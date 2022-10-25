NYC ends COVID vax mandate for private employees, keeps municipal worker rules

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — New York City health officials voted unanimously Tuesday to repeal the first-in-the-nation COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private employees that was implemented by the de Blasio administration last December.

The rules will expire on Tuesday, Nov. 1. in coordination with Mayor Eric Adams' September announcement .

The mandate for high-risk extracurricular activities in schools will end as well, while the COVID-19 vaccine requirement for municipal workers will continue.

The private-sector vaccine mandate was put in place by former Mayor Bill de Blasio before he left office in December 2021. It was expected to impact more than 180,000 businesses citywide.

At the same time, the city is appealing a court ruling forcing the reinstatement of a Staten Island firefighter who lost his job after he opposed the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for religious accommodations.

"The FDNY has filed a notice of appeal which triggers an automatic stay of the court's ruling," the city's law department told 1010 WINS in a statement. "The religious accommodation decision by the FDNY and the citywide appeal panel was rational and lawful."

They added, "Unvaccinated firefighters can threaten the health and safety of fellow first responders and the public they closely interact with, including the most vulnerable."