ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

No. 15 Ole Miss visits Texas A&M in high-stakes SEC showdown

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mYz49_0ilyLke900

With Southeastern Conference road losses dominating them last week, No. 15 Ole Miss and Texas A&M will try to reverse their fortunes when they meet Saturday night in College Station, Texas.

The Rebels (7-1, 3-1) tumbled eight spots in the Top 25 after experiencing defeat for the first time last weekend, but coach Lane Kiffin’s run-oriented offense went about losing in a strange way.

Before dropping its 45-20 decision at LSU, Ole Miss led 17-3 after Jonathan Cruz’s field goal on the second quarter’s first play. The Rebels then led 20-17 at halftime, with one of the nation’s top rushers to move the chains, consume time and add points to move to 8-0 and keep their top 10 ranking.

Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels and the LSU defense had something else in mind.

The home side ended the game on a 28-3 run, while the defense held Kiffin’s offense without a point in the second half. With rusher Zach Evans injured, the vaunted running game headed by him and Quinshon Judkins (111 yards on 25 carries, two TDs) produced just 117 yards on 37 tries.

Kiffin said his squad will encounter a similarly raucous crowd as the one they played in front of at LSU’s Death Valley.

With a seating capacity of 102,733 at the Aggies’ Kyle Field and boisterous fans cheering along with team-supporting chants in unison, Ole Miss — 0-4 all-time at College Station — can expect a more antagonistic playing environment in the massive stadium.

“I think (the Aggies will) be very excited to play, and they’re coming home after being on the road for a long time,” Kiffin said. “Their crowd is always one of the hardest places to play in the country.”

In South Carolina, Texas A&M (3-4, 1-3) fell behind 17-0 inside the first six minutes against the Gamecocks then rallied to get it to within three in the third quarter. However, the hosts hung on for a 30-24 win.

But Saturday night’s matchup in eastern Texas will be all about two West Division programs: One that has exceeded expectations and still has plenty at stake, the other desperately clinging to respectability in a brutal season.

If the Rebels win their four remaining games, which would include beating Alabama at home and ending with an Egg Bowl win over rival Mississippi State, and LSU manage to lose at least once in its final three SEC games – Alabama, at Arkansas and at Texas A&M – Kiffin’s squad would go to the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 3.

The Aggies’ goal is to break their three-game losing streak. They can still finish 8-4.

“Our guys believe and they’re into it,” said coach Jimbo Fisher, whose team will be playing at home for the first time since beating Miami 17-9 on Sept. 17.

With Max Johnson sidelined with a hand injury, Haynes King is expected to get the nod at quarterback. King left with a shoulder injury last week, turning the duties over to true freshman Conner Weigman.

The Aggies haven’t lost four straight games in the same season since 2005 when they were a member of the Big 12. Despite holding a 9-4 advantage in the series, they lost 29-19 at Ole Miss last year.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Demitrius Bell, Class of 2023 WR, unveils All-SEC final schools list

Demitrius Bell will be SEC bound next season barring a last minute change of heart. The 2023 WR prospect released his final 4 schools list on Tuesday, including all SEC programs. His list whittled it down to Ole Miss, Georgia, Kentucky and Alabama. Bell is considered to be the No....
NASHVILLE, TN
WJTV 12

Winkle, professor and Mississippi Constitution expert, dies

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV)-John W. Winkle III, a longtime University of Mississippi political science professor who wrote a definitive reference book about the Mississippi Constitution, has died. He was 75. According to an obituary from his family, he died Sunday at a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, days after having a brain hemorrhage. Winkle was a native of Rome, Georgia. […]
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Visit Oxford Brings Home Three Awards From Mississippi Tourism Association

Visit Oxford was recently granted three awards by the Mississippi Tourism Association. The Mississippi Tourism Association recognized the impact and accomplishments of the state’s tourism industry at the annual tourism awards program held during the Governor’s Conference on Tourism at Caesar’s Entertainment Horseshoe Casino & Hotel Tunica in Tunica last week.
OXFORD, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Grishams Commit Estate Gift to Transforming Lives at Ole Miss

Bequest to support mission of Institute for Public Service and Community Engagement. Vaughn Grisham, professor emeritus of sociology at the University of Mississippi, believes his life’s purpose is to raise the quality of life for others, so much so that he founded an institute focused on that. Recently, the...
OXFORD, MS
Daily Mississippian

Ally Hopper crowned Miss University 2023

Ally Hopper was crowned Miss University 2023 at the 74th annual pageant held on Sunday, Oct. 23 at the Gertrude C. Ford Center. Hopper, a senior political science major, greatly impressed the judges in all three stages of the competition. These included an onstage interview and social impact pitch, a talent competition and a red carpet competition.
OXFORD, MS
breezynews.com

Authorities searching for missing Kosciusko native

Authorities in north Mississippi are searching for a missing Kosciusko woman. According to a Facebook post, the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Carson Ray Allen. Allen was last seen in the Olive Branch area. The post does not clarify when Allen was last seen, but the flyer...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

Watson sentenced on felony exploitation charges

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch has announced recent sentencings in cases across the state that were investigated and prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office. One involved the sentencing of a woman who worked at an Olive Branch facility. “As our loved ones become older, they become vulnerable to financial...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
actionnews5.com

Woman charged with assault of Batesville teacher

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A woman is behind bars in Panola County after she reportedly assaulted a teacher, according to police. Batesville Police Department says Cyndi Presley is charged with felony simple assault on a teacher. According to the police report, on Monday, Aug. 22, Presley assaulted the teacher...
BATESVILLE, MS
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

82K+
Followers
62K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy