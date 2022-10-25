Denise Richards has harsh words for Lisa Rinna

Actress Denise Richards is not the biggest fan of a former co-star.

&amp;gt;

Richards hopped on Instagram to share some thoughts about Lisa Rinna, whom she starred with for two years on “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” after watching the show’s season 12 reunion episode.

“I watched #RHOBH last night,” Richards wrote. “While I have empathy for Lisa Rinna losing her mom, what is her excuse all the other years on the show for being so cruel & vindictive?

Richards did not mention what part of the reunion episode caused her to post about Rinna. However, Rinna did mention the passing of her mother during said episode and then apologized for how the death had affected her actions during season 12.

According to TODAY , Rinna then seemingly responded to Richards on her own Instagram stories by posting an old scene from the show that featured Richards with a caption reading, “she clearly needs attention, let’s give it to her.”

The current cast of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” appeared on a panel earlier this month at BravoCon, in New York City where Rinna’s villain status seemed cemented as fans booed her.

“I loved it. It’s fabulous,” she said at the time.

