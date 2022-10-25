ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Comments / 1

Related
Newsweek

Golden Retriever Puppy Refusing to Wake Up in Bed Delights Internet

A video on TikTok has people cooing over a golden retriever puppy in a clip with over 4.7 million views. In the video, which has over 630,000 likes, Bradley, a golden retriever, can be seen tucked up in bed with a teddy bear, while his owner walks toward him saying, "Wakey, wakey it's time for school. Come on wake up" as he shakes him gently, even lifting his paws up as Bradley plays dead and refuses to open his eyes.
Newsweek

Golden Retriever Angry That His Teddy Is Getting Kisses Melts Hearts

A dog getting jealous over a stuffed animal has the internet in stitches. In a clip shared to TikTok by user @ourgoldenalife on Thursday, Alfie the Golden Retriever is sulking over the toy his owner is holding. Resting his head on her arm and giving her puppy dog eyes, Alfie can be heard whining for her attention.
Newsweek

Woman Refusing to Care for Her Grandkids During an 'Emergency' Praised

A woman expecting her mom to provide childcare has divided the internet's opinion. In a viral post shared on the popular discussion site Mumsnet, user Lollipopsandicecream reached out to other parents to find out if grandparents should help with childcare. She explained she's busy with "extremely stressful" work and has...
Newsweek

Golden Retriever Meeting Human 'Baby Brother' Melts Hearts Online

A video of a golden retriever has melted hearts online after it met its human "baby brother" for the first time. Dogs are often called man's best friend—and after seeing Riley the dog's reaction to meeting a new family member, it's hard to disagree with that statement. It is...
Mary Duncan

New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Newsweek

Adorable Rescue Dog Who 'Only Barks When She's Sleeping' Delights Internet

A rescue dog's undeniably cute sleeping habit has been generating plenty of "awwws" online. Sarah-Jane Ward told Newsweek she adopted Penelope, who is a Labrador mix, from an Ottawa, Canada, rescue group back in the fall of 2016. She's been a beloved part of the family ever since, although Ward did soon notice her pet pooch's unusual penchant for barking in her sleep rather than during her waking hours.
intheknow.com

Big brothers pause devices to put baby sister to sleep in touching footage

This Reddit forum is celebrating the special bond between siblings, thanks to a viral video. The clip received over 118,000 upvotes in the “Made Me Smile” forum. It showed black and white camera footage of three siblings in a bedroom together with the caption, “Siblings are the only ‘enemy’ who we couldn’t live without.”
Newsweek

Labrador Demanding Kisses From Dad in the Middle of DIY Job Melts Hearts

A cute video of a dog demanding kisses from their owner has proven yet again that dogs are hilarious and has gone viral on TikTok with over 3.6 million views. In the video, Layla, a silver Labrador, is sitting next to what appears to be her owner while he is studying the instructions for making a piece of furniture. TikTok user @layla.the.silver.lab posted the video with the caption: "When kisses are more important than putting together a silly bench..."
Newsweek

Cat Flap Traps Golden Retriever Puppy in Hilarious Clip: 'One Leg In'

All animals bring moments of joy into our lives, but many would argue that puppies top the list. Whether naughty, sleepy or just simply being a puppy, they can be a constant source of entertainment, and Mac the golden retriever puppy is no exception. In the TikTok video posted by...
ohmymag.co.uk

This extremely emaciated mama dog had her puppies taken away, then dumped

Dogs feel strongly about their puppies, and it’s impossible to imagine what this new mama pup has been through after she had been separated from her furballs and dumped in the forest. The neglected pooch is currently cared for by the vets while the whereabouts of her puppies are...
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
115K+
Post
1009M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy