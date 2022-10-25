Corey Branch, candidate for Raleigh City Council District C

The News & Observer asked readers again this year to submit their questions for the people looking to lead Raleigh.

We received nearly 200 questions that covered a range of topics important to city residents.

We asked candidates for a yes or no response to 15 questions with a chance to fully explain their position. If candidates did not provide a yes or no answer, we didn’t include their fuller response.

We also included biographical and open-ended questions. Some responses were edited for clarity or length.

Here is how Raleigh City Council District C candidate Corey Branch answered the questionnaire. Branch, the incumbent, is one of three candidates for the southeast Raleigh seat.

District C candidates are elected only by people within the district and serve two-year terms.

All eight seats on the Raleigh City Council are up for re-election.

Early voting for the Nov. 8 election began Oct. 20.

Name: Corey Branch

Age: 44

Occupation: Network Engineer Supervisor





Education: Bachelor of Science, Electrical Engineering

Endorsements (limit to three): NC State AFL-CIO; Raleigh Regional Association of Relators; North Carolina Police Benevolent Association

Previous political or civic experience? Raleigh City Council (District C), 2015- present; Go Triangle Board of Directors, 2019-present; Transit and Transportation Committee, 2015-present (Chair 2017-present); ArtSpace Board of Directors, 2017-present; Lightner Y Achievers Advisory Board, 2017-present; Passage Homes Board of Directors, 2017-present

Campaign website: CoreyBranch.com

How do you identify your political ideology? I am a moderate Democrat who promotes fairness, safety, opportunities and assistance for the people so we have a functioning democracy.

How would you add diversity to the City Council? I am an African-American male with over six years of experience on the City Council.

What is your favorite locally owned restaurant either in the city or within your district? Jack’s Seafood is by far my favorite locally owned restaurant.





The city of Raleigh lowered the speed limit downtown to 25 mph. Are you in favor of lowering the speed limit to 25 mph throughout the city?

Yes. The speed limit downtown, and in our neighborhoods, needs to reflect the safety concerns that we have as we become a more walkable and bike friendly city.

Should the city help bring a sports and entertainment stadium downtown?

Yes. First, a stadium will bring numerous jobs to our city. In addition, working with professional teams may lead to sports camps, mentorship programs, and other great community enhancements. Stadiums attract tourists and companies to host cities, further increasing opportunities for our city and youth. Lastly, the city should assist with marketing and communicating on the benefits of a stadium.

Do you support reinstating Citizen Advisory Councils?

Yes. I voted to keep CACs when the question was presented to the City Council. I support community meetings similar to CACs within City Council districts. This would promote very broad representation across all districts, help to ensure neighborhoods are heard by their City Council representatives. CAC-like community meetings will also provide multiple opportunities for citizens to participate in government outside of the in-person meetings.

Would you vote to increase the police department’s budget?

Yes. I would increase the police budget in three key areas: First, I would increase police officer pay. Second, I would ensure officers have the equipment needed to protect Raleigh. Third, I would increase the number of social workers within our ACORNS team.

Would you vote to increase the salary of the city’s first responders, including police, fire and 911 staff?

Yes. I will work to increase pay for first responders and city staff, as we could only do partial increases in the past budget.

Will you support keeping city buses fare-free indefinitely?

Yes. I support keeping bus fare free, indefinitely. Inflation has risen dramatically over the past year and eliminating this fee is just one more way we can help the people of Raleigh.

The city has received numerous noise complaints about traffic and street racing. Is the city doing enough to enforce its noise ordinance?

No. I have met with Raleigh police and the State Highway Patrol around this issue of noise, safety with traffic, and street racing. I have asked for, and received, increased focus in trouble areas. The next step is to increase overall education and awareness of ordinances along with enforcement and find additional ways to address this matter.

Would you support the city creating a buffer zone around abortion clinics?

Yes. I have personally spoken with the city attorney about buffer zones. The Council has requested our city attorney work with clinics on buffer zones and overall safety at abortion clinics.

Do you support the city’s missing middle zoning changes?

Yes. The missing middle zoning is about increasing housing type choices in our city. Single-family homes are still allowed to be built, while also allowing duplexes, triplexes, and townhomes to be built, which will create housing diversity.

Do you support the city’s $275 million parks bond?

Yes. The parks bond funds the return of a swimming pool to Chavis Park and the replacement of Tarboro Community Center. It will also fund tennis courts and upgrades at Biltmore Hills while supporting the Southpark Heritage walk. The parks bond would also develop Top Greene into a resource center and pay for greenway improvements. I support the parks bond.

Would you propose additional measures to address the affordable housing crisis for lower wealth residents?

Yes. Additional measures such as working with our General Assembly delegation on how we can update property tax codes to assist residents will be a start. At the federal level they serve as the funder. The key step is to provide financial resources through federal tax policies such as home mortgage interest deduction, direct subsidies for example: assistance to low-income renters and indirect subsidies such as tax credits to builders of affordable homes.

Do you support Raleigh’s and Wake County’s efforts in bus rapid transit and commuter rail?

Yes. O ur population continues to increase, and a robust transit system must include bus rapid transit and commuter rail, so all residents have transport options. A robust system can reduce the dependency on a vehicle and save in over-all personal expenses.

Should it be possible to live in Raleigh without owning a car?

Yes. Owning a car should be an option, not a requirement, in a capital city with an expanding population. To live in Raleigh without a car, we must increase our number of walkable communities as well as housing developments with retail and grocery stores closer to communities. A robust transit system would also be key to this.

A council-appointed study group made a recommendation to add one seat to the Raleigh City Council. Do you support expanding the size of the council by a seat?

Yes. Currently, all districts represent over 90,000 residents and an additional district seat would bring representation closer to the people. Having an additional at-large seat would also ensure each voter has a voice in half the City Council.

Do you think the current City Council has put Raleigh on the right path?

Yes. The current council has worked to respond to the population growth Raleigh is experiencing. This growth has created housing challenges, which we have worked to address. Doing nothing is not an option to address our challenges – we have to work to develop solutions for our community, together.

What will you do to ensure Raleigh’s working-class residents don’t get priced out of the city?

I will work with our county and General Assembly to look at property tax assistance options for our seniors and low-wealth residents. I want to continue to work with the community and other levels of government to develop solutions to aid our working-class and retirees. I will continue to support and uplift our small businesses as I have with business roundtable meetings.

What lessons should the city have learned from public safety challenges like COVID, curfews and George Floyd protests? Would you propose any new policies or changes?

We must increase overall community relationship building to understand that not all of Raleigh is experiencing positive growth with all the changes in the community. The culture of police and engagement must change and be more of a partnership with the community. We have developed the ACORNS (Addressing Crises through Outreach, Referrals, Networking and Service) Team to aid our homeless residents with plans to grow and increase the number of social workers to reach more people. The city has to improve communication with residents and business owners in impacted areas of unrest. The work we do now in building relationships and understanding will also ensure a positive outcome for any future issues.

How can the city limit investment firms from buying entry level homes?

Currently, the city does not have the ability to limit investment firms from buying homes. However, we can work on improving relationships, so that the immediate community is aware of property which may be available for purchase.

Describe a program in another city that you want the city of Raleigh to try. Please be specific.

Denver started the STAR Program which allows social workers to go out on calls with police offers, and they have no plans to stop. They have also developed the program to have a social worker with an EMS-trained person in partnership with the local hospital. I want to work with our city, county and local hospital on how we can expand our Raleigh ACORNS program into our own STAR program. I also want to look at the Universal Basic Income program some cities have implemented.

Raleigh is the center of one of the fastest-growing metro areas in the country. How do you personally feel about that?

Being born and raised in Raleigh, I am glad to see the growth and the opportunities available. Every parent wants things to be better for their kids and now I see opportunities available for my daughter that were not there when I was growing up here. We can grow and things can be better, if we grow together.

Name one initiative you’d propose in your first 100 days in office.

In my first 100 days I will ask staff and the Community Engagement Board to develop a plan for staff to have monthly meetings to listen to, and meet in, the communities. With over 22 city department and offices, I want the community to hear from these department and offices outside of just City Council meetings. I want our online engagement to improve, so residents unable to make meetings may still receive the information and provide feedback and input. This would be my request during my first meeting in December, if not before. I also plan to work closer with our boards and community to look at housing affordability for low-income to working-class residents. Also build back our youth programs via our Pathway Center for skills and job enhancement.