
bcgavel.com
Boston Is Segregated, Not Diverse
Boston has become known as a diverse and welcoming city by many, going so far as being ranked the 5th most liberal city in the United States. And although Boston has become more diverse over the years, according to the U.S. Census, diversity in Boston is not as simple as some imagine it. According to a report based on the 2020 Census, Boston ranked 11th for segregation out of the country's 50 greater metropolitan areas with large Black populations. So how has this happened, and why aren't people more aware of it?
NECN
‘Nightmare' XBB Variant Likely Already Here, Boston Doctors Say
Boston doctors are "almost certain" that XBB, the so-called “nightmare” COVID-19 variant, is already circulating in Massachusetts. The new strain, a descendent of omicron variant BA.2, has been spreading rapidly in parts of the world, including Singapore. Dubbed the "nightmare variant," it is extremely immune evasive and has also shown that it might be immune to current vaccines.
Here’s The Oldest Bar in Massachusetts
Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on the link.
whdh.com
Report: housing affordability problems in Massachusetts worsening
BOSTON (WHDH) - OCT. 26, 2022…..By almost any metric — and researchers looked at more than a few in a new 122-page report — the region’s housing market remains in dire condition for renters and prospective homeowners. Nearly 45 percent of renters across greater Boston pay...
