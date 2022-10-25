Read full article on original website
Related
Biden admin accuses Arizona of trespassing by building barrier on U.S.-Mexico border
The Biden Administration accused Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey of trespassing on the U.S.-Mexico border as the state places shipping containers to fill border gaps.
This is the late message some Democrats believe could make a difference in close elections
With just over a week to go until Election Day, a collection of Democratic candidates and supportive groups are willing to try a strategy that several party strategists acknowledge has not been very successful so far.
Comments / 0