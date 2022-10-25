ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

CBS Boston

Inflation is hurting scratch ticket sales

By Colin A. Young, State House News Service STATE HOUSE, BOSTON, October 25, 2022 (State House News Service) -- Officials at the Massachusetts Lottery are preparing to make the case that the Legislature and next administration should provide it with more money for advertising as it faces the dual threat of an increasingly competitive gambling world and inflation that gnaws away at players' disposable income.Though the Lottery has posted some of its best years on record recently, headwinds have been mounting in recent months as economic uncertainty and an expanding menu of gambling options have sent lottery sales into a slide in...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Powerball jackpot jumps to $625 million for Monday drawing

BOSTON — The Powerball jackpot for Monday's drawing has been increased to an estimated $625 million. The cash option on the prize is now an estimated $299.8 million. The drawing will be the 35th since the jackpot was last hit on Aug. 3, when a $206.9 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in Pennsylvania.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

As RSV cases climb, local hospitals reaching capacity

BOSTON (WHDH) - As cases of RSV climb nationwide and especially in New England, pediatric emergency rooms are filling up. Some hospitals in Connecticut and Rhode Island are hitting capacity, but in Massachusetts, health officials said they’re keeping lines of communication open with other health care facilities to handle an increase of cases.
BOSTON, MA
Seacoast Current

One of the Wealthiest Families in the World Resides in New England

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Millionaires are more common than they used to be, but billionaires are still an elite group. However, if you look at the top 25 richest families in America, they've stacked up enough wealth combined to be richer than small nations.
SALEM, NH
bcgavel.com

Boston Is Segregated, Not Diverse

Boston has become known as a diverse and welcoming city by many, going so far as being ranked the 5th most liberal city in the United States. And although Boston has become more diverse over the years, according to the U.S. Census, diversity in Boston is not as simple as some imagine it. According to a report based on the 2020 Census, Boston ranked 11th for segregation out of the country's 50 greater metropolitan areas with large Black populations. So how has this happened, and why aren't people more aware of it?
BOSTON, MA
NECN

‘Nightmare' XBB Variant Likely Already Here, Boston Doctors Say

Boston doctors are "almost certain" that XBB, the so-called “nightmare” COVID-19 variant, is already circulating in Massachusetts. The new strain, a descendent of omicron variant BA.2, has been spreading rapidly in parts of the world, including Singapore. Dubbed the "nightmare variant," it is extremely immune evasive and has also shown that it might be immune to current vaccines.
BOSTON, MA
WBEC AM

Here’s The Oldest Bar in Massachusetts

Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on the link.
BOSTON, MA

