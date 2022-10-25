ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

GOP Migrant Busing, Flights Didn't have Lasting Voter Impact, but Dobbs Did

By Anna Skinner, Rob Minto
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago

With a couple of weeks to go to the midterm elections, which issues voters care about is a key question.

Some issues are always top of voters' mind, such as jobs and the economy. Other issues can be influenced by specific events. Two such issues are abortion and immigration.

The rolling back of the Roe v. Wade decision earlier this year made abortion a headline issue and sparked wide protests. Equally, the flying of migrants to Martha's Vineyard, instigated by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, pushed immigration to the top of the news cycle. But did either change what voters care about?

Polls indicate that abortion concerns have shifted since the Dobbs decision, but worries about immigration were temporary.

A survey by The Economist and YouGov asked voters a range of questions week after week, providing a frequent gauge to voter concerns and how they might react to the news.

On abortion, voters consistently were in the 40 to 45 percent range for answering "very important" to the question "How important are the following issues to you?" That changed on the leak of the Supreme Court guidance on how the vote would go on Dobbs. After that moment in May, the voting range jumped to 45 to 50 percent. The numbers don't show how people will vote in the midterms—or if they support abortion rights or are anti-abortion—but the topic is more often on the minds of voters. After the Dobbs decision was announced in late June, voters' response to the same question jumped again, but only by about 4 percent. After the leak and the decision, the polls showed abortion remained an issue at the top of voters' minds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m3CRB_0ilyLuEB00
Activists with Our Rights D.C. rally for abortion rights near the White House on August 23 in Washington, D.C. Abortion-rights protests increased after the Dobbs decision was leaked in May. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Flying immigrants to Democratic areas seems to have given immigration a brief boost—it hit a year-high mark of 51 percent in the same "how important" question put to respondents. But it has dropped back to similar levels seen during the rest of 2022, rather than the spike having a lasting effect.

Syracuse University professor Elizabeth Cohen told Newsweek that voters often respond to major news events and how those events are framed in the media. However, she said the news around abortion and immigration were very different events.

"The Dobbs decision was surrounded by intrigue, following the leak of a draft decision well before the decision was issued as well as controversy about the disparity between what some in the majority had promised with respect to the precedent of Roe v. Wade vs. what they delivered in the Dobbs decision," Cohen wrote to Newsweek in an email. "Dobbs represents a once-in-a-lifetime event in people's lives. It is also a singular event in our nation's history. Rarely does half the population lose a fundamental right that had been established by the Court a half-century earlier."

Immigration is a topic that has been in discussion for decades, primarily from the Republican Party. Cohen said immigration is a topic that is often misrepresented to "ramp up baseless fears and spread misinformation about immigration, asylum, and refuge have been a staple in GOP campaigning."

"So, a stunt like the Martha's Vinyard busing is part of a pattern that the U.S. public has come to expect," Cohen said on why the poll numbers may not have jumped as drastically for the immigration topic.

Democrats are aiming to maintain their control of the Senate, and several tight races could determine if Congress stays blue or shifts to red. Candidates on both sides are using the headlines with the Dobbs decision and the immigration issue to bolster their campaign and vie for more support from voters. In those tight races, such as the Senate races between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker in Georgia and J.D. Vance and Tim Ryan in Ohio, both abortion and immigration are discussed in heated debates. In many of the tight races, the Republican candidates are endorsed by former President Donald Trump, and they tend to implement his rigid stance on topics such as immigration.

However, the poll only examined how important the topic was to a voter, not how likely they were to vote Republican or Democrat.

"How either issue will play in the election remains to be seen," Cohen said.

Comments / 3

Related
Business Insider

Obama privately told reporters before leaving office that America would be 'okay' after one Trump term but said 'eight years would be a problem': report

Obama in January 2017 said a two-term Trump presidency would be "a problem," according to Bloomberg. The then-president made the statement to a group of reporters in a talk uncovered by a FOIA request. In 2016, Obama backed Hillary Clinton, who was defeated by Trump in the presidential election. President...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Geraldo Rivera warns DeSantis will ‘feel the wrath of Latino voters’ for exploiting migrants in political stunt

Fox News political commentator Geraldo Rivera has sent a scathing message to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after his political stunt involving Venezuelan migrants. Rivera took to Twitter and predicted that Mr DeSantis will face serious consequences at the ballot box for sending two flights of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard last month. According to a Mason-Dixon poll released on Wednesday, Mr DeSantis leads the gubernatorial race in the Sunshine State by 11 points over Democrat Charlie Crist. “Governor DeSantis will soon feel the wrath of Florida’s Latino voters outraged by his toying with the lives of those Venezuelan refugees he...
FLORIDA STATE
Newsweek

Katie Hobbs' Chances of Beating Kari Lake as Trump Visits Arizona: Polls

Former President Donald Trump will speak at a rally in Mesa, Arizona, Sunday to boost Kari Lake in the state's highly competitive gubernatorial race. Lake, a Republican, is set to face off against Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs during the midterm elections on November 8. Arizona, one of the states most evenly divided by Democrats and Republicans, is home to several competitive races. Lake received Trump's endorsement during the Republican primary and has tied herself to his style of politics, including his unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud during the 2020 election.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS News

Kellyanne Conway says Trump "wants his old job back," and would like to announce within weeks

Former President Trump could be a presidential candidate by the end of the year, according to Kellyanne Conway, one of Trump's top advisers and his 2016 campaign manager. In an interview Friday with CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge, asked whether Trump, who has indicated he plans to run again, would announce his candidacy after the midterm elections —by Thanksgiving — Conway responded, "Well, he would like to."
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse, who voted to convict Trump for inciting Jan. 6, is expected to leave to Congress to lead University of Florida

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse is reportedly going to resign from the chamber. Politico reports that Sasse will take a job with the University of Florida. Before his election, Sasse was a president of a private university in Nebraska. Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, a staunch conservative who often criticized...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Atlantic

There’s Only One Group to Blame for How Republicans Flocked to Trump

Ever since Donald Trump won the Republican nomination for president in 2016, an industry of rationalization and justification has thrived. The theme is clear: Look what you made us do. The argument is simple: Democratic unfairness and media bias radicalized Republicans to such an extent that they turned to Trump in understandable outrage. Republicans had been bullied, so they turned to a bully of their own.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Daily Mail

Marjorie Taylor Greene announces bill to put a four-year moratorium on immigration and completely revoke the DACA and DAPA programs to shield migrants

Republican firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene has called for a complete four-year pause on immigration to the United States in a new bill the Georgia lawmaker announced on Thursday. The legislation also aims to end programs that grant legal residency to people who came to the US illegally. 'My Protect America...
GEORGIA STATE
RadarOnline

REVEALED: President Joe Biden Spending Whopping $265,000 Of Taxpayer Money On Staff To Combat Probes Into Son Hunter

President Joe Biden has spent upwards of $300,000 of taxpayer money in an effort to combat an inevitable Republican-led investigation into his son, Hunter Biden, should the GOP take control of Congress next month, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The shocking development comes just four weeks before the upcoming midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, which could see the Democrats lose their current control of the House of Representatives.Should the GOP take back the House in November, Republican lawmakers have vowed to open a series of different investigations against the Biden Administration – including probes into the origins of Covid-19, the abrupt withdrawal...
Daily Mail

Biden hit by shock new poll which shows just 33% of voters would re-elect him if the 2024 election was today: Most Americans say they're worse off than in 2020 - with the midterms less than a month away

Just one-third of American voters would send President Joe Biden back to the White House if the 2024 election were held today, according to new poll findings published on Sunday. A majority of Americans also believe their lives are worse off than they were two years ago, the poll found.
GEORGIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Leaked Texts Reveal Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Private Push to Overturn 2020 Election

Marjorie Taylor Greene was privately pressuring former Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler to get on board with the effort to overturn the 2020 election, text messages obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reveal. The leaked trove of texts show that before losing to current Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock in a Jan. 5, 2021 runoff, Loeffler was repeatedly pressured by Republicans to join Trump’s efforts to manipulate the certification of Electoral College votes that would finalize President Joe Biden’s election. One of those Republicans was Greene. “Hey! I need to talk with you about a plan we are developing on how to vote on...
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
115K+
Post
1009M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy