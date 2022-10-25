ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New England Patriots Gets Its Own Nike Air Force 1 Colorway

By Victor Deng
 2 days ago
With the 2022-23 NFL season in full effect, Nike will soon release a new Air Force 1 colorway that should satisfy fans of the New England Patriots.

The sportswear giant revealed on it Nike SNKRS launch calendar that a new “College Navy and University Red” Air Force 1 Ultra Flyknit Low sneaker will launch before week’s end.

This iteration of the Air Force 1 Ultra Flyknit Low dons a navy blue color scheme and is constructed of a breathable Flyknit upper that allows for ventilation. Adding to the look is a white and red Swoosh branding on the sides with the official Patriots logo embroidered on the heel. The tongue tag also features the team owner’s name, Robert Kraft, embroidered at the base. Rounding out the design is a white midsole and navy hits on the outsole.

“Proclaim your allegiance to the Pats loud and clear in this red, white and blue Nike Air Force 1 Ultra Flyknit Low. Made from super strong yarn, the Flyknit upper is lightweight, stretchy and breathable so you stay cool and comfortable even when the excitement in the stadium heats up. Plus, Nike Air cushioning helps you stay on your feet to cheer on your team when they need you,” Nike wrote for the product description of the shoe.

The Nike Air Force 1 Ultra Flyknit Low “College Navy and University Red” will be released on Friday via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET for $160.

