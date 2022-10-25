ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

U.S. Public Supports Help for Taiwan if China Attacks—Poll

By John Feng
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago

A majority of Americans would back the government if the United States aided Taiwan against a future attack by China, with support for similar action also high among America's key allies, according to a recent survey.

Taiwan's status as a semi-recognized state and China's decades-long territorial claim to the island have been thrust into the spotlight by an increasingly assertive leadership in Beijing in recent years—and especially since the West failed to deter Russia from invading Ukraine this past February.

A study by the YouGov-Cambridge Globalism Project found 52 percent of U.S. adults believed "other countries should provide help to Taiwan" if China chose to use force against it, The Guardian reported this week. Most Britons (51 percent) and Australians (62 percent) agreed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B0ge7_0ilyLfEW00

Among other nations polled, U.S. treaty ally Japan (55 percent) and Sweden (55 percent) returned the highest public support for assisting Taiwan in a future crisis. Meanwhile, pluralities in favor were found in Germany (43 percent), Poland (40 percent), France (38 percent) and Spain (38 percent), the results showed

Elsewhere, the majority of publics in Kenya (63 percent) and Nigeria (60 percent) also believed Taiwan deserved help , as did 51 percent of adults in India, an increasingly important U.S. partner in the Asia-Pacific region.

Crucially, however, the polling found that sending U.S.-led coalition troops to Taiwan and the provision of heavy weapons were less popular options, said the report. At least four in 10 in the majority of Western countries surveyed backed intelligence support or military advisers for Taipei.

The YouGov-Cambridge's annual Globalism Survey collected responses from 1,061 adults in all countries between August 24 and September 22.

In terms of U.S. sentiment, its findings were similar to those of the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, whose August survey found four in 10 Americans would favor defending Taiwan with U.S. forces.

In the event of an attack by Beijing, most Americans would instead back diplomatic and economic sanctions (76 percent) against China, arms transfers to Taiwan (65 percent), and preventing a Chinese blockade with the U.S. Navy (62 percent).

Consistent with other research, the YouGov-Cambridge Globalism Survey found a sharp decline in China's popularity since 2019, especially among Western publics. In some countries, favorable views were halved.

Observers have attributed the shift to Chinese President Xi Jinping 's hard-line foreign policy and his military modernization efforts, which have also alienated a number of Beijing's neighbors. More recently, China's standing has been hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the U.S., only 18 percent of respondents agreed that China had "a positive effect on world affairs," compared to 27 percent four years earlier, according to The Guardian . The assessment was lowest in Denmark (11.2 percent), the U.K. (11 percent) and Germany (13.4 percent).

Among U.S. allies and partners, large shares of the public now held less positive views in France (16.8 percent), Australia (17.8 percent), Canada (18.8 percent) and India (23.4 percent), the survey showed.

In the Global South, where China's reputation often outperforms the U.S., its popularity has also suffered since 2019, including among South Africans (61 percent), Mexicans (59.4 percent) and Brazilians (50 percent).

Notably, when given the choice of the U.S. or China to be "the most powerful force in politics," the vast majority of publics favored America, including in Nigeria (77 vs. 15 percent), India (69 vs. 9 percent), South Africa (roughly 60 vs. 30 percent) and Brazil (59 vs. 11 percent).

Comments / 6

Related
nationalinterest.org

America Can’t Win a War for Taiwan Without the Philippines

The strategic importance of the Philippines in a potential war over Taiwan demands swift diplomatic action by Washington. There is no possibility of Taiwan surviving a determined Chinese blockade and invasion without the willing logistical help of the Philippines. In fact, defeat is certain if China obtains a presence in Luzon, the most important island of the Philippines, whether by diplomacy or force.
Business Insider

Russia's attack on Ukraine shows that the US and Europe have to relearn how to fight an industrial war

As the USSR entered into its final spiral of terminal decline, Europeans were introduced to what seemed to be a radically new form of warfare broadcast live on CNN. In the spring of 1991, the US, fighting alongside its allies in the first Gulf War, revealed what many analysts declared was a revolution in modern warfare with its targeted strikes by precision-guided munitions that forced a devastated Iraqi military to retreat from Kuwait.
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Mail

US busts ring of Russians, Latvians and a Ukrainian attempting to smuggle US military tech to to Moscow arms makers - including device for building NUCLEAR weapons

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a round of criminal charges and sanctions related to a complicated scheme to procure military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and illegally supply them to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in Ukraine, the Justice Department said,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Gizmodo

U.S. Preps for Nuclear Fallout

The potential for a nuclear armageddon has seemingly increased in recent months, much to the confusion and worry of some of the American public. That potential appears to be crystallizing into a legitimate concern for the U.S. government, which recently announced the purchase of a drug used in radiological and nuclear emergencies.
The Independent

US Navy launches $13bn aircraft carrier Trump complained ‘just doesn’t look right’

The largest aircraft carrier in the world has been sent out on its first deployment: The USS Gerald Ford left Norfolk, Virginia on Tuesday, heading out into the Atlantic. The ship’s deployment comes after delays that have lasted years and cost billions of dollars – $13bn in all. This specific aircraft carrier has a range of new technologies, such as “electromagnetic catapults that can launch planes and advanced weapons elevators that will move bombs and missiles up to the flight deck,” according to Insider. Washington Post reporters Robert Costa and Bob Woodward wrote in their new book Peril that...
VIRGINIA STATE
Gizmodo

Taiwan Official Explains With Extreme Calm Why the U.S. Doesn't Need to Blow Up TSMC if China Invades

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is, by many estimates, the most important chipmaker in the world, both monetarily and for the worldwide tech supply chain. If the global economy suddenly lost access to TSMC’s chipmaking expertise, it could spell massive impacts to most countries that are still working to get over the hump of post-pandemic era supply chain disruptions.
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Vows to Teach Kim Jong Un a Lesson After Missile Over Japan

North Korea has test-fired a missile on its longest flight ever over Japan, inspiring the U.S. and South Korea to stage their own show of force with precision strikes on an islet in the Yellow Sea near North Korea’s southwest coast.The tit-for-tat exchange ratcheted up a sense of crisis in which North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un is defying threats by both Washington and Seoul to punish him while he makes good on his vow never to give up his nuclear program, sanctified in a newly passed law authorizing the North to nuke its enemies whenever Kim feels like it.The...
HAWAII STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
115K+
Post
1009M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy